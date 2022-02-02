The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Feb. 2-9

Wednesday, Feb. 2HP LitFest’s Flick Fest: The Last Picture Show at the Angelika Dallas
The selection for HP LitFest’s Flick Fest made perfect sense after author and screenwriter Larry McMurty’s passing last year, but after losing director Peter Bogdanovich just this January, it’s even more bittersweet. The main fundraiser for the literacy and literature festival features The Last Picture Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Angelika Theater (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane). The film, based on McMurtry’s novel and adapted to the big screen by McMurtry and Bogdanovich, is a portrait of small-town Texas and its teenage inhabitants (Cybill Shepherd, Jeff Bridges, Timothy Bottoms). Following the film, local authors George Getschow and Michael J. Mooney discuss the film and celebrate the great McMurtry. Tickets are $35, available online, and include film, discussion and popcorn.
Thursday, Feb. 3
This is the last chance for romance. At least, the theatrical sort that comes from Nilo Cruz’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Anna In The Tropics. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents the final week of the production, set in a Florida cigar factory circa 1929, where lectors still read news and literature to the makers and rollers. Just how enthralling is Anna Karenina? Enough to light some of the workers’ relationships and snuff out others. See for yourself in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.). The play takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $22-$29, available online.
Friday, Feb. 4It Happened One Night at The Core Theatre
A reporter after a big headline-maker. An heiress after escape. Both abandoned by their bus at a random stop. Sounds like just the right amount of drama we need for a Friday night. The Core Theatre (518 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson) takes on It Happened One Night in a restaging of the company’s 2016 premiere. Lifetime movies don’t have near the charisma the live stage does, and Core offers tension, excitement, connection and more without the commercials. Trade the TV for a real personal performance 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. For the complete list of showtimes through Feb. 20, and tickets, visit The Core Theatre website.
Welcome Back, Maestro Litton at Meyerson Symphony Center
He’s back! For three nights, audiences can experience a mega-watt reunion as former Dallas Symphony Orchestra musical director Andrew Litton returns to conduct Rachmaninoff’s epic Second Symphony at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Joining Litton and the DSO, revered pianist Stephen Hough kicks off the rather Russian evening with Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. In terms of classical performances, these are don’t miss-can’t miss. Litton and Hough are here for 7:30 p.m. performances Thursday through Saturday. Don’t wait on getting tickets online.
Saturday, Feb. 5Patton Oswalt at the Majestic Theatre
Nate Bargatze at Texas Trust CU Theatre
Who did this?! What world mis-magic has these two comedians performing in the Dallas area on the same night? What kind of choice is this to make? We have to decide between Patton Oswalt on his Who’s Ready to Laugh tour at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) or Nate Bargatze on his Raincheck Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre (1001 Performance Drive, Grand Prairie). This is unfair, but let’s be real: There is no wrong choice, and certainly no bad punchline. Tickets for Bargatze start at $29.75 via Axs and tickets for Oswalt start at $39.50 via Ticketmaster. Both are selling out fast so claim your lovable dad soon.
Sure, you can go paint with a drink in your hand at ground-level any time you like. But what about painting at 470 feet high? Take a brush to some skyline art on a take-home 16x20 canvas from the Cloud 9 Level of Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd.) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Klarity and Khaos provide all the necessary supplies and multiple artists to guide you through creating your masterpiece. A single ticket is $65, which includes the class and GeO-Deck admittance, or buy two and save $5. Available through Eventbrite.
Lunar New Year Celebration at the Exchange
If you missed Lunar New Year celebrations on Tuesday, there’s still a chance to observe. From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, AT&T Discovery District and The Exchange Hall (211 S. Akard St.) host a a party offering noodles from Monkey King, themed cocktails, a must-see performance by Rising Phoenix Lion Dance Association and a live DJ inside the Globe from 1 to 4 p.m. RSVP on Facebook and check out AT&T Discovery District online for even more attractions.
Sunday, Feb. 6
We fell in love with her first on Top Chef, and then got even more excited when she landed a spot as host of The Chew. We’ll pretty much watch whatever she does. Chef Carla Hall is the first speaker in Coppell Arts Center’s (505 Travis St., Coppell) 2021-2022 Front & Center Speaker Series, taking the microphone at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. This season’s theme is racial inequality and inclusion in America. Hall, a Howard University grad, is active in charities and efforts that already deal with health inequities and opportunities in food culture (she’s also the former culinary ambassador for Sweet Home Café at the Smithsonian National Museum for African American History and Culture). Her effervescence is captivating, and her success is inspiring, so this event could be a great pick for all ages. Tickets are $39, available online.
Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! at The Ford Center at the Star
Families better get ready for the ultimate block party. Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! is coming to the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Audiences will recognize all their favorite friends, and maybe a few songs too (“I Love Trash,” anyone?), but there will be some new excitement and maybe a little drama with the neighbors get together to start party planning. Tickets start at $44 and are available online. Elmo asks that you leave your Pet Rocks at home. (Not really, but we’re on his side.)
Texas art fanatics should recognize the name Octavio Medellín (1907-1999). The Mexican American artist’s work was critical to art in our Lone Star State for six decades. The Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) opens the first-ever retrospective for him Sunday, Feb. 6. Curated by Mark A Castro, Spirit and Form is included with the museum’s free general admission and features sculptures of wood, stone and clay that examine both political and personal tensions, as well as drawings, photographs and more. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 15, 2023. Visit the DMA’s website for more on the artist and the exhibit.
Monday, Feb. 7
Grief is one emotion and theme many of us know all too well after these last few years. So, at first blush, Theatre Three’s Maytag Virgin may seem like a bit of a downer for audiences. But don’t judge a play by a knee-jerk. The uncomplicated story tails a Southern school teacher over the year after her husband’s death, but there’s more to it. Yes, it’s honest. Yes, it’s gripping. Yes, it’s introspective, but it’s also simple and necessary. As the play progresses, Lizzy and her new neighbor find a way back to themselves, maybe with a bit more understanding of how stillness, grief, love and a few laughs can exist in the same space. Maytag Virgin opens Saturday at Bryant Hall (3400 Blackburn St.), but you can also see it 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, or several times between now and February 20. Tickets ($37.50) are available online.
Tuesday, Feb. 8Chris Barton Children's Author Event at Interabang Books
Get the kids to Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane) by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, for a book discussion and signing with author Chris Barton. He’ll be talking about his latest releases How to Make a Book (About My Dog) and Moving Forward: From Space-Age Rides to Civil Rights Sit-Ins with Airman Alton Yates. His picture books have been critical and kid favorites that touch on both the fun and the important. Purchase these and his other titles ahead of the event on the store’s website.
Grease Sing-Along at the Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
If you have a poodle skirt, those skin-tight shiny leggings, a leather jacket or a plain white tee, it’s time to put it on, rehearse the hand jive and warm up the vocal chords in preparation for Alamo Drafthouse Richardson’s Grease Sing-Along Movie Party at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, complete with hand jive contest (we told you to rehearse). Also, go ahead and reserve those seats because this is part of the XOXO, Alamo series and the love stories are a draw. The theater (100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson) even has an Eat Your Heart Out Pizza for the occasion. Props? Oh, there will be props. Are you a Sandy, Rizzo, Frenchie, a T-Bird … or all of the above depending on the song?