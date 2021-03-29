Kristin Cavallari Brings a Bit of Orange County to Deep Ellum

- Local
If you’re one of those people who repeat the new saying “Don’t California my Texas,” then you might want to stay away from Deep Ellum. Kristin Cavallari was in town this past weekend to bring some of her signature Golden State sparkle to Dallas with a new jewelry store in Deep Ellum.
The Laguna Beach and The Hills star officially opened the third of her Uncommon James stores on Main Street on Saturday with a balloon-filled celebration.
The shop carries housewares, baby clothing and Cavallari’s own brand of jewelry, a line of necklaces and earrings that range from dainty to in-your-face bold. It's the kind of shop you'd visit right before making a stop at Stirr.
We caught up with Cavallari ahead of the opening where she told us why she chose Deep Ellum instead of a previously planned Highland Park location — and told us she didn’t want to talk about her exes.
Watch the video below:
