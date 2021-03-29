 
Kristin Cavallari Brings a Bit of Orange County to Deep Ellum

Eva Raggio | March 29, 2021 | 1:54pm
TV personality Kristin Cavallari (left) brought a bit of LA to Deep Ellum this past weekend with the opening of her store Uncommon James.
TV personality Kristin Cavallari (left) brought a bit of LA to Deep Ellum this past weekend with the opening of her store Uncommon James.
Kylee Kimosh
If you’re one of those people who repeat the new saying “Don’t California my Texas,” then you might want to stay away from Deep Ellum. Kristin Cavallari was in town this past weekend to bring some of her signature Golden State sparkle to Dallas with a new jewelry store in Deep Ellum.

The new shop on Main Street also carries housewares and baby clothes.
The new shop on Main Street also carries housewares and baby clothes.
Mike Davello

The Laguna Beach and The Hills star officially opened the third of her Uncommon James stores on Main Street on Saturday with a balloon-filled celebration.

The reality star chose Deep Ellum because it's "cool," she says.
The reality star chose Deep Ellum because it's "cool," she says.
Mike Davello

The shop carries housewares, baby clothing and Cavallari’s own brand of jewelry, a line of necklaces and earrings that range from dainty to in-your-face bold. It's the kind of shop you'd visit right before making a stop at Stirr.

Cavallari's jewelry fits right in with newer additions to Deep Ellum.
Cavallari's jewelry fits right in with newer additions to Deep Ellum.
Mike Davello

We caught up with Cavallari ahead of the opening where she told us why she chose Deep Ellum instead of a previously planned Highland Park location — and told us she didn’t want to talk about her exes.

Watch the video below:

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

