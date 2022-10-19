The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Oct. 19–25

Wednesday, October 19Dali/Vermeer: A Dialogue at the Meadows Museum
Whether they know it or not, every artist is inspired by one who preceded them. Salvador Dalí was open about his obsession with those who came before him. In Dali's case it was Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, whose influence can be seen throughout Dalí’s work, even though until now, the artists’ works have not been seen next to one another. Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd.) presents Dalí/Vermeer: A Dialogue running through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibition places Johannes Vermeer’s “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” next to Dalí’s interpretation of it, “The Image Disappears.” In this setting, the back and forth head turns will be comparable to a tennis match. Take it all in; you’ll want to return. Book admission online.
Trouble in Mind at Kalita Humphreys Theater
Alice Childress was a true Renaissance woman. Some may try to qualify that as Harlem Renaissance, and while it’s true she was a pillar of the movement, her impact hits well beyond that creative era and what we think of as the Civil Rights Movement. Childress is still educating and inspiring from the page and the stage. Now, Dallas Theater Center presents Childress’ Trouble in Mind, directed by Tiana Kaye Blair and starring M Denise Lee. The play-within-a-play follows an actress charged with carrying a play on racism … except it’s written by a white male, and as the show moves on we all see it’s not the progressive takedown she’d expected. Through the narrative, Childress’ overall offering, however, does just that. It somehow combines humor, humanity and heartbreak and effectively tackles the ego and bias in commercial theater. In other words, don’t miss it Wednesdays through Sundays this week and next. Tickets are available online.
Thursday, October 20
First of all, it’s fine to be overwhelmed. There’s a lot going on here. So let’s just get the main things out of the way so you can get to the Rustic (3656 Howell St.) at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The Farrah Fawcett Foundation presents its annual Tex-Mex Fiesta to benefit both the American Cancer Society and Stand Up To Cancer. The event starts with margaritas, dinner and awards. Chaired by Fawcett’s fellow Charlie’s Angel Jaclyn Smith and FFF president and CEO Alana Stewart, the event honors Linda Gray (star of the hands-down winner of everyone’s favorite TV show, Dallas) as well as Ryan O’Neal. And, then entertainment includes Sheryl Crow (yes, that one). Tickets and tables aren’t cheap, but it’s FFG (Farrah for Good).
Deep Ellum Happy HalloWine Walk
Here’s the thing about the Deep Ellum Wine Walk (this time, appropriately called a Happy HalloWine event): You don’t have to drink wine if you don’t wanna. But what you gotta do is take advantage of great in-store promotions and restaurant deals and a hella-nice (Hallo-nice?) walk through a mural-rich neighborhood. It all takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. You can pre-register (and save $5 when you purchase the seasonal, commemorative glass) or just show up at Discover Deep Ellum (2650 Main St.) on the day. Get all the details there, snap a step-and-repeat for the ‘gram and find a sale you can’t live without.
Crayon Club screening of Hocus Pocus at Scottish Rite Hospital
Raising money for a good cause can be … magical. The Crayon Club is hosting an outdoor screening of Halloween classic Hocus Pocus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the James F. Chambers Youth Fitness Park on the campus of Scottish Rite for Children’s Dallas. It's totally perfect timing, too, since the sequel is ready for streaming more of the Sanderson Sisters and their witchy antics when you get home. Ticket prices vary depending on your Crayon Club membership level, but the general public can purchase tickets for $25 and $30 at the door. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, and snagging dinner from Ruthie’s Food Truck is encouraged (especially considering that grilled cheese). Find out more online.
Friday, October 21
He was recently a clue on Celebrity Jeopardy! and he’s coming to Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. If you said "Who is Jo Koy?" that is correct. The star of the recent comedy Easter Sunday is back on the stage taking his show Funny is Funny on a pretty impressive world tour. Just as he does in Easter Sunday, Koy gets a lot of punchlines from his role as a dad and observations of his family. If you don’t think you know him, you do. He’s everywhere on TV — even hosting Metal Shop Masters, our admitted favorite in terms of crush-worthiness. And even though we have zero business here, we respect the hell out of how he and his famous ex, Chelsea Handler, handled their breakup. Straight class. But funnier shit is on the horizon, so grab those tickets, starting at $41.50, online.
Black Jacket Symphony performs Led Zeppelin IV at the Majestic Theatre
It’s not every day you think, “Man, I could really go for a live reenactment of Led Zeppelin IV. And could it be in a place with velvet chairs and ushers? And maybe some popcorn that I can get back in a little concessions room? Because that would really seal the deal.” Today is the day. Black Jacket Symphony is providing this very experience at the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The super-pro act cherry-picks musicians based on which album will be performed each night (they’ve covered more than 40 in ten years), and this time they’re adding some of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits to the mix. Tickets start at $22.50, and are available online.
If you fancy yourself someone who can totally think of a better premise for a horror movie than [insert title], then by all means get to the Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) this weekend. At 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the club hosts The Improvised Horror Movie, which creates a complete horror experience on stage in front of your face based on audience suggestions. So get in those seats, hopeful screenwriters, and don’t be the first one to go to the bathroom alone, lest you become part of the plot. Full disclosure/PSA: We know nothing of the narrative of the upcoming nights and the previous statement is just a joke, and you should totally not hold your bathroom needs because it’s unhealthy, especially if you’re a lady. However, if you can go ahead of the show, that would be cool so you don’t interrupt an awesome performance. Sorry, the point is the horror-trope improv, not pee habits. We promise. Just go, be an enthusiastic audience member and laugh your ass off at the R-rated fun. Tickets are only $15, available online.
Saturday, October 22
Not everything around Halloween has to be full-out scary. The genre of suspense is incredibly valuable, and we’re not afraid to say it’s cherished in these parts. So Rover Dramawerks immediately had our attention when they announced their production of Stone Cold Murder. It combines all the best elements of a wicked, wintry whodunnit … if someone did it? Newlyweds closing a successful season at their hotel hole up for the winter when suddenly a hiker needs shelter from the looming snowstorm. Connections to the past come to light, and it could very well be life or well, the title says it all. See it 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with additional performances at 3 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29 at Cox Playhouse (1518 H Ave., Plano). Tickets are $18-$24, available online.
Cynthia Mulcahy Artist Talk at Talley Dunn Gallery
Keep an eye on Talley Dunn Gallery (5020 Tracy St.) because it constantly offers cool events that put us lay people at arm's-length from actual real-life artists. Take, for instance, this Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m., when it hosts Cynthia Mulcahy in an artist talk. Mulcahy is fascinating to us because we love research and her art is largely research-based. It’s also widely varied. She might dabble in a sweet watercolor or scale an interactive installation. And she’s no stranger to a difficult discussion. Her recent work has covered women’s healthcare in a post-Roe world. Tell us more, Mulcahy. Find out more about the gallery and exhibitions online.
Art Walk West in West Dallas Tin District
It’s back for the eighth annual tour through art spaces and places: It’s Art Walk West and it’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22. Wind through Trinity Groves and the art studio hub of the Tin District, being sure to hit the 13 public works of art, Art Park and Fabrication Yard. Fun fact: Said yard is the city’s single legal graffiti zone. Fabrication Street will also play host to a stage with two live performances by American Baroque Opera (1 p.m.) and Bidi Bidi Banda, a Selena cover band (2 p.m.). Art Walk West is free to attend. Find out more and peep the map online.
Sunday, October 23Dallas Cat Extravaganza at Dallas Market Center
It’s too much. We are too excited. We have all the lint rollers ready. The Dallas Cat Extravaganza and Adoption Event is this weekend at Dallas Market Center (220 N. Stemmons Freeway), and there are too many things to look at, kitties to pet and meows to hear. It’s open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Events include a presentation on how to love your cat more, a cat show, “All About Bengals” and much more. Adult tickets are $18, so paw your way over to the website now to purchase. We’re warned this catwalk is a sell-out.
If all you’ve been dreaming about this week is transporting yourself to another world, you don’t have to go far. In fact, you can just go to the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.). This weekend marks the opening of Matthew Ronay’s The Crack, the Swell, an Earth, an Ode, and the Brooklyn-based artist has manipulated the Lower Level Gallery to become a portal of sorts. The sculpture nears 24 feet, but is clearly larger in its impression and impact. The mixture of materials creates something both vivid and discomforting while being entirely fun to look at. Honestly, we’ve already said too much. Go be near it. Become a citizen of it. It’s here until Jan. 15, 2023. Find out more on the Nasher website.
Monday, October 24Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at Terilli's
There’s a legend in the costume party community, and it’s a 35-year-old Italian restaurant at 2815 Greenville Ave. Most every year, the Terilli’s anniversary party has morphed into an unofficial Halloween bash/very official costume party. The party includes casino games, DJ and dancing, food and drinks and, of course, a costume contest. The theme? This is the important part. It’s the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, so find your inspo from your own Wonderland and go mad a little with the fit by coming dressed as your favorite storybook character. Tickets are $10 at the door.