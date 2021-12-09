 Best Holiday and Christmas Events in Dallas-Fort Worth for 2023 | Dallas Observer
Holidays

An Influencer's Ultimate DFW Holiday Event Guide

‘Tis the season to don your ugliest Christmas sweater and attend the countless number of holiday events happening all around DFW.
December 17, 2023
Legacy West has plenty of pop-ups for your Christmas card backdrops.
Legacy West has plenty of pop-ups for your Christmas card backdrops. Jessica Serna
Dallas was recently named the second-most-festive city in the country in a study conducted by Thumbtack — Austin was No. 1; No. 3 was Houston; and No. 5, San Antonio. Go Texas! — and it’s obvious why. From winter wonderlands inside the city's most prized hotels, the many seasonal pop-ups, uniquely inventive photo ops and Christmas light tours, Dallas has it all.

Just this week, Kendall Morgan put together the roundups of best Dallas Christmas events for kids and one for your little Grinches — that is, older kids and teens. You can also watch the best Christmas movie EVER, Die Hard, all over Dallas-Fort Worth this "Yipee-ki-yay" season.

Since there are so many options to choose from, we asked our go-to event expert, Texas travel blogger My Curly Adventures, to put together an ultimate Christmas guide with the best holiday destinations across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Holiday High Tea

1–3 p.m., Saturdays in December
100 S. Central Expressway, No.108, Richardson
Bangkok at Beltline is offering a Holiday High Tea experience, serving sweet and savory treats on a triple-tier dish, along with different teas for each course. Be fancy and call 469-930-9755 to make a reservation.

Legacy North Pole

Through Dec. 23
5908 Headquarters Drive, Plano
When you head out to Legacy West Plano for some shopping, make sure to check out its cute photo ops, something called a Fa La La Forest, live music, visits with Santa and other community events.

The Tipsy Elf

Through Dec. 23
308 N. Bishop Ave.
Visit the Candy Cane Compound for four pop-up bars, five karaoke lounges and a whole lotta festiveness.
click to enlarge
We feel like a tipsy elf every holiday season, so might as well go to the bar.
Jessica Serna

A Holiday Lights Trolley Ride

6–8 p.m., through Dec. 24
411 Elm St.
Explore Highland Park's Christmas lights on the Holiday Trolley Tour. Limited tickets are available.

Burkman Holiday Home

Through Dec. 26
3809 Hazelhurst Drive, Frisco
This festively adorned home features a charming Christmas village, over 300 lawn decorations and a dazzling display of  70,000 synchronized lights set to holiday music. Check the event's Facebook page for updates in case of rainy/windy weather.
click to enlarge
It's a white Christmas, sort of. SNOWDAY is one of the best holiday events in DFW.
Jessica Serna


SNOWLAND and SANTALAND EXPRESS

Through Jan. 7, and Dec. 24, respectively
13350 Dallas Parkway, No. 1020
Enjoy 20+ festive photo ops and interactive adventures at SNOWDAY until Jan. 7, and don't miss the SANTALAND train running until Dec. 24.

ICE!

Through Dec. 31
1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine
Experience over 2 million pounds of ice sculptures at Gaylord Texan Resort with scenes from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, plus snow tubing, ice skating and more.
click to enlarge
It's not Christmas until you're freezing at the Gaylord Texan's ice sculptures exhibition.
Jessica Serna


Holiday Food Tours with Dallas Bites! & Sights Tours

Through Dec. 30
4925 Greenville Ave., No. 255
Hop on a holiday tour of Park Cities and downtown Dallas with Dallas Bites! & Sights Tours. Enjoy a 3–4-hour private motorcoach tour of local businesses and restaurants with Christmas lights as your backdrop.


Lights on the Farm

Through Dec. 30
1900 W. 15th St., Plano
Walk a quarter-mile trail and marvel at a 20-foot Christmas tree, 2 million lights, and festive displays at the Heritage Farmstead Museum.


Wreck the Halls: A Haunted Christmas Nightmare

Dec. 30
701 Taylor Drive, Plano
Have yourself an unforgettable thrill this holiday season with Wreck the Halls at Dark Hour Haunted House. This Dallas-favorite attraction transforms the cheer of the holidays into a chilling, spine-tingling adventure through dimly lit, unhallowed halls with eerie surprises around every corner.

A Christmas Carol

Through Dec. 30
2400 Flora St.
Experience Scrooge's redemptive journey through Christmases past, present and future in this heartwarming Dickens classic that spawned a million knock-offs, at the Dallas Theater Center’s Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre.


Holiday-Themed Spa Treatments

Through Dec. 31
5420 Ross Ave.
Escape the holiday chaos at Vivian’s Boutique Spa, with relaxing treatments such as the Candy Cane Forest Foot Ritual, Cinnamon Maple Syrup Marshmallow Massage or themed packages such as the Holiday Hug.

Deerfield Holiday Lights

Through Dec. 31
4549 Old Pond Drive, Plano
Find the magic of holiday lights (without it affecting your own electricity bill) at the Deerfield subdivision in Plano. From the extravagance of 4637 Penbrook Court to numerous other stunning homes, the festive spirit is alive and well in the suburbs. Check Deerfield's Facebook page for updates in the case of rainy/windy weather.

Las Almas Rotas

Through early January, TBD
3615 Parry Ave.
With colorful red and green metallic papel picado, holiday decor and traditional Mexican treats hot champurrado and buñuelos — as well as an extensive array of tequilas and mezcals — Las Almas Rotas is the perfect place to celebrate a Feliz Navidad.
click to enlarge
Name a more Christmas-y drink than this presentation at the Henry.
Jessica Serna

St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland

Through Jan. 1
2301 N. Akard St., No. 250
The Henry Restaurant’s seasonal menu features four new boozy cocktails, including the delightful Junior & Mrs. Mint and Spiced Pear Cosmopolitan. Make your reservation online.

The Adolphus Hotel’s Cocoa Lounge

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., through Jan. 2
1321 Commerce St.
Enjoy themed cocktails, seasonal snacks and classic Christmas ambiance at Dallas' downtown mainstay, the Adolphus Hotel, which is serving up family-friendly cocoa drinks.
click to enlarge
If you want a chocolatey Christmas, head to the Adolphus.
Jessica Serna

Skate the Lake

Through Jan. 2
2109 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall
Even though Texas doesn’t get cold enough to freeze the lake by your house so you can go ice skating, Rockwall on Ice can get you close to the dream. The Rockwall Harbor Fountain Area is transformed into an ice-skating rink, with views of Lake Rockwall as you spin and twirl (or hold onto the rails if you’re just learning).


The Polar Bear Room


Through Jan. 5
2501 N. Harwood St., No. 225
Immerse yourself in a uniquely Arctic adventure at Mercat Bistro in Dallas, where dining takes a whimsical turn as you share your meal with dancing polar bears. Reservations are recommended.

Holiday at the Arboretum

Through Jan. 5
8525 Garland Road
Join the festive magic at the Dallas Arboretum with over a million twinkling lights, the iconic 12 Days of Christmas exhibition, Reliant Holiday Village and the historic DeGolyer House adorned with over 600 nutcrackers.


Sleigh Club Holiday Pop-Up

Through Jan. 7
5872 State Highway 121, No. 104, Plano
Enjoy seasonal drinks and savor delicious tamales and churros with a decadent chocolate dipping sauce at Suburban Yacht Club on the Granite Park Boardwalk.
click to enlarge
Yellow Rosa is making it snow in Dallas. Literally.
Jessica Serna

Yellow Rosa Cocktaileria

click to enlarge
Nothing says Merry Capitalism like spending on awesome Christmas stuff. The Decorator's Warehouse is the best spot for that.
Jessica Serna
Through Jan. 14
2901 Commerce St.
Let it snow in Deep Ellum. At Yellow Rosa, you'll find Christmas cocktails, a photobooth and, best of all, faux snow falling every 30 minutes. Make your reservations online.


Shop Small This Holiday Season

1011 S. Pearl Expressway, No. 150
Choose from handmade Mexican Christmas gifts at Folklore & Tradition, located at the Dallas Farmers Market. It stocks both fair-trade goods straight from Mexico and items from several local businesses.


Shop for Holiday Decor

3708 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington
As Texas' top Christmas store, Decorator’s Warehouse has pre-Christmas sales on holiday collections such as Gingerbread and Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, all at fantastic prices.
click to enlarge
Deerfield has some truly awesome Christmas decorations to see.
Jessica Serna
