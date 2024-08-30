 New Denton Slide Park WaterSlick City Is Now Open | Dallas Observer
A New Indoor Dry-Slide Park Opens in North Texas. Did We Mention It's for All Ages?

Slick City Action Park opens its doors on Friday afternoon in Lil' D.
August 30, 2024
See how much fun this kid is having? Slick City Action Park in Denton will be like that — but indoors. Photo by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash
Just in time for Labor Day weekend, North Texas is getting a brand-new indoor slide park.

Of note: There’s no water.

Slick City Action Park: Denton launches into the stratosphere at 1 p.m. Friday. The new entertainment venue will boast ginormous slides. So if you’ve ever wanted to feel like Jasmine or Aladdin on a close-to-the-ground magic-carpet ride, look no further.

A video posted on Slick City’s Facebook page shows adventure lovers whizzing down a sans-water slide, catching air and landing on soft padding. The venue, at S. 2434 Interstate 35E, welcomes young and not-so-young attendees. Mark your calendars for an adults-only night on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Teresa Gubbins, editor of CultureMap Dallas and Fort Worth, reports that the indoor activity-and-slide space is located in a former Lil’ D trampoline park.

Slick City has apparently broken the mold as the “world’s first indoor dry-slide and air court park designed for all ages,” according to CultureMap.

Air courts, by the way, are kind of like if a trampoline and basketball court had a baby. Voilà.
At Slick City Denton, one can swing on a trapeze, play dodgeball and basketball or soar down one of those humongous dry slides, as reported by CultureMap. Kids can check out the junior play spaces, where the slides are a bit more petite.

Reaching heights of  22 feet at times, the dry slides have names such as “Mega Launch,” “Avalanche,” “Fast Lane” and “Off Ramp.” Some curve and others are straight shooters or rollercoaster-esque, CultureMap notes.

Oh, and did we mention the “Dragon”?

“Feel the wind as you plunge then rise, conquering the peaks and valleys of this legendary ride,” the description for that slide reads.

Snag 90-minute tickets for $25.99 or 120-minute tickets for $30.99 for ages 4 and up, according to Slick City's website. Prices are discounted for little tykes 3 and under. One teensy caveat about admission is that you’ve got to buy their special-made socks for $4.99.

Slides can really make a fun-haver hungry. Fear not: There’s a cafe in the Denton franchise, according to CultureMap. It vows to serve up some mall-food goodness, from Icees to pretzels to churros and the “Ice Cream of the Future.” That’s right, y’all. They’ve got freakin’ Dippin’ Dots.

Slick City operates four other active locations: St. Louis; Denver; Peoria, Arizona and Katy, Texas.

"As our first location in the Dallas area, we’ve created an experience unlike any before — with more exhilarating slides, more air courts, and more unforgettable fun for all ages," Bron Launsby, Slick City’s CEO and founder, says in a statement, according to CultureMap.
