Shop Local: Dallas Boutiques with Online Platforms

COVID-19 has made an unfashionable impact on the fashion industry in Dallas, causing several stores to close permanently. The inability to open doors to customers has especially put a strain on boutiques, which rely on foot traffic to generate sales. In the last few months, many of our favorite small boutiques in North Texas have transitioned into online platforms. From trendy statement stores to chic and classic, there are many small local businesses you can support from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you are searching for a specific item or some entertainment while social distancing, looking through these websites will surely inspire your quarantine fashion. Let’s go shopping, ladies and gents.

Adeline

Adeline, a Lovers Lane staple, opened their doors in 2011. This boutique keeps up with all fashion trends while staying true to its boho-chic signature. Looking for tie-dye, animal print, or any other quarantine trends? Adeline's owners make sure to keep their stock small, in favor of an ever-changing selection. The high quality of the garments is on par with their next-level customer service: Each purchase comes with a handwritten note from the staff.

Mine

If you want to window-shop through a screen, check out the website for Mine, a female-owned business. The brick-and-mortar shop has stood pretty on Lovers Lane since 2007. While their prices might be more "University Park" than "university student," the pieces are great for all women who want their clothes to be more than an outline of their bodies.

Deep Ellum Denim

If you are looking for high-quality denim, this is the place for you. Deep Ellum Denim was founded by two men who were passionate about finding the best denim in the industry, and the years of research can be felt in the quality of their jeans. The boutique features more than 300 pairs of the finest denim in the world for great prices, and you wouldn't want to throw away any of them.

Ella Bleu

The boutique at the Shops at Legacy in Plano features items for every occasion through their website. Vacation? Recruitment? Weekend wedding? It’s all there, including accessories and shoes. Ella Blue's website is organized so that you can search for specific special event items.

Kathy Fielder Boutique

Kathy Fielder Boutique has always captured the attention of customers through their store selection on Lower Greenville. Now, Kathy Fielder has updated its website and inventory to keep up with our “staying at home” lives, adding in some casual lounge sets and athleisure gear under their “activewear + lounge” tab. Kathy Fielder even created a “COVID” tab for some face masks and cleaning sets for the day-to-day. Who knew face masks could be so stylish?

Liz and Honey

The Inwood Village shop carries chic and flowy styles, giving major LoveShackFancy vibes. The owners of this family-run company handpick and wear every single item before they decide to sell them in their stores and through their website. From floral maxi-dresses to plain little black dresses for those quarantine dates at home, Liz and Honey guarantee you will be happy with your purchase.

Christy M

Another family-owned boutique in Snider Plaza, Christy M has carried all types of styles and items since 2007. Pieces like the “washable silk shirt” are some of those things we didn't know we needed. Christy M continues to run her store and aims to make the (virtual) shopping experience just as personal.

Dear Hannah

Dear Hannah, a female-owned boutique in Snider Plaza, is a fan favorite for many Dallas natives. The store opened in 2012 and has since brought joy to Dallas women through a selection of fun clothing and cheeky gifts like party favors and pet toys (Woof Clicquot, anyone?). The store's website continues the brand's mission of bringing joie de vivre to clients.

Cotton Island

Cotton Island has two boutique locations in North Texas: one is on Hillcrest Avenue next to Southern Methodist University, while the other is on Preston Road in Plano. Cotton Island is owned by a power mother-daughter duo whose focus stays is on making their boutique a “happy place” for their customers to make positive experiences every day. Their website is just as cheery.