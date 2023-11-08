The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Nov. 8–14

Wednesday, Nov. 8
We’ve watched The New York Times columnist David Brooks transition slowly from the conservative guy riling up the libs, to changing spots as Republicans changed theirs. Recently, in his column and on PBS NewsHour, Brooks has made the latest of growing criticisms of the GOP and its “narcissistic hucksterism.” As Brooks writes pointedly about politics, he also writes books about people, and his latest seems most closely related to empathy and listening. How to Know a Person is as much a self-help book as it is a commentary on our current, isolating society. It dives into techniques of how to be considerate and make a person feel seen. See and hear Brooks in conversation with Krys Boyd at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.). Tickets are $60-$75 and include the book, available online.
Chaplin the Musical at Addison Theatre Centre
WaterTower Theatre kicks off its 28th season with the life story of a legend. Chaplin the Musical takes the audience from Charlie Chaplin’s first performance as a small fry to his 1972 Academy Award win. In his 88-year life, Chaplin had a lot of impact, and this bio-sical (just go with it) is an entertaining — and catchy — download on the icon. It opens 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Addison Theatre Centre (15650 Addison Road, Addison) and runs through Nov. 19. Tickets are available online.
Thursday, Nov. 9World Food Championships at Fair Park
They call it “Food Sport” and we’re here for it. The World Food Championships are bringing the Flavor Fest and Culinary Showdown to Fair Park Thursday through Sunday. Hundreds of industry professionals compete in various categories — think barbecue, vegetarian, burgers, noodles, seafood and more — to make it to the finals and win big. There’s also a World Food Court for noshing on samples and the Sam’s Club™Bite Club, where attendees can play judge (tickets are limited to this on Friday and Saturday). Come hungry. Admission is $25 daily GA or $40 for the whole weekend, with all options available online.
In Dallas, it feels like the winter holiday vibes really start when Holiday at the Arboretum (8525 Garland Road) kicks off. And well, this is the week! A million lights start shining bright on Thursday, Nov. 9, and don’t you know we could use a physical manifestation of goodwill. Plus, there are giant outdoor exhibits ranging from the Dazzling Musical Tree to the 12 Days of Christmas gazebos. And there’s the quaint Christmas Village, along with live performances and activities all season. The full schedule is available online, so you can schedule repeat visits through the close of the exhibition on January 5, 2024. Reserve admission (available in singles or by group) online.
Friday, Nov. 10Ann Patchett and Elizabeth McCracken at Saint Michael & All Angels Church
Interabang Books is bringing together in conversation two gigantic names in modern lit. Ann Patchett, already known for titles like Bel Canto and Commonwealth, celebrates the release of this year’s Tom Lake, a dive into the lives and loves that parents have before they’re parents. Elizabeth McCracken (The Souvenir Museum, Thunderstruck & Other Stories) talks about last year’s The Hero of this Book, an oddly invigorating novel on grief and parent-child relationships. Looking at the books, it seems obvious what shape the discussion might take, but with Patchett and McCracken nothing is ever as it seems, and audiences are surely in for a delightful ride. It all takes place at 6 p..m., Friday, Nov. 10, at Saint Michael & All Angels Church (8011 Douglas Ave.). Tickets are $45 (and include a copy of Tom Lake, add-ons and copies of The Hero of this Book are available at the event), available online.
Disco, TX’s Wes Anderson Party at The Stoneleigh P
Dallas trivia: Wes Anderson and the Wilson Brothers loved hanging out at none other than The Stoneleigh P (2926 Maple Ave.) while they filmed Bottle Rocket. So, naturally, it’s the perfect spot for Disco, TX to host another one of its beloved Wes Anderson-themed dance parties. Come as your favorite Tenenbaum, delinquent student, Fox family member, Zissou boatmate or beloved bellhop. If you want to get really creative, come as an original character inspired by Anderson films. It’s strictly 21 and up, and tickets are $25, available online.
Ballet North Texas opens its season with a stunning performance of world premieres that push the boundaries. Local choreographers, including Gabriel Speiller, Mackenzie Jones and BNT artistic director Nicolina Lawson, offer pieces that showcase the athleticism and technical ability of the company, while building emotion through movement. But a fine performance isn’t all the night has to offer if you come to the Friday, Nov. 10, show. Next kicks off with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour before the show and closes with an indulgent dinner. Find tickets for both Friday and Saturday shows, as well as dinner options, online.
Saturday, Nov. 11Fort Worth Stockyards 5K
Gotta get this out of the way first: Register by midnight tonight or you can’t do this. And you want to do this. The John Wayne Grit Series presents the Fort Worth Stockyards 5K running right through — as you may have guessed — the Stockyards! Start at John Wayne: An American Experience and pound the cobblestones out to the Trinity Trails. For 5K fans, this one has some of the best scenery out there. And it’s for a great cause: Funds raised benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. So get online and register quick! Then show up by 7:45 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, to hop to it, pardner.
If you’ve never experienced a silent disco, it’s time. Sweet Tooth Hotel (1511 Elm St.) will deliver tunes courtesy of Con the Baptist, Ursa Minor and SPCMN (that’s pronounced “spaceman” if you paused for a few too long) as well as the headphones. When you check in (purchase tickets in advance), you’ll trade your ID for a pair of headphones to experience the music up close and really get into the groove. At least at one point in the evening, you’re going to want to remove them and look around to take in the visual of people dancing to absolutely nothing — and probably one person shouting under their headphones “AND THEN HE SAID HE WAS MARRIED AND I LOST. MY. SHIT. ANGELA.” because they have no idea how loud they’re talking. A ticket ($20), available online, includes access to the Calisrosa Cocktail Lounge and the Dreamland exhibition.
Sunday, Nov. 12Aviation Discovery Fest at Dallas Executive Airport
Aviation buffs can spend Veterans Day Weekend at the Dallas Executive Airport (5657 Mariner Drive) strolling through history. Learn about vintage aircraft and related vehicles, hear from volunteers who maintain them and even book rides on some of the planes. There are reenactments and activities for air fans of all ages. The festival takes place starting at 9 a.m., Friday through Sunday. Tickets range from $5 to $20, and family passes are also an option. All are available online, along with details for the weekend.
Meat Fight Auction (online)
Didn’t score tickets to Meat Fight at Community Beer Company on Sunday? Don’t worry. You can still score some seriously delicious experiences thanks to the nonprofit’s online auction. Always epic, sometimes ridiculous (in a great way), the auction has offered unprecedented items from a “Skip the Line” at Franklin Barbecue to VIP tickets to Meat Fight’s next event. Rumor has it this year's event offers a cat birthday party featuring chef Misti Norris, some special tailgating experiences and some other stuff we don’t really want to ruin because we’re planning our bids already. Come at us! Anyway, watch the Meat Fight Facebook and Instagram for the link: It goes up Friday, but things will get hot and heavy during the event on Sunday.
Border Songs at Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Turtle Creek Chorale was born on the stage of Holy Trinity Catholic Church (3811 Oak Lawn Ave.) in 1980. At 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, three of the TCC ensembles — Chamber Chorus, Coloratura and TerraVox — return to that stage to perform “Border Songs.” Singing in English and Spanish, the musicians will present through song the stories of immigrants. While the concert is “pay what you can” in order to ensure it can be experienced by people of every means, if purchasing a ticket is not a challenge, we encourage a generous gift to reflect back the humanity and spirit of the performance. Reserve your tickets online.
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Happy 150th Anniversary, Deep Ellum! The African American Museum, Dallas (in Fair Park) celebrates the milestone with two new exhibitions. Central Track: Crossroads of Deep Ellum details the history of the late North Central Avenue. The Central Track area connected Deep Ellum to what was called Freedman Town and is now known as Uptown. The demise of the area cannot be discussed without also discussing racism and gentrification, and many of the newspaper clippings in the exhibition reflect that. Seeing a World Blind Lemon Never Saw features photography of Alan Govenar, focusing on East Texas and early Dallas neighborhoods where the blues legend spent time. Both exhibitions open Saturday and are up through May 30, 2024. Find out more, including related events and activities on the AAM website.