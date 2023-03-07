Artists in Their Bathrooms: Painter Haley Guilfoile Finds Inspiration in Unexpected Places

click to enlarge Breaking into the Dallas art community can be tough for outsiders, Guilfoile says. Alicia Claytor

click to enlarge Along with her projects as a painter, muralist and designer, Guilfoile also is the mother of a 5-year-old. Alicia Claytor

click to enlarge Guilfoile is committed to producing art that's both meaningful and beautiful. Alicia Claytor

click to enlarge Guilfoile says she hit the gym following major 'cancer-related' surgery. Alicia Claytor

click to enlarge Guilfoile sometimes finds inspiration for her works during sex. Alicia Claytor

click to enlarge Guilfoile came to Dallas from San Francisco, where she says the art scene is known for being inclusive and open-minded. Alicia Claytor

click to enlarge Alicia Claytor

Haley Guilfoile is not your average artist. This pop artist, muralist and self-proclaimed space cadet is a master of many trades, working as a designer, freelance painter and muralist while also being a devoted mother to her 5-year-old daughter.Sitting down with Guilfoile in her stunning new bathroom, I was immediately struck by her effervescent personality and passion for creativity. As we chatted, I got to know the artist behind the larger-than-life canvases displayed on almost every wall in her newly built home. But what I discovered was more than just an artist: I found a woman who has faced difficult challenges head-on and has emerged stronger and more determined than ever before.“I am Haley Guilfoile, and I do a lot of things. I am a lead of a design team at a software company, and I paint. I am a mother of a gorgeous little 5-year-old, and I do what I do because I like being creative. I like solving problems, and I like, through my art, being able to express my emotions in a way that allows other people to understand them. I’ve had a difficult time, I think, being understood by others. And my art is a moment where everybody can understand me for a second.”Last year, Guilfoile underwent major cancer-related surgery, which included a hysterectomy and a tummy tuck to fix a botched C-section scar. After seeing the results, she was inspired to hit the gym and start taking care of her body in a new way. As she put it, "I've been working out now, and I had never been a gym person. I've always been a stay-at-home and paint person” It’s clear that her personal aesthetic and her art are deeply intertwined, reflecting the many facets of her identity and the ongoing journey of self-discovery. As she continues to explore new styles and expressions, she remains committed to creating work that is both beautiful and meaningful.For an artist, the local community plays an important role in building connections, networking and establishing a presence. But for some, it's not always easy. "If we're talking about the local community, it's tough because Dallas is very much a Who's Who. Who do you know, where did you go to school, blah, blah, blah," Guilfoile says.Guilfoile, who moved from San Francisco, where the art community is known for being inclusive and open-minded, finds the transition to the Dallas art community challenging. She says being an artist in Dallas is all about earning your way in, making connections with people and playing the game, which is something she is not accustomed to doing.Artists are often asked about the source of their inspiration. For some, it's a certain place, person or experience. But Guilfoile says her inspiration often comes from an unexpected place — during sex."I remember when I first told Michael [her husband] that that happens to me," she says. She told him, “I imagine color schemes and patterns and shapes coming together and sort of like converging in different positions during sex… It’s feeling so good and being inspired by it." Guilfoile describes her art as being sensual, emotional and intense, and says her experiences during sex help her capture those same feelings in her work.Guilfoile is an artist who constantly pushes herself to explore new styles and expressions while staying true to her personal aesthetic. Despite the challenges of breaking into the Dallas art community, she remains committed to creating work that is both beautiful and meaningful. Her journey of self-discovery has led her to unexpected sources of inspiration, such as moments of euphoria during sex. Through her art, Guilfoile expresses her emotions in a way that allows others to understand her better.