Kristin Cavallari Brings a Bit of Orange County to Deep Ellum

TV personality Kristin Cavallari (left) brought a bit of LA to Deep Ellum this past weekend with the opening of her store Uncommon James.

If you’re one of those people who repeat the new saying “Don’t California my Texas,” then you might want to stay away from Deep Ellum. Kristin Cavallari was in town this past weekend to bring some of her signature Golden State sparkle to Dallas with a new jewelry store in Deep Ellum.

EXPAND The new shop on Main Street also carries housewares and baby clothes. Mike Davello

The Laguna Beach and The Hills star officially opened the third of her Uncommon James stores on Main Street on Saturday with a balloon-filled celebration.

The reality star chose Deep Ellum because it's "cool," she says. Mike Davello

The shop carries housewares, baby clothing and Cavallari’s own brand of jewelry, a line of necklaces and earrings that range from dainty to in-your-face bold. It's the kind of shop you'd visit right before making a stop at Stirr.

EXPAND Cavallari's jewelry fits right in with newer additions to Deep Ellum. Mike Davello

We caught up with Cavallari ahead of the opening where she told us why she chose Deep Ellum instead of a previously planned Highland Park location — and told us she didn’t want to talk about her exes.

Watch the video below: