The Best Things To Do In Dallas, July 6-12

Wednesday, July 6Spider-Man: No Way Home at Legacy Hall Box Garden
Admittedly, 2021 was a weird time to feel comfy in a movie theater, so a fair number of folksmissed out on the fun that is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thanks to Legacy Hall’s Sunset Movie Series in the Box Garden at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday, July 6, you can actually see a meme come to life and find yourself even more irritated by know-it-all Dr. Strange, then argue for a good 45 minutes after the film about which Spider-Man is the best Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield really didn’t get a fair shot). The film is free, but get there early for a good seat and to grab some tasty treats. There is a Movie Lover’s Pack available for $45 that offers passes for food, wine and popcorn. Find out more online.
Thursday, July 7
Ever read the diaries you wrote as a young thing? (They quickly became “journals” when you transitioned into a more poetic person, but same thing.) In no way is this a spoiler: Some of that shit is universally embarrassing, funny and inspiring. Fortunately for audiences, Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein agree, and created The Secret Comedy of Women, starting this week at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson). It’s for anyone who’s ever been a young girl at heart — and anyone who’s known one — and it’s the sort of laugh-out-loud relatable stuff that gives as much honor to a training bra as it does to a hot flash. Tickets are $45-$65, available online along with info on showtimes through July 31.
Friday, July 8Big3 Basketball at Comerica Center
It’s hard for basketball fans when it’s not NBA season to get that proper fix. Sure, there’s EuroBasket, but we need even more. Enter the Big3. With more than a tip of the hat to founder Ice Cube, we say OMG, THANK YOU and head to Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco) to watch all-stars and hall of famers bust out some highly entertaining 3-on-3 hoops. Friday’s lineup starts at 7 p.m. and is set to feature Triplets, Bivouac, Power, 3’s Company and other teams. There’s more on Sunday too if your faves aren’t playing. And if you haven’t heard of this at all, get online to find out more and score tickets.
We could make the joke about wanting to run off to join the circus, except it’s really too hot for running and with the Dallas Circus Center (2355 W. Northwest Highway), you don’t have to go anywhere. This Friday, July 8, the DCC offers a variety of classes to the public, including beginner lyra (aerial hoop), flying trapeze and all-level silks (from $30-$55, depending on the class). There’s even a kids class. The best part of DCC is that they cater to any and all skill levels, so if your dream is to fly on a trapeze, but the closest you’ve come is seeing one on TV, they got you. And trust us, circus skills are some of the most exhilarating and empowering classes you can take. Who doesn’t need that kind of personal power right now? Find out all the good stuff and sign up on the DCC website. And if Friday doesn’t work, they’re open seven days a week.
Saturday, July 9Shakespeare Summer Saturday at Dallas Central Library
There are quite a few of the Bard’s plays in which things get more than a little heated, so it makes sense that the Dallas Shakespeare Club and Friends of the Dallas Public Library have organized a Shakespeare Summer Saturday starting at 2 p.m. at the Dallas Public Library (1515 Young St.). Prepare for multiple acts filled with drama and laughs, including punch needle embroidery, performances, author talk with Nisha Sharma and even a little Shakespearean pop music. All the info is online.
Artist Nishiki Sugawara-Beda is discussing and demonstrating her technique for Sumi ink at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, after which there will be an opening reception for her exhibition Pot of Soot at the End of the Rainbow at Cris Worley Fine Arts (1845 E. Levee St.). Do not miss this opportunity to see an ancient art technique performed live in front of you. (RSVP by email or by calling 214-745-1415. There is limited seating). Seeing it — and knowing that Sugawara-Beda formulates her own Sumi ink from soot and animal glue — will make every subsequent gaze at the displayed works all that more alluring. The exhibition hangs through Aug. 20. Visit Tuesdays through Saturdays or schedule an appointment. More info is online.
Art institutions have long been “complicit in the conscious and unconscious ways artists of color have been denied equal access to resources for success in the arts.” And that’s just one of the motivations for Talley Dunn Gallery (5020 Tracy St.) to create the Talley Dunn Gallery Equity in the Arts Fellowship, a yearlong instructional and professional development program for emerging Black and indigenous artists and other artists of color. It’s a means to amplify voices, create opportunity for racial equity and foster fresh new work. This year, Martha-Elena Flores, Charles Antoine Gray, Juan Negroni, Alex Ordoñez and Jae-Eun Suh of the cohort offer their works in painting, new media and sculpture and TDG starts the celebration with an artists reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The exhibition will remain on display Wednesdays through Saturdays through Aug. 20. Find out more about the gallery, exhibition and fellowship online.
Sunday, July 10Basically Beethoven Festival at Moody Performance Hall
For more than 40 years, the Fine Arts Chamber Players have provided Dallas music lovers with free concerts during July. That’s right, Basically Beethoven isn’t just named after a legend, it’s legendary in and of itself for removing barriers to concert attendance. This year’s them is 'Music in Wartime," and every Sunday in July at 2:30 p.m. in Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.), classical fans, those new to classical and families with kiddos are welcome to enjoy performances by the FACP and also by young local musicians: Every concert begins with a Rising Star Performance to highlight emerging local talent. This week, Rising Star Ella Tran performs, followed by featured artists Alex McDonald and Catherine Lysinger on piano. RSVP via Eventbrite.
Do the names Encanto, Moana or Aladdin mean anything to you? If you’re a parent or child-adjacent, they could draw passion or disdain, depending on how often you're demanded to play the soundtracks on repeat. Performers from the Plano Symphony Brass & Percussion will put their own spin on them (and more, we promise) this Sunday, July 10, for two shows at 3 and 4:30 p.m. During the Summer Family Concert Series, the musicians invigorate the Frisco Discovery Center Black Box Theater (8004 N. Dallas Parkway, Frisco) for Let’s Dance! Kids can learn about brass instruments and participate in the interactive concert while also busting some sweet moves. Tickets are just $12, available online.
Tuesday, July 12A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
We’re going to need you to go see Shakespeare Dallas’ production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and settle an argument: Who is the biggest jerk? OK, clearly Egeus is the real villain for being an absolute monster of a dad: Marry this guy or we’ll kill you, beloved daughter! But we’re talking jerk, prick, douche. Is it Oberon or Demetrius? If you haven’t seen the Shakespearean “comedy,” it’s about a lot of impending marriages, mistaken identity (sorta) in the forest, romance and pranks. There are subplots that make it a complex play, but oddly not confusing to watch. It’s highly entertaining, and so you should take the opportunity to see it at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway). Bring a blanket and snacks, and then get back to us about this jerk status. Tickets are $20 (or in multi-show packs), available online.