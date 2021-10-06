The Best Things To Do in Dallas Oct. 6-12

Wednesday, Oct. 6
Angelika Film Center presents Hitchcocktober
Every Wednesday in October, Angelika Film Center Dallas and Plano will screen a classic Alfred Hitchcock film as part of its annual event, Hitchcocktober, celebrating the filmmaker. This week catch the 1954 classic Rear Window, starring Jimmy Stewart and based on a short story called “It Had to Be Murder.” Hitchcock’s rendition of the story follows a wheelchair-bound man who becomes obsessed with what he believes was a murder that occurred directly across from his apartment window. Catch Rear Window at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Angelika Film Center Dallas (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) and Angelika Film Center Plano (7205 Bishop Road). Tickets are $11.50.
Clint Eastwood - A Cinematic Legacy
Clint Eastwood super fans will be happy to hear of Clint Eastwood - A Cinematic Legacy on display at AT&T Discovery District (208 S. Akard St.) now through November featuring props and costumes from Eastwood’s 50-year career in Hollywood and memorabilia from his personal collection. Items include the Gran Torino car from Gran Torino, the boxing gloves from Million Dollar Baby, Bradley Cooper’s costume from American Sniper and more. Admission is free.
Thursday, Oct. 7
In honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court justice, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg featuring the premiere of a new composition by American composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich. Other selections include Mozart's "Le nozze di Figaro," "Reflection of Justice: An Ode to Ruth Bader Ginsburg" by Jeffrey Biegel, pianist and project coordinator for the event, and Wagner's "Der fliegende Holländer." The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.) Tickets start at $25 at dallassymphony.org.
Friday, Oct. 8
South Street Art Festival
Arlington's only fine art festival is back for its eighth year. South Street Art Festival takes place from Friday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 10, in downtown Arlington. The fest features art in forms of ceramic, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media 2D, mixed media 3D, painting, photography, sculpture and wood from up to 100 local, regional and national artists. Admission is free.
Uptown Night Artisan Market
It’s certainly the season of the “outdoor art market” and McKinney & Olive (2021 McKinney Ave.) is playing right along with its Uptown Night Artisan Market at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. Bring a blanket or a chair and check out handmade jewelry, accessories, home goods, visual art, candles, soaps, cutting boards, baked goods as well as live music, food, drinks and lawn games.
Dallas International Film Festival
In its 15th year, the Dallas International Film Festival will take over Alamo Drafthouse – Cedars (1005 Botham Jean Blvd.) for a three-day event celebrating all things film. Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, the fest will include more than 30 feature and short films including the opening night’s film, the premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch (a “love letter to journalists”). The fest will offer plenty of filmmakers and Q&A sessions and the full program can be found at dallasfilm.org. Individual ticket prices are $10 to $15 per screening, with ticket packages available.
Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour
We bet congressional meetings used to be a lot funnier when Saturday Night Live writer turned Minnesota Sen. Al Franken was a part of them. Aside from his official duty in Congress that included takedowns of unprepared witnesses and any supporter of the far-right for nine years, Franken’s political prowess, paired with his comedic banter, continues with his The Al Franken Podcast, which has featured guests such as Sarah Silverman and Chris Rock. As part of his 15-city comedy tour called Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour, he’ll make a stop at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $42 and $52 at txer.com
Chris Botti in Concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra
We remember the cool kids making fun of us for being in the high school band. We must not have had what it took to be considered a cool trumpeter like Chris Botti, who’s worked with acts such as Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Andrea Bocelli. He’s also the largest-selling American instrumental artist and will be performing with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for three days starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.) Tickets start at $54 at dallassymphony.org.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Coppell Arts Center presents Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Though his life and career were cut short, Buddy Holly had a lasting effect on rock ’n roll music. And the musical Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story follows his legacy with performances of some of his most memorable songs including "That'll Be The Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Winning numerous awards in its 32-year run, this musical is a fan favorite across the globe. This week, catch one of two dates at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St.) at 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $45 at coppelartscenter.org.
Paws Colinas 5K-9
In celebration of the opening of Paws Colinas Dog Park (1300 California Crossing Road), head to the Paws Colinas 5K-9 on Saturday, Oct. 9. Join other doggy enthusiasts for a fun run, and nourish yourself with beer, mimosas, tacos and more in the dog park afterward. Funds for the event benefit the Irving Schools Foundation, raising awareness to battle childhood obesity at the elementary and middle school level. Registration and ticket prices are available at runsignup.com.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Autumn at the Arboretum
Now through Oct. 31, visit the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road) for Autumn at the Arboretum, complete with more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash throughout the garden. The nationally recognized pumpkin village has a new twist this year as it transforms into Bugtopia with “larger-than-life insect topiaries and fascinatingly bugged-out pumpkin houses.” Slated throughout the season are special events, live music and Halloween festivities, as well as a pumpkin maze. Admission is $12 to $17 at dallasarboretum.org.
Monday, Oct. 11
The Arts of Oppression
In an exhibition and auction of more than 180 works by people currently or formerly in prison, The Pollock Gallery (6101 Bishop Blvd.) of Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and Dallas-based nonprofit Miles of Freedom presents The Arts of Oppression on view through Oct. 30. Historically, the exhibition has been a one-day event, but this year it stretches over two months in an effort to give visitors a better chance to understand the series’ origins and meaning. According to a press release, “Miles of Freedom’s mission is to equip, empower and employ individuals returning home from prison and provide support and assistance for families and communities impacted by incarceration.” Admission is free.