Dallas Comedy House Is Moving Early 2019

In roughly six months, moving trucks will be loaded with the tables, costumes and autographed pictures that made up Dallas Comedy House as it moves away from its second location in Deep Ellum. The trucks won’t be driving far however, as they need to go only one street over, to 3036 Elm Street to a building directly behind DCH’s current space.

This move was the next conclusive step in an ongoing property dispute at the comedy house’s still active location. It was in January that Amanda Austin, owner of Dallas Comedy House, learned her new landlord was Black Market Investments, LLC. Black Market had originally made Austin an offer to take over her multiyear lease in order to open a new barbecue restaurant in Deep Ellum.

Upon taking over the lease in a landlord capacity, Black Market sent multiple notices to Austin that stated the building was not up to code, and made subsequent attempts to remove Austin and DCH from the property. The next few months for Austin were filled with legal counsel and surprise passing visits from the Dallas Fire Marshal, but she has persevered and remained open for business.

Austin had no comment on Black Market or the struggles of the last year but is positive and excited over the new additions DCH will have as a result of the move.

“I’m thrilled to have a full kitchen to complement our bar, as well as a patio and large, outdoor space,” says Austin in a news release. “Having more indoor and outdoor seating with extended hours for the kitchen and bar will be great for students, performers and comedy goers to utilize before, during and after our shows and classes.”

For people like Stephanie Hudiburg, executive cirector of the Deep Ellum Foundation, it’s a relief to see Dallas Comedy House not moving away from Deep Ellum. Being in business for nearly 10 years, the comedy house has stood as one of the longest-running fixtures of the area. Providing improv shows, stand-up comedy showcases and comedy classes for Dallas, Austin and DCH bring a different form of entertainment to music-heavy Deep Ellum.

“At the Deep Ellum Foundation, we could not be more thrilled that this Dallas institution, which has made its home in Deep Ellum, will remain in the neighborhood and continue to serve as an important part of our cultural fabric,” Hudiburg says in the news release. “We congratulate the Dallas Comedy House on this exciting next step as it marks 10 years drawing crowds, training up-and-coming performers, and making us laugh in Deep Ellum.”

January will mark the 10th year of the comedy house’s presence in Deep Ellum, originally having opened up in a one-room location on Commerce Street before making its move to the second and current location. DCH will have its official celebration of the anniversary the week of Jan. 22-26, 2019. After that, their attention will be fully focused on their last Dallas Comedy Festival, which will be March 27-30, 2019. This will not only serve as the last annual festival in their current home, but it will also be the last week of shows at the Main Street location. DCH will relocate to its new home at 3036 Elm Street on April 4, 2019.

“We got our start here in Deep Ellum, and it was tough to think that after almost 10 years here, we possibly would have had to move,” Austin says. “This neighborhood has always been so supportive of us, we have always felt ‘at home’ here; leaving it would have been a difficult decision, one we hoped we would never have to make. Thankfully, I was able to find a new home right where we wanted, here in Deep Ellum.”