Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Surprises Him at Dallas Mavericks Game

The former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees player and business mogul reacted with surprise when the 19-year-old greeted him courtside at the Mavs–Timberwolves playoff game Sunday night. While his younger daughter Ella, 16, distracted him, the elder Rodriguez sister snuck up on the duo. When he finally noticed her, he quickly jumped up and gave her a hug. The two seemed to share a moment of pure father-daughter joy.
A-Rod frequently posts images of his daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, to his Insta page. In April, he posted Ella turning 16 along with throwback pics showing off how proud he is of his family.
“I could not believe it! Ella and @thenatasharodriguez you two got me so good,” Rodriguez wrote under the short clip online.
Fans were supportive of the joyful reunion, with one commenter writing, “That’s what true love is all about!”
Rodriguez was in Dallas to support the Minnesota Timberwolves, reportedly as he considers buying the team with business partner Marc Lore.
Despite the positive family reunion at the top of the game, the Timberwolves fell to the Mavericks, 116–107. The Timberwolves came back on Tuesday, defeating the Mavs 105–100. To secure a spot in the finals, the Mavericks need to win Game 5 on Thursday or Game 6 on Saturday.
The Rodriguez family weren’t the only high-profile stars in attendance. So were Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and high-profile Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The trio were greeted by the official Mavs Instagram page, with the caption “Our guy Pat and @taylorswift13’s boyfriend in the house” to mixed reviews in the comments.