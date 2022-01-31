Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts

See Scenes from Dallas Art Battle's Return to Deep Ellum

January 31, 2022 1:50PM

Artists slugged it out on canvas at Dallas Art Battle this weekend.
Artists slugged it out on canvas at Dallas Art Battle this weekend. Andrew Sherman

Just past high noon Saturday, Dallas Art Battle came back to Deep Ellum Art Co.

The competition pitted six artists against one another, creating works during two, 20-minute rounds with winners chosen by the audience. This year, the overall winner was Fernando Olivares for his rendition of rapper TuPac. The victory snagged him the final spot along with 11 previous Dallas winners to move on to the Texas Battle finals.

click to enlarge Painters were performance artists at Dallas Art Battle this weekend, creating under the eyes of an audience who were also their judges. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Painters were performance artists at Dallas Art Battle this weekend, creating under the eyes of an audience who were also their judges.
Andrew Sherman
Forty cities worldwide participate in the Art Battle network with state, national and international battles to decide the ultimate art champion of the world.

click to enlarge Carisssa Nalley creates under pressure. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Carisssa Nalley creates under pressure.
Andrew Sherman

Artists worked on canvases set up in a circle with the audience walking around them. The only rule was a 20-minute time limit. Style and subject matter were open. The pressure was doubled by the large clock ticking the time away in the background.

click to enlarge Robert Nelson at work at Dallas Art Battle. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Robert Nelson at work at Dallas Art Battle.
Andrew Sherman
After each round, the paintings are available for auction. All the pieces this weekend sold.

Art Battle started in 2018 and was designed to to build both the artists' profiles and a stronger art community in participating cities. The artists take the competition seriously, but it’s more a supportive gathering than competitive.

click to enlarge Fernando Olivares took home the laurel for his portrait of Tupac. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Fernando Olivares took home the laurel for his portrait of Tupac.
Andrew Sherman

Deep Ellum Art Co. will host the Texas Art Battle final in March.

click to enlarge Audience and artists worked side-by-side. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Audience and artists worked side-by-side.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Johanna Papa draws spectators. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Johanna Papa draws spectators.
Andrew Sherman
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation