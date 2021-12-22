The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Dec. 22-Dec. 29

Wednesday, Dec. 22Holiday at the Arboretum
What do you mean you don’t know where to take the out-of-towners? It’s Wednesday, Dec. 22, and soon as you drop the luggage it’s time to get to the Dallas Arboretum (8525 Garland Road) for Holiday at the Arboretum. Day or night, the gardens have gorgeous flora as well as Victorian gazebos depicting the 12 Days of Christmas, a Christmas village, more than one million lights twinkling and a 50-foot musical tree display that plays all the favorites. And with Dallas’ wiggly weather, there should be a variety of temps to enjoy the experience through the last day on New Year’s Eve. Admission starts at $15. Reserve tickets online.
Paddington Saves Christmas at Dallas Children's Theater
Thursday, Dec. 23Grapevine Christmas Village at Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District
Need to up the Christmas ante? Maybe you have early release and a craving for apple cider. We have the answer. Head to Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District (705 S. Main St., Grapevine) and chill out for a bit in the Grapevine Christmas Village. You could snap a pic with Santa or just browse for gifts, sweet treats and beverages. If you like having a goal, Thursday, Dec. 23, is the last day of the Grapevine Christmas Passport: Elf Adventure which combines Grapevine’s history with fun activities. Stamp a brass luggage tag, create tinsel, decorate a train and more. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find all the details online.
Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre
Friday, Dec. 24
They had us at “shrink down to elf size.” Pass the jingle-belled shoes because the concourse at Choctaw Stadium (1000 Ballpark Way) has been transformed into The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Journey and we’re all in. Each visiting group does their best to help Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves find the missing ingredients to build up Christmas spirit. It’s a cool immersive, open-air experience that creates the illusion you’re knee-high to a reindeer. Tickets for Christmas Eve, Dec. 25, are available online in 15-minute increments. The experience closes Sunday, Dec. 26. Use the code FAMFUN for $15 children tickets and $25 adult tickets. Santa photo packages are available in advance for $50.
Saturday, Dec. 25Circo Metropolis at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
Saturday, Dec. 25, feels like a good day for laughing and maybe not the expected kind of merriment. Laughter League and Shakespeare Dallas present Circo Metropolis at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway). Legendary clowns Slappy and Monday host this big top variety show that spans all-ages entertainment from whimsical tricks to comedy to elegant, awe-inspiring cirque stunts. Tickets are $20 (adults) and $15 (children), available on Eventbrite. Resist a 2 p.m. nap on the couch and get yourself to the circus. Pro tip: Keep clowning around because Circo has other shows coming up, including a New Year's Eve blowout.
Sunday, Dec. 26
There’s no rule that says you can’t go see awesome holiday lights after Christmas. In fact, Heritage Farmstead Museum (1900 W. 15th St., Plano) has Lights on the Farm ready for the strolling Sunday, Dec. 26. Yes, get out of the car and hit the ¼-mile path for the oddly warm night. Santa should be back at work in his farm shop so it seems only right that visitors enjoy our local living farmstead history site by having a s’more on the Blackland Prairie among lighted displays and a 20-foot Christmas tree. More than a million lights go on at 6 p.m. and guests are admitted in 20-minute increments. Tickets are $10, available online.
Monday, Dec. 27Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Texas
Monday, Dec. 27, is a weird day. Kids are still out of school and some full-timers are still off, with a little bit of energy (or maybe a sugar rush) coursing through those veins. Naturally, we suggest a good adrenaline blast to satisfy. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Texas (2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington) sounds like a scream, especially with rides like Texas SkyScreamer and HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity. There’s a nightly tree lighting and Noche Buena celebration in Casa Magnetica. And if you didn’t get enough turkey, there are turkey legs and hot chocolate for the merry masses. One-day tickets for the noon-8 p.m. festivities start at $24.99. They’re available online with all the Holiday in the Park details.
Tuesday, Dec. 28The Shop Around the Corner at Palace Theatre
Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan star in this 1940 classic about two frenemy colleagues who work in a leather-goods and gifts shop. The pair aren't too fond of each other, but there are these little things called words and they just so happen to be unknowingly writing a fair share of them to one another after Stewart's character responds to a personal ad in the paper. If it sounds a teeny bit familiar it's because You've Got Mail was inspired by this very film. Dive into the Shop Around the Corner 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Palace Theatre (300 S. Main St., Grapevine). Admission is just $6 and concessions are sold there. Buy tickets and peep the upcoming schedule online.
VH-1's Behind the Music never had anything on Jersey Boys. The Tony Award-eating musical gets up close and personal with the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. As the name would suggest, the talented vocalists journeyed from New Jersey to fame (even the Hall of it), and as even with the best collaborators, there are often clashes and serious drama. Everyone knows that's how you get the best track, right? Jersey Boys opens its run at the Music Hall at Fair Park 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and continues Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 9. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Find out more about the production from Dallas Summer Musicals online.