See Scenes from Dallas Art Battle's Return to Deep Ellum

Just past high noon Saturday, Dallas Art Battle came back to Deep Ellum Art Co.
The competition pitted six artists against one another, creating works during two, 20-minute rounds with winners chosen by the audience. This year, the overall winner was Fernando Olivares for his rendition of rapper TuPac. The victory snagged him the final spot along with 11 previous Dallas winners to move on to the Texas Battle finals.
Artists worked on canvases set up in a circle with the audience walking around them. The only rule was a 20-minute time limit. Style and subject matter were open. The pressure was doubled by the large clock ticking the time away in the background.
Art Battle started in 2018 and was designed to to build both the artists' profiles and a stronger art community in participating cities. The artists take the competition seriously, but it’s more a supportive gathering than competitive.
Deep Ellum Art Co. will host the Texas Art Battle final in March.