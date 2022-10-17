A Travel Bloggers' Picks for the Best Places to Get Your Spook On

Don’t let Halloween lose its magic for you or your family this year, even if it does fall on a Monday. There are many unique ways to celebrate Halloween across the Dallas area throughout the entire month of October, from trick-or-treating trails and themed bars to haunted houses and family-friendly festivals. Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures encourages you to check out these 10 ways to celebrate Halloween in DFW!
Trick Pony Horror
2823 Main St.
This pop-up bar in Deep Ellum has come to play this Halloween season. For a limited time, Trick Pony Horror will be decked out in kooky decorations and serving up seven spooky cocktails — like Children of the Corn and Maleficent’s Cauldron — to get you into the spirit. Come celebrate Halloween the entire month of October (Wednesdays through Sundays) at Trick Pony without having to worry about bringing snacks and drinks or playing host/hostess.
Beetlejuice Halloween
7301 Windrose Ave., No. C200, Plano
If you’re keen on entering a Halloween costume contest this year, KĀI Restaurant & Lounge is hosting a Beetlejuice Halloween event with prizes for best costume, VIP bottle service and a live DJ.
Dark Hour Haunted House
701 Taylor Drive, Plano
After undergoing an expansion, meaning more room for immersive experiences and scares, the Dark Hour Haunted House will offer a coven of 13 witches who seek to get your blood pumping throughout the entirety of this self-paced haunted house. Tickets are available for purchase through Halloween night and parking is free. Keep in mind this attraction is recommended for children over the age of 10, so prepare yourself to get spooked.
Zombie Safari at Cousins Paintball
8975 FM 740, Forney
Looking for something family-friendly this Halloween? Take everyone on a hayride like they’ve never been on before. In this universe that Cousins Paintball has created, a new strain of the corona virus has conquered the entire city and turned everyone into zombies. Board a bus, truck or trailer and arm yourself with a paint gun. That’s all that stands between you and these hungry zombies. The event will also feature fireworks, concessions and opportunities to either participate or just ride along. You can buy your tickets at the door, but purchasing online will guarantee you a spot before they’re sold out.
Screams Halloween Theme Park
2511 FM 66, Waxahachie
Mixing equal parts scares and spooky fun on Friday and Saturday nights this October, Screams Halloween Theme Park offers five uniquely themed haunted houses. Check out its newest addition, the Bootleggers Bayou House, walk-through experiences like the Rottingwood Cemetery and the all-new Cool Ghoul Boolevard. Also here: live music, karaoke, an aerial and fire show by the Hell Dolls, seven pubs with two new concepts, games of skill like ax-throwing and paintball, tarot card and palm readings, henna tattoos, vendors and lots of food. Tickets can be had only online, so grab yours before it’s too late! Be mindful that costumes, face paint and masks are not allowed.
House of Spirits: a Haunted Cocktail Soirée
4607 Ross Ave.
For a unique date idea or fun night out with friends this Halloween, grab a ticket to an equally luxurious and spooky soirée at House of Spirits. You're invited to dress up, sip themed cocktails and roam about to see the abundance of interactive and mysterious performances, live magic and live music.
Monster Mash Bash at Grandscape
5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony
This free event will feature live stage entertainment, face painting, balloon artists and all the candy you could want at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn at Grandscape. It all takes place on Oct. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can also buy tickets on-site for even more Halloween fun, like pumpkin decorating, train rides and the Blackout Halloween Maze (18+). Free parking will be available.
Frights’n Lights
7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco
Looking for the best place for plenty of sweet loot and picture opportunities for the entire family? Frights’n Lights Frisco has Texas’ largest trick-or-treat trail. Inside Dr Pepper Ballpark, you’ll encounter thousands of jack-o-lanterns like you’ve never seen before, a giant Freddy Krueger hand, a mechanical pumpkin, foam pit, haunted hay maze, a full bar, and activities like pumpkin painting, ax-throwing and more. It will be in town through Oct. 31, and you can purchase tickets online.
Boo on Ballard
100 N. Ballard Ave, Wylie
Enjoy live music, trick-or-treating and carnival games at this free Halloween event in downtown Wylie on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. At the nearby Olde City Park (112 S. Ballard Ave.), Glow in the Park will be happening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as well, offering kid-friendly activities like a foam cannon, live music and more.
Boo at the Zoo
2070 Zoo Lane, Abilene
On Oct. 15, 22, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Abilene Zoo has committed to helping you and your family celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos in a big way this year. You can expect a hay maze, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, animal encounters, food, piñatas, ballet folklorico performances, pumpkin catapults and more inside six themed zones. Wear your costume and bring your trick-or-treating bag for all the free candy and treats that’ll be handed out. Children 2 and under are free, and tickets can be purchased online.
Halloween Haunted Maze & Carnival
1501 Hemphill St., Fort Worth
Hosted by the nonprofit Fort Worth Odd Fellows, this free, sensory-friendly and accessible haunted maze will transport you into the pages of a classic Victorian novel featuring fairies, ghosts and goblins. Stop by on October 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for some Halloween fun for the entire family.