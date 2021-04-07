14 Things to Do in Dallas, April 7-15

Did your dog miss out on being named prom king or queen? Mutts Canine Cantina is showing the movie Best in Show and hosting a pup superlative contest

Wednesday, April 7

Love & Kindness in the Time of Quarantine

Theatre Three, one Dallas' oldest theaters, is hosting a unique online set that’s curated by actress and playwright Regina Taylor, who's best known for her roles in Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country, David Mamet’s The Unit and the '90s series I’ll Fly Away. Performances include a collection of songs and monologues from local Dallas artists Sammy Rat Rios, Marlen Beltron, Casie Luong and more. Love & Kindness in Time of Quarantine will be available to watch until Sunday, April 18. Each performance will be available for 24 hours from the ticket purchase. For more information, visit Theatre3Dallas.com. Matthew Pineda

Discover Runway Dreams at On the Levee

Young models show off their fashions in this runway production hosted at On the Levee. Directed by Kristin Colaneri, the runway show will focus on issues such as racial inequity, the political climate, social justice and environmental friendliness. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 7-9. Tickets are available for individuals or tables and range from $10-$40. For more information, visit Juniorplayers.org. Raven Jordan

EXPAND A pre-COVID Discover Runway Dreams show in 2019. Daisy Avalos

Thursday, April 8

Dallas as an Arts Hub: A Conversation with Dallas Arts Leaders

Dallas is home to a wide variety of diverse artists from different cultures and mediums, which makes this conversation on future art support so urgent. TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND is hosting a free virtual panel with Dallas Arts District leaders that will speak on the cultural impact Dallas has made as well as the future of programming for Dallas Arts Month. The panel will feature TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND’s executive director Charles Santos, Dallas Arts District leaders such as executive director of Dallas Arts District Lilly Weiss and City of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs director Jennifer Scripps. MP

Friday, April 9

MUTTS Canine Cantina: Pups Superlative Contest and Outdoor Movie

Since your dog missed out on her chance to be recognized with a "most" or "best" title in her high school yearbook, here's a chance to make it up to her. All those cute dog outfits and no recognition for the effort can be ruff for a pup. Now there’s a superlative contest just for her (and a bunch of other dogs who also missed their chance). Mutts Canine Cantina is showing the movie Best in Show and hosting a pup superlative contest. It’s a double special for furry friends and their favorite humans. The contest is at 7 p.m. followed by the movie at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 9 at Mutts Canine Cantina, 2889 Cityplace W. Blvd. Admission is free. More info can be found at muttscantina.com. RJ

SMU Art Faculty Artists Talks: Melanie Clemmons and Courtney Brown

Southern Methodist University is hosting an online Q&A with two of their artist faculty members, Melanie Clemmons and Courtney Brown. From featuring her work in international galleries to touring with Pussy Riot, Clemmons' exploration in new media art includes music videos, 3D sculptures and XR experiences. Brown can also claim a multitude of talents with her experience as a composer, performer, dancer and software developer. This free online conversation will explore their artistic careers and experience in their respective fields. For more information, visit c3smu.org. MP

Saturday, April 10

Big Mamou Cajun Fest at Traders Village Grand Prairie

Crawfish season is here, and what’s crawfish without a kick of spice and some juicy shrimp dishes to make that mouth water? Oh, and there’s music. Yeah, good old Cajun, Zydeco, down-in-the-bayou type music. Put some zest in your weekend at the Big Mamou Cajun Festival at Traders Village in Grand Prairie. Food service starts at 11 a.m., and the music starts at 12 p.m. The festival will be held Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Admission is free, parking is not. For more information visit tradersvillage.com. RJ

The taste of crawfish is greatly enhanced by Cajun music. Experience both at the Big Mamou Cajun Festival at Traders Village. Brose McDowell

Listening for a Change: Podcast-based Discussions with Dev’n Goodman

Dev’n Goodman, founder and host of the podcast series A Good Man’s Education Conversation, teamed up with Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to cover different topics of discussion each month for their collaborative program. This month, they will focus on different “ologies,” specifically with a focus on agnotology, the study of ignorance. And we all know some people who could benefit from hearing an academic assessment about themselves. For more information, visit themodern.org. MP

Sunday, April 11

Taste of the Bishop Arts District Tour

This food tour gives you a little bit of everything (except drinks). Expect to see murals, galleries and shops in Bishop Arts as you munch samples from local restaurants. The event lasts from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The starting point of the tour is at Hunky’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 321 N. Bishop Ave. Tickets are $53 for adults and $48 for children. Find more information on VisitDallas.com. RJ

Drawing From the Collection LIVE

Adults with all artistic skill levels are welcome to join in with other local artists with the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s virtual event. Each session from the live event will explore different pieces from the Modern’s permanent collection. For more information, visit themodern.org. MP

Monday, April 12

Twilight Trivia Series at Trinity Cider

This one’s for the Twilight fans. Get ready to put your Team Jacob vs. Team Edward differences aside and muster up every piece of Twilight knowledge stored up from the first book — you can finally put your trivia to good use at the first installment of this trivia event at Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., No. 120, in Deep Ellum. If showing off your impressive (or, really, not-so-impressive) Twilight knowledge wasn’t enough of a draw, there will be prizes and cider! Bring your friends and make it a team effort. The event will be mostly outdoors. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. RJ

Tuesday, April 13

Holocaust Survivor Story

The Fort Worth Public Library-Central Branch will host a virtual conversation with Holocaust survivor Leon R. where he discusses his childhood experiences during World War II. The program is prior to the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, which is an annual series where we remember those who were lost to the Holocaust though educational programming and events. For more information, visit fortworthtexas.gov. MP

Wednesday, April 14

Together/Apart: Exploring Isolation and Solitude during COVID

This isolation and “new-normal” seems to be never-ending and three artists at the Dallas Museum of Art have been navigating that in their work. One is an artistic director, one is an actor, director, writer and producer. One is a sculpture artist. Featuring artists Joy Bollinger, Ruben Carrazana and Shelby David Meier, this virtual event will highlight the effect of solitude and isolation in the creative process. The event is at 12 p.m., April 14. Admission is free, but registration is required. Find out more information at dma.org. RJ

EXPAND The Dallas Museum of Art's virtual event features three artists discussing how isolation affects the creative process. Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

Thursday, April 15

Visiting Artist Virtual Lecture: Surbahi Ghosh

Have you ever soberly wondered what the significance of patterns are? Artist and educator Surbahi Ghosh will present an online lecture through Southern Methodist University’s visiting artist series. Ghosh is an artist and educator from Montreal, where she’s an associate professor of fibers and material practices at Concordia University. Ghosh will explore three recent projects and discuss concepts of pattern and structure in their virtual presentation “Pattern, Material, and Myth.” For more information, visit c3smu.org. MP

Yoga on Reunion Tower GeoDeck

Take some time to wind down at the end of the day with some sky-high yoga. Stretch your way up to the Reunion Tower GeoDeck and watch the sunset one lunge or plank at a time. The event starts at 7 p.m. but you need to arrive 30 minutes early to get a good spot. Bring your own yoga materials, like a mat and towel. Social distancing will be taken into consideration, so there’s some space for sweating. More information can be found at VisitDallas.com. RJ