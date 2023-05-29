Would You Get a Tattoo in Exchange for Free Tacos for Life? El Chingon Can Make That Happen

Fans always say they are willing to do extreme things for their favorite movies, teams, shows and restaurants. They say stuff like "I'd give my right arm" for this and "I'd give my left nut" for that. It's an easy thing to say because 99 times out of 100, they never say it to someone holding a chainsaw or a comically large pair of gardening shears.
The "bad ass Mexican" joint El Chingon in Fort Worth is known for laying down the gauntlet to prove the loyalty of some of its biggest foodie fans, and the latest one is the gutsiest of them all.
The restaurant, known for signature dishes like tequila flambéed "Bad Ass Fajitas" and sushi-esque corn on the cob wheels sprinkled with Flamin' Hot Cheetos, is testing its fans' devotion by offering free tacos for life if they get a tattoo of the restaurant's logo on their body.
The small window of opportunity to get all the free tacos they can shove opens from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, when artists from the Dark Age Tattoo shop who will be on the patio.
"We ran something like this in our first year [in San Diego] over there and it worked really well," says El Chingon manager David Longoria. "So we're trying it over here."
According to the rules, the offer is available only to fans who are at least 18 years old. The tattoo must be the El Chingon logo with the restaurant's name and signature skull designed and applied by Dark Age Tattoo artists at the restaurant. The tattoo must be on an "easily visible location" on the body. The restaurant will pay for the tattoo to anyone who agrees with the requirements.
Customers who want to take up the restaurant on its offer cannot make appointments for a later date. Longoria says they'll extend the offer to as many people who show up on June 11 and get the tattoo — but it's "first come, first served."
"We already have like five people who are getting El Chingon tattoos."
Katie Burum, one of the managing partners of Dark Age Tattoo, says the artists are still working on the final designs for the eligible tattoo. They will be ready for viewing on June 1.
Once a tattoo has been permanently applied to a place where the whole world can see it, the proud recipients are eligible to receive up to five tacos per day or 10 tacos per week for the rest of their natural lives. That may not sound like a lifetime of tacos but if you can eat more than 10 tacos in a single sitting every day, then having visible tattoos on your body should be the least of your concerns.
"I'll be getting tattooed on that day," Longoria says. "I'm gonna put it on my right arm."
El Chingon is well known for testing the loyalty of its most ardent fans and eaters in the most Succession of ways. The Mexican food joint regularly holds eating competitions for guests who can choke down the most tacos in a single setting. Last year on National Taco Day (Oct. 4), El Chingon offered a $500 cash prize and a VIP bottle service of Don Julio 1942 tequila worth $750 for anyone in groups up to 4 who could finish 42 tacos in 4 minutes and 20 seconds.
If you feel up to the challenge, you'll find El Chingon at 2800 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth.