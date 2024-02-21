Former Coach Jimmy Johnson Is ‘Back in the Fold’ With the Cowboys

Last December, Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere rejoiced as former coach Jimmy Johnson was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor — a ceremony many thought was decades overdue. More than just a late Christmas gift for Cowboys Nation, the induction brought a symbolic end to the longstanding Johnson vs. Jerry Jones feud. The widely broadcast reunion between the pair, who famously ended their Cowboys partnership soon after Johnson led the ‘90s team to two Super Bowl victories, brought hope to many as Johnson and Jones appeared to have finally kissed and made up.



Following the halftime ceremony at the 2023 Week 17 game, Johnson and Jones continued to clarify that there were no longer any hard feelings between them, and they're now back on speaking terms. But according to a recent radio interview with Johnson, he and Jones are more than just casual Facebook friends.



“Since the Ring of Honor, Jerry and I — man, I’m on his advisory board now,” Johnson said to Joe Rose on WQAM 560 AM in Miami.



For the record, there is no official Cowboys advisory board, and Johnson shared this information through loud chuckles. However, it’s clear that Jones and Johnson are back to talking football, even if it’s in a less professional sense. According to Johnson, it seems Jones is now still seeking advice from one of the team’s most distinguished alumni.



Johnson went on to say that he and Jones spoke about an hour after the Cowboys’ Jan. 14 loss to Green Bay. The two apparently talked about “big decisions” Jones had to make about the team, including the futures of coaches Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn and quarterback Dak Prescott. Johnson did not elaborate on what the two discussed but reconfirmed that things between him and Jones are once again good. (Since then, Quinn has accepted an offer to become head coach of the Washington Commanders.)



“But everything’s hunky dory now, so I’m back in the fold with the Cowboys,” Johnson said.



Although it is unknown how much influence will have on Jones’ thinking as McCarthy and Prescott both enter the last year of their current contracts with the team, knowing such conversations are taking place has brought many Cowboys fans some much-needed solace.



“Oh thank God. Hopefully egos don’t get in the way and work can be done. It’s LONG PAST due that Jimmy and Jerry partner up again to fix this shit,” said @UngzaboB on X.



“Hope it’s true and hope Jerry is listening and hope sanity is filtering into this damn thing,” @aubrey75092 posted.



Due to Johnson’s current contractual broadcasting commitments, it’s unlikely we’ll be getting any news that he is officially heading back to the Cowboys organization. Regardless, seeing Johnson willing to lend an ear to Jones further confirms that the pair’s reconciliation has been more than an NFL PR stunt, and may hint at some form of future collaboration between the two reminiscent of the days of Cowboys past.