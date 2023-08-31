Heads Up! Tiffany Gomas Is Back at the Airport After Her Viral Tirade About Fake Humans

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the airport and not have your plane delayed by a crying passenger screaming about fake people ... she's back!
Tiffany Gomas, the Dallas marketing executive whose odd episode aboard American Airlines flight at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on July 2 and was captured in a viral video that made her the "Crazy Plane Lady," popped up at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Monday. A TMZ reporter talked to her about what she claims she saw on the American Airlines flight when she screamed, "That motherfucker back there is not real!"
A subsequent video that put the incident in more context showed Gomas was upset when a family member allegedly took her AirPods while the plane was parked in the Dallas airport terminal. She screamed at the airline crew to "stop the fucking plane" before getting out of her seat and walking down the aisle to deliver her famous hissy fit. American Airlines confirmed that the plane headed to Orlando was taxiing to the runway at the time and had to return to the gate so airport police could meet Gomas. She was not arrested.
Gomas apologized for her breakdown on her social media channels on Aug. 14.
Gomas told the TMZ reporter that she felt "great" to be back in an airport (presumably not in handcuffs) even if there's "a little bit of anxiety, but it's been good."
The reporter tried twice to press Gomas for some kind of explanation about the thing she saw that made her doubt her own eyes. Was it a tesseract to another dimension? (Was it a Demogorgon? Was it Bizarro Superman?!?)
"I mean, thanks for asking that but I've been told that I cannot comment on that right now," Gomas said.
He tried a second time, but Gomas played coy.
"I was distressed, and I was getting off the plane no matter what," Gomas said. "I just probably didn't need to make the scene that I made but I was getting off that plane for sure."
The only thing Gomas would cop to is that she'd eventually have to offer an explanation for screaming "that motherfucker back there is not real."
"I feel like it's gonna have to happen," Gomas says. "There's some things in the works, mostly nonprofit charity stuff, but I've been trying to like lay low for the most part, but reporters wouldn't let that happen."