The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Feb. 15–21

Wednesday, Feb. 15Kathleen Kent signs Black Wolf at Interabang Books
If you missed the Edgar-nominated crime writer at her Arts & Letters Live event on Valentine’s Day, love is not lost. Dallasite Kathleen Kent will be dazzling audiences with another reading and signing of her latest, Black Wolf, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane). Weaving stories of an undercover spy with a serial-killer mystery, elements of intrigue from the KGB and CIA, and the bonus of a character who never forgets a face, Black Wolf is fast and furious, and a little bit based in reality — Kent once worked under the direction of the U.S. Department of Defense, so some of the excitement comes from insider info. Find out more and order a copy online.
Thursday, Feb. 16Reception with Leonardo Drew at Talley Dunn Gallery
Talley Dunn Gallery (5020 Tracy St.) celebrates not only its current exhibition, but an almost-decade-long Talley Dunn website.
Kirmen Uribe in conversation with Cristina Rodriguez at The Wild Detectives
Spanish author Kirmen Uribe writes in the Basque language and is one of the most translated authors in Spain. This Thursday, Feb. 16, he joins former bookseller Cristina Rodriquez at the Wild Detectives (314 W. Eighth St. in Oak Cliff) from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in conversation about his book Bilbao-New York-Bilbao. Translated by Elizabeth Macklin, the book tackles the journey: the familial versus the personal, the emotional versus artistic and past versus present. The event is free, but an RSVP is recommended. Give yours online.
Friday, Feb. 17
Lyric Stage brings the forbidden love to the Majestic Theatre (1925 Elm St.) with Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, Thursday through Sunday. Nubian princess Aida is captured by the Egyptian army during the war (opera fans: yes, this story is based on the Verdi opera of the same name). Through the course of the musical, she finds love with a soldier in that same army, but he’s already betrothed to the princess whom Aida now serves as a prisoner. Over the course of time that same princess becomes her friend, which only levels up the drama on top of the themes of slavery and race and war-torn tragedy by the end of the production. It’s inspiring, romantic and devastating. And of course, with the compositions of John and Rice, the musical sticks in the ear. Tickets start at $38, available online.
A John Williams Celebration with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson
Every film buff knows the music of composer John Williams and could probably hum one of his major melodies off the top of their brain. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to the master with three performances — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday — at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Enjoy the sounds of the cinema through songs from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars, Jaws, Schindler’s List, the Harry Potter series and more. After each performance, you can meet the musicians in a casual happy-hour event and learn more about them and their roles in the DSO. Tickets start at $48, available online.
Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova can’t help themselves. They’re too good. They’re too good at YouTube. Too good at Web shows. They’ve got The Trixie & Katya Show. And even with Trixie Motel, we were just waiting for Katya to get her own tour of the premises. We need them on our Reels and Stories and TikTok every day. We just need them. They belong together for our entertainment. And now they’re gonna do it live. See the drag-lebrities at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. Tickets start at $39.50, but there aren’t a ton left, so get your wig straight and get online.
Saturday, Feb. 18Every Livin’ Soul at The Core Theatre
The Core Theatre (518 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson) continues its season of heartfelt stories of personal experience with William Cameron’s Every Livin’ Soul, directed by James Hansen Prince. Set in the Depression, the play depicts a widow who does her best to tend and keep the farm running and find a way to send her son to college. Enter a mysterious stranger to provide the momentum, hope and maybe more than a little danger and intrigue. See it 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 26. Tickets are $25, available online.
Conduit Gallery (1626 C Hi Line Drive) hosts Dallas-based artist Stephen Lapthisophon for his tenth solo exhibition, Specters. The process-driven work features layers and layers of unexpected materials from newsprint to T-shirts to coffee grounds. Even pigmented bacon fat makes an appearance. With reference to “the ghosts we carry,” each piece offers a haunting from the past but also new discovery through the materials used. On Saturday, the gallery opens a solo exhibition of power and healing through unconventional portraits by Johnny Floyd and an exhibition of surreal paintings and sculptures by Leonor Ali. All open with a reception with the artists 5:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Find out more online.
Das Rheingold at Winspear Opera House
A dwarf steals magic Rhine gold to forge one very powerful, perhaps all-powerful, ring. He is captured by the king and the ring begins its claiming of victims. Sound familiar? It should. Richard Wagner’s Das Rheingold is the inspiration behind J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, except LOTR never sounded this good. The Dallas Opera offers its final performances starring Nicholas Brownlee and Amanda Echalaz at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Tickets are available online, but they're going fast so hop to it and claim yours.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Whether you’re giving up something for 40 days or not, you can still throw down at Go Oak Cliff’s Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade. The don’t-miss-it tradition starts at 2 p.m. and heads down Davis Street from Nova toward Encina (best cornbread outside of family). Prepare for a great time with costumes, fanciful floats and tons of music. The two-hour event is free to attend, but be prepared to want drinks and bites from local vendors. For more info, or to mark your interest, get on Facebook.
To DIE:GO in Leaves by Frida Kahlo at Latino Cultural Center
We should probably advise that different performances of Cara Mía Theatre’s To DIE:GO in Leaves by Frida Kahlo are in English or Spanish. Yet something tell us that even if you went to the unintended performance, you’d have no trouble understanding the emotion and meaning behind this captivating play. Inspired by Kahlo’s paintings and her life, the show follows the incomparable journey of being Frida, being an icon, being art eternal. It uses movement so importantly, you could almost say it’s an additional character — and that makes sense if you know anything about Kahlo’s challenging life. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday this weekend at the Latino Cultural Center (2600 Live Oak St.), and additional dates through March 12. We won’t say which performance is in what language just in case you want to purposefully not pay attention when you buy your tickets, but all details are online.
Tuesday, Feb. 21Broadway Quiz with Geeks Who Drink at Four Corners Brewing
Feeling like getting into “All That Jazz”? Do you feel like trivia can be “one singular sensation” or is it a “Jagged Little Pill” on nights you don’t win. Make sure you remember how many years Cats was on The Great White Way, because it’s time for the Broadway Quiz with Geeks Who Drink at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Four Corners Brewing (1311 S. Ervay St.). Brush up on Sondheim and maybe that guy who was in “The Room Where It Happens.” It’s free to play for teams of up to six. Keep your phones off and tip your servers. Find out more online. Pro tip: Sign up for the Geeks Who Drink newsletter now for possible info to help with your quiz.
Fat Tuesday Mardi Craw at The Rustic
It doesn’t feel like Fat Tuesday unless you’re having a good time feeling like the name suggests, so head to The Rustic (3656 Howell St.) for Mardi Craw. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, enjoy a full-out backyard crawfish boil with other Cajun treats, drink specials and beer buckets. It’s free to attend and the live music is just the okra on top. Show your interest on Facebook.