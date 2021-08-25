The Best Things To Do in Dallas August 25-31

The Wizard of Oz
Based on the novel by L. Frank Baum and featuring music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, the timeless musical Wizard of Oz makes its way to the Driegert Theatre (770 N. Coit Road, Richardson) now through Aug. 29. Presented by the Repertory Company Theatre, follow Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, the Wizard of Oz himself, as well as many other unforgettable characters, for a family-friendly night out. Tickets are $17 to $28 at www.rcttheatre.com.
Thursday, August 26
Richard L Ross: The Book of Last Chances
Irving-based and self-taught artist Richard L Ross opens his exhibition The Book of Last Chances at Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St.) with an opening reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. This solo show, inspired by the artist’s experiences throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, features a journey through “life’s passport,” dotted by last chances. In a press release, Ross says: “I see each moment of time as a last chance.”
Friday, August 27
Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
You should know that Jim Gaffigan’s comedy and talent extends well past his Hot Pockets skit, although that may be one of his most memorable. Perhaps it’s his five kids that have kept him within the realm of “clean” comics, but Gaffigan’s stand-up is family friendly, embracing deadpan humor and sarcasm. Catch him at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (300 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving). Tickets are $25 and up at livenation.com
In Sequence: Paintings and Works on Paper
As its title suggests, In Sequence: Paintings and Works on Paper is a series of paintings and works on paper by various artists done in serial format. Each artist’s series of work is specifically sequenced with principles varying from thematic to conceptual. See the free opening reception at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 at Holly Johnson Gallery (1845 Levee St.). The exhibition is on view through Oct. 2.
The Dallas Symphony Wine & Food Festival
Set to the backdrop of the gorgeous Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.), the inaugural DSO Wine and Food Festival features a three-day trip through tasty wines, Champagnes, craft beers, locally distilled spirits and food from local chefs. Events include a wine and dinner pairing, a wine tasting, a Champagne and brunch pairing and two wine seminars. The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. For a complete list of events and times, go to dallassymphony.org.
Hunt Slonem: Mantra
World-renowned artist Hunt Slonem brings his unique and brightly colored exhibition Mantra to Laura Rathe Fine Art (1130 Dragon St.). It features his signature motifs — a love letter to the natural world — of butterflies, bunnies and birds, as well as landscape pieces of the bayou. See the opening reception at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The exhibition is on view through Oct. 2.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka “End of” Summer Bash
Join Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket as they broadcast live from another summer bash this year at Legacy Hall (7800 Windrose Ave., Plano) featuring ticket roundtables, a free concert by The Ticket Timewasters, games, prizes and, of course, plenty of booze and food. The free fun starts at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 with The Hardline, followed at 5 p.m. by roundtables with The Ticket hosts.
Saturday, August 28
Workings
In his fourth solo exhibition at Cris Worley Fine Arts (6803,1845 E. Levee St.) artist Timothy Harding presents Workings, a series of sculptural paintings and installations inspired by abstract expressionism, color field and minimalism. Harding starts with digital drawings, which are filled with lines and squiggles, and then transfers them to canvas to paint. In a press release, Cris Worley states: "Tim has cultivated a powerful new relationship with line, color and form. It’s recorded energy, a diary of electrical impulse.” Workings is on display now through Oct. 3.
Sunday, August 29
Texas Horror Cult Picture Show
Gearing up for Halloween, the Texas Horror Cult Picture Show will accept registrants for its six-week film competition at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Oak Highlands Brewery (10484 Brockwood Road). At the kick-off event, teams will draw their film genre and receive an “element” that must be included in their short film, then have six weeks to write, cast, shoot, edit and turn in the film, with the final screening at Texas Theatre. Registration is $75 at texashorrorcult.com.
Rewind This!
Long before streaming services took over the entertainment biz, VHS tapes had a similar effect on moviegoers and the movie industry: they allowed viewers to enjoy films in the comfort of their own homes. It's odd to think that people who are old enough to order alcohol have likely never watched a movie on VHS, much less owned one. Rewind This! is a 2013 documentary that explores the impact of VHS tapes and how people still collect them today. Catch a screening of it at Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) at 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Tickets are $5 at thetexastheatre.com
Monday, August 30
Whoazone at Grapevine
Take on an aquatic obstacle course featuring inflatables at Whoazone at Grapevine at Meadowmere Park
(3000 Meadowmere Lane) now through Sept. 6. All ages can enjoy the high-energy fun, and there's even shaded areas to lounge in. Kids 4 to 6 years old can also play in a shallow area of the water park (located on Lake Grapevine). Tickets are $18 to $20.70 for hour-long sessions; $45 to $49.50 for full-day admission; and $108.24 for full season passes. Go to whoa.zone for more information.
Tuesday, August 31
Now Contemporary
The Fort Worth Community Arts Center (1300 Gendy St.) presents Now Contemporary on view through Sept. 4. See the works of dozens of contemporary artists in this juried selection by Dr. Lauren Cross, an interdisciplinary artist, filmmaker, curator and scholar. The 68 works in the series highlight contemporary materials, processes and ideas, and is presented by Art Room, a nonprofit that aims to support emerging youth and adult artists. For more information on the exhibition, go to fwcac.com.