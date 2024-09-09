The 8 Craziest Meetup Groups in Dallas

To join a group or learn more, register an account on the Meetup website. In the meantime, here are the craziest Meetup groups in Dallas.
Naked Yoga DallasNaked Yoga Dallas incorporates New Age elements such as sound meditation and partner contact into its men’s-only yoga classes that happen (you guessed) in the nude. Though class formats change each week, participants can expect anything from uptempo vinyasa flows to Kemetic yoga, which is inspired by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. It was named the “Best Naked Yoga” by the Observer in 2020, and you can find Naked Yoga at the multi-use Spayse Studios facility.
Next meetup: Slow Flow with Deep Stretch on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 2526 Manana Drive, Suite 100, Dallas.
Starbird Saber AcademyStarbird Saber makes its home at Warlord Combat Academy in Irving. The organization’s lightsaber fencing meetups combine traditional pedagogy with fantasy elements from the films, perfect for the diehard Star Wars fan seeking a workout. On “Torture Tuesdays,” attendees go through intensive drilling to train their fundamental skills, while “Do the Thing Thursdays” are all about games, drills and sparring matches.
Next meetup: Torture Tuesday on Tuesday, Sept. 10. 1915 Peters Road, Suite 108, Irving.
If real swords are more your speed, you’ll feel right at home at the DFW affiliate of the Schola Saint George, a medieval martial arts organization with bases all around the world. Each training session includes a warmup, interpretation of historical technique, drills and both focused and open sparring. Tournaments in the medieval format take place on the last Sunday of each month, and classes for sword, rapier and breadth weapons are scheduled weekly. If this all sounds intimidating, don’t worry — beginners are welcome, and the group’s philosophy of “chivalric” martial arts emphasizes friendship and camaraderie.
DFW Schola Saint George Medieval & Renaissance Swordmanship
Next meetup: TX/DFW Fiore dei Liberi’s L’Arte D’Armizarre on Thursday, Sept. 12. 119 Pittsburg St.
Dallas Psychedelic SocietyThe Dallas Psychedelic Society is a local chapter of the Psychedelic Society of Texas, which seeks to connect anyone interested in learning more about the growing importance of psychedelics while combating misinformation. Each meetup seeks to platform leaders in the psychedelic world, provide a safe space to view psychedelic-related documentaries or books, or initiate discussion about topics ranging from microdosing to social change. The Dallas Psychedelic Society also hosts integration circles, which entail self-inquiry and group discussion on how psychedelics can enable healing and transformation.
Next meetup: The State of the Union: The Science and Legality of Psychedelics in Texas on Thursday, Sept. 12. J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.
Amateurs and professionals alike are welcome at this group dedicated to promoting the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. On the first Sunday of every month, the North Texas Drone User Group hosts a fly-in and discussion at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Interested attendees must register their drone with the FAA, receive a LAANC authorization and pass the FAA TRUST exam before flying.
North Texas Drone User Group
Next meetup: Drone Fly-In on Sunday, Oct. 6. Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.
Intuitive Communication Meetup GroupThis group welcomes anyone who wants to toss an energy ball, read object energy signatures or clear a crystal to assist in their discovery of “light worker” skills. And on the first Sunday of each month, group host Sandra Larson appears at the Dallas Psychic Fair to offer transformational tarot readings as well as medical and animal intuitive communication.
Next meetup: PIE (Powerful Intuitive Empath) Circle Meetup on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Virtual.
Moderated by an atheist and a Christian, each meetup of The Doubter’s Club serves as a safe space for people of all religions to build friendships of different backgrounds. In alignment with the group’s motto of modeling friendship and pursuing truth, the meetups are also governed by a set of rules focused on openmindedness, acceptance and respect above righteousness. Past discussion topics have ranged from gun control to life's purpose.
The Doubter’s Club
Next meetup: “Is Democracy on the Ballot This November?” on Saturday, Sept. 14. Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.
Seeking a rave buddy? Look no further. This group gathers EDM lovers to attend Dallas’ best shows and hosts pre-meets at restaurants and bars throughout the city. On Sept. 20, you can meet Tiesto fans at a Rodeo Goat pre-meet; the group has also hosted events in the past for artists such as MEDUZA, AC Slater and Subtronics.
Dallas/Fort Worth EDM Meetup Group
Next meetup: Pre-meet for Tiësto show on Friday, Sept. 20. Rodeo Goat, 1926 Market Center Blvd.