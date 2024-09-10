 Dallas Exhibition Queer Justice Debuts at Resource Center | Dallas Observer
Queer Justice Exhibition Celebrates the LGBTQ Civil Rights Movement

The traveling exhibit details 50 years of landmark LGBTQ civil rights cases.
September 10, 2024
Queer Justice displays the legal battle for LGBTQ liberation in living color. Carly May Gravley
The American LGBTQ+ Museum and Lambda Legal’s traveling exhibition, Queer Justice: 50 Years of Lambda Legal and LGBTQ+ Rights, debuted in Dallas at the Resource Center on Sept. 6.

The exhibition honors half a century of landmark civil rights cases argued by Lambda Legal, the oldest nonprofit legal advocate for members of the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV in the country.

“Almost all of the civil rights that LGBTQ people have right now are a result of the work we’ve done over the past 50 years,” Shelly Skeen, the south central regional director for Lambda Legal, tells the Observer. “Stopping bullying in schools, making sure that gay-straight alliances can meet in schools, making sure that people who are living with HIV can get housing, marriage equality, making sure that LGBTQ people are no longer criminals. All of that is Lambda cases.”

Queer Justice brings this legal history to life with colorful displays that tell the stories of the people behind these cases. It contains powerful photos of activists during the early days of AIDS lying on the ground with cardboard tombstones above their heads and of couples and families who had to go to court for their right to exist. These are accompanied by thoroughly written histories, making the space a compact walk-through of decades of perseverance.
click to enlarge
Shelly Skeen, the south central regional director for Lambda Legal, addressed attendees at Queer Justice's Dallas debut.
Carly May Gravley
“I think a really big case here is Lawrence v. Texas,” says Skeen, referring to the 2003 Supreme Court ruling that struck down sodomy laws. “Just because you were gay, you were branded a criminal, which meant you couldn’t get housing. You couldn’t get a bank account. It meant it was hard to get a job. [...] So when this case happened and we were no longer criminals, it allowed us to begin participating more in society.”

Lambda’s history underscores how furthering LGBTQ causes has a positive ripple effect on the civil rights of all groups.

“Our work around gay-straight alliances in classrooms has made it so that any extracurricular group can meet on campus, such as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” says Skeen. “It made it so that those schools were open to broader ideas. When you know people who are different from you and when you interact with them, it fosters acceptance.”

The same goes when courts decide to strip away rights. Skeen uses Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, as a timely example of this.

“That goes hand in hand with the work we do,” she says. “It has to do with the right to make decisions about your own body and how you’re going to live your life.”

The decision to hold the exhibition inside the Resource Center is far from random. It’s one of the largest LGBTQ community centers in the country and has provided a safe haven for Dallas’ gay and trans community and people living with HIV for over 40 years. It’s a local beacon for the kind of advocacy and values for which Lambda has fought.

“Even though we’re a big city that’s more progressive than some parts of Texas, [LGBTQ+ people] are still struggling,” says Cece Cox, the Resource Center’s CEO (and Skeen’s wife). “For a queer person to find competent primary medical care where they feel welcome and understood and the practitioner actually has knowledge about various health issues, that’s pretty rare.”
click to enlarge
Marsha P. Johnson is one activist of many activists honored in the exhibition.
Carly May Gravley
Trans health issues in particular are at the center of the next chapter of Lambda’s history. In October, the Supreme Court will rule on United States v. Skrmetti, which will decide whether a Tennessee bill that aims to prohibit transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming care is constitutional.

Like all civil rights cases, the impact of this decision will extend far beyond one law.

“The doctors want to provide that care. The kids want that care. The parents want that care,” Skeen says. “You have all three of these folks saying, ‘I consent to this.’ [...] You have all three of those rights together and that’s when those rights are the strongest, not the government coming into our homes and telling us how to raise our kids and what control we can have over our bodies.”

Queer Justice: 50 Years of Lambda Legal and LGBTQ+ Rights will be on display at the Resource Center at 5750 Cedar Springs Road until Oct. 7. More information can be found on the exhibition website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
