The Best Things To Do In Dallas, June 29 - July 5

Wednesday, June 29
Let the kiddos take their artistic interests to new heights, literally, at Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd. East). From 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, kids can dive into watercolors with Crayola Experience Plano. And don’t worry, the products dry fast so little ones can take their projects home that day. Choose a one-time ticket for this Summer in the Sky event, or snag a Summer Pass, both available online.
Thursday, June 30Shakespeare Dallas presents The Tempest at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
For 50 seasons, Shakespeare Dallas has been bringing the drama (and comedy) to families at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway) and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 30, the tradition continues with The Tempest. Bring a group and debate if Prospero is a true villain or more of … a frenemy? Watch him create a magic storm and a shipwreck and everything else that follows in the Bard’s fantastical play. Tickets are $20, but there are multi-ticket season packages available as well, all online.
We’ve had a few Billy Joel-adjacent acts come through these parts recently, but this one gets the honor of most OG. The Lords of 52nd Street, coming to the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive) for a one-night only show at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, are Joel’s original band members. Richie Cannata (saxophone), Liberty DeVitto (drums) and Russell Javors (guitar) recorded 52nd Street, Glass Houses and The Nylon Curtain with Joel and now bring the hits for audiences across the country. Tickets are $39-$56, available online.
Friday, July 1Sheng Wang at Addison Improv
Stand-up comedian Sheng Wang has an already impressive string of credentials, including a stint as a staff writer for Fresh Off the Boat and landing in the Top 10 of Last Comic Standing. Plus, the Houston original can now say he has not only just filmed his own Netflix special, but one directed by Ali Wong. Oh, and he’s got some headlining shows at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road). Check out his self-deprecating and barbed observational humor (and incredible voice we could listen to for hours) 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 1, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online.
Saturday, July 2Mocky Horror Picture Show at Texas Theatre
Upstanding teens turned into bloodthirsty sex ghouls after smoking marijuana: Sounds like the plot of a ridiculous movie, right? It is! An anti-drug propaganda movie from 1936, now turned the subject of comedic roast by comedians Liz Barksdale, Nicholas Harris and the Observer’s own Danny Gallagher. The trio offers a running takedown of Reefer Madness as it screens, and provides cues for the audience to get in on the action at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.). Tickets are $12.50, available online.
Adulting 101: Basic Clothing Mending at Vickery Branch Library
The Adulting 101 series at Vickery Park Branch Library (8333 Park Lane) is fascinating. Sure, teens and tweens can come to the 1st and 3rd Saturday classes for tips on all the things we’re supposed to know how to do as adults, but psst! So can already-adults who don’t know those things. The series covers topics like pet care, budgeting, car care, cooking ingredient substitutions and more. This week’s lesson from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, is about mending clothes via hemming, patching or quick fixes for knit items. Supplies are provided, but attendees are welcome to bring something to work on. More details online.
Sunday, July 3
Turtle Creek Chorale takes an opportunity this holiday weekend to focus on the Black experience past and present. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, or 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, the TCC takes the stage at the Meyerson (2301 Flora St.) with a concert called Let Us March On! The first act commemorates the Tulsa Race Massacre (the 100th anniversary was last year) with the commissioned Dreamland: Tulsa 1921, a vivid recounting through music by Sandra Seaton and Marques Garrett. Then the TCC returns for a second act with rousing anthems by Black composers that explore equity, social justice, progress and hope. Tickets start at $40, available online.
Dick Brunch at Alamo Drafthouse Denton
Go into Alamo Drafthouse Denton’s (3220 Town Center Trail) Dick brunch event prepared: This is the 1999 comedy starring Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams (and so many other people we didn’t realize) in which two teen girls are behind the Watergate scandal and take down the powers that be. Consider it an escape, or perhaps, a weird sort of inspiration for what girls can do to make their mark on government. Alamo offers a special brunch menu; tickets are available online.
Monday, July 4Fireworks in Various Locations
It’s hard for us to celebrate Independence Day when it’s really only for super old, straight, white dudes, but we don’t want you to be robbed of bodily autonomy and fireworks in just 10 days, so here are some places to find the booms, should you crave some: 40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza in Grapevine, All American Fourth in Plano, Fair Park Fourth, Frisco Freedom Fest, Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival in Grand Prairie, Red, White and BOOM in McKinney. Oh, and please keep your pets at home and inside.
Hungry? Prove it. The Brass Knuckle Corndog Beatdown returns to The Libertine (2101 Greenville Ave.) Monday, July 4, at 7 p.m. The contest lasts all of about 15 minutes, wherein participants devour as many corndogs as possible in an attempt to win a trophy and $100 Libertine gift certificate (first place), a $50 gift certificate (second place), or $25 in quarters (third place, and possibly the most coveted for those who frequent the laundromat). Of course, your first question is, “What if there’s a tie?” Naturally, the answer is “tequila shoot out.” Register by 6 p.m. the day of event in person or by calling 214-824-7900. To those there to cheer and observe, it’s messy, it can get gross, and it’s oddly passionate. Find out more on Facebook.
Tuesday, July 5Summer Family Fun: Family Tours at the DMA
The heat of this hellscape of a season is a great time to fall in love with the chill of museums. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. this summer, the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) offers museum tours for the whole family. The interactive tour is lead by DMA Teen Ambassadors (talk about the ultimate summer job) and guides visitors through the art of the Museum's collections using sketching, storytelling and even movement. Tours are free and start at the Center for Creative Connections entrance. More info online.