Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts

Pocket Sandwich Theatre's New Building Owners Want Them Out by Year's End

July 28, 2021 4:00AM

Pocket Sandwich Theatre's New Building Owners Want Them Out by Year's End
David Fletcher
click to enlarge Pocket Sandwich Theatre staged Werewolf of London in 2019 just in time for Halloween at its Mockingbird Lane location. - RODNEY DOBBS/ POCKET SANDWICH THEATRE
Pocket Sandwich Theatre staged Werewolf of London in 2019 just in time for Halloween at its Mockingbird Lane location.
Rodney Dobbs/ Pocket Sandwich Theatre
Pocket Sandwich Theatre, the raucous, popcorn-tossing melodrama theater and late-night entertainment showcase space, will move to its third home just shy of its 40th anniversary. Jeff Vance, director for the theater, said the owners of the block of stores on Mockingbird Lane where it operates decided not to renew Pocket Sandwich's lease. It must move out of the first-floor, corner space by the end of the year.

"We're confident we will find a new place," Vance says. "We don't know if we'll finish our Christmas show, and we don't know if we'll be open New Year's Day. There will 
click to enlarge Dan Janjigian (middle) reprises his role from Tommy Wiseau's The Room as the tough drug dealer Chris R. in a scene at Pocket Sandwich Theatre's parody The Roof. - JENY SIDDALL
Dan Janjigian (middle) reprises his role from Tommy Wiseau's The Room as the tough drug dealer Chris R. in a scene at Pocket Sandwich Theatre's parody The Roof.
Jeny Siddall
be a little gap in there, but we'll be open late winter or early spring."

Vance says that they have their eye on three possible locations around Dallas.

"We're just trying to figure out what can work," Vance says. "We want it to feel like it's an upgrade and growth and not just we get kicked out and find some hole in the wall to move into. We've been in that space for 30 years, and we're planning for something that can last."

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


The move sparked another dramatic change for the 40-year-old theater company. Rodney Dobbs, who co-founded Pocket Sandwich with Joe Dickinson in 1980, announced he will retire from the theater by the end of the year rather than endure another move.

Vance says Dobbs planned to retire during the theater company's 40th anniversary year, but the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent shutdown pushed back his plans.

"When it became apparent that the new owner of the building was not willing to renew our lease and the Pocket's only available option was to move, I made a difficult personal decision," Dobbs says. "I had been at the forefront of moving the Pocket to its current location in 1990 when I was in my mid-30s. It was a very challenging experience. Now in my late 60s, I felt I was not physically, mentally or emotionally up to that challenge again."

Dickinson and Dobbs opened the first Pocket Sandwich Theatre on Greenville Avenue in the Pocket Sandwich Shop restaurant, which gave the theater its name, with a performance of the 19th-century temperance melodrama The Drunkard. Less raucous comedies by Neil Simon and Mary Chase and serious dramas by Jerome Lawrence and Kurt Vonnegut also were on the bill. Sometime later, Dickinson and Dobbs started drafting their own melodramas, creating parodies of classic horror films, cheesy sci-fi adventures and beloved pop culture franchises like The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek and The Godfather. The theater also performed Dickinson's musical Ebenezer Scrooge, a lyrical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol produced every year at Christmas time since its premiere in 1982.

Vance assures Pocket Sandwich's followers that, while it may take some time to relocate, the theater will still be around.

"I think we will be fine," Vance says. "It will be a major hiccup in our operations but it's something we'll get through just fine." 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation