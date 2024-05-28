Actor Glen Powell Is Moving Back Home to Texas

Glen Powell is the latest Hollywood star ditching California for somewhere deep in the heart of Texas. And it’s all thanks to his fellow star and proud Texan Matthew McConaughey.
Powell recently opened up about his big move from Los Angeles to the Lone Star State in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. The Top Gun: Maverick star credits McConaughey and his advice as the spark to return to his hometown of Austin.
“He’s like, ‘Hollywood is the Matrix, man,’” Powell said. “‘You plug in and it’s all fake world.’ He’s like, ‘Then I go to Austin, and I unplug. It’s all real. Those are my friends, that’s my family, my actions matter there.’ And he’s right. If you’re here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there’s no separation of those worlds. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew are growing up, I want a separation of those worlds.”
Powell, who bought a house just 30 minutes away from his parents’ home, added that he is looking forward to being closer to his family, as they “keep him out of his head and make everything more fun.” After starring in recent hits such as Hit Man and Anyone but You, the actor said he feels the benefit of “getting to this point in Hollywood is that I can now leave Hollywood.”
“It’s like I’ve earned the ability to go back to my family,” Powell said.
In addition to spending more time with family, Powell’s return to Texas also means a return to his studies. He had planned to complete his graduation requirements at the University of Texas — which he left during his freshman year to pursue acting — earlier this spring. However, he had to put that on hold after the recent explosion of his career. Now, he’s eager to complete his Spanish and Early American History degree over the next year between Hollywood commitments.
“I think it’s important to my mom and it’s more of an emotional thing for me,” Powell said. “Plus, I’m so close, I can taste it.”
Powell has lived in Hollywood since his breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick, but now he's ready to leave California and believes the move is best for his “head, heart and soul.” Powell joins a long list of native Texan actors who have made their Lone Star homecoming, including Jesse Plemons and Dennis Quaid, and is bound to be in good company upon his return.