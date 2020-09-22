The Best AirBnBs for a Dallas Weekend Getaway

It’s been over half a year since the coronavirus hit the world like a truck. Maybe you’ve baked banana bread, dabbled with TikTok and forgotten what jeans feel like. But whatever your life has looked like in the last few months, chances are you’re stir-crazy.

A great way to get a change of scenery while social distancing is booking a good ol' Airbnb, and you can avoid crowded airports and questionable hotels by booking a property right here in Dallas.

We rounded up some of our favorite rentals in the area for a nice weekend getaway, and we tried to keep our list affordable so it doesn’t hurt your wallet.

EXPAND Kenny Richard

Open Your Instagram Camera

Artist’s Loft Near Deep Ellum and Fair Park

A former fix-it shack for lawnmowers in the 1950s, this artsy loft also had past lives as a metal shop and a silk dying studio. Now renovated to showcase original artwork, this is the perfect space for the art lover, only 15 minutes from downtown. Every corner is picture-ready, and there is a deck, yard and barbecue grill to enjoy.

EXPAND Kenny Richard

Cabin in the Woods, Dallas Edition

Charming Cabin Near Deep Ellum & Fair Park

Want some cool, cabin-in-the-woods vibes but prefer to be close to the city? This gem is made of felled pine and was hand-planed in North Carolina. We’ve labeled this as one of the coolest Airbnbs in Dallas before, but it’s also been praised by the Dallas Business Journal and TimeOut. The cabin also has a fire pit and a garden. Cozy fall weekends, here we come.

EXPAND Kenny Richard

The Cool Kid’s Airstream

Vintage Airstream Near Deep Ellum & Fair Park

This custom-built, 32-foot Airstream holds a full kitchen and bath and lots of style. You might notice that this one-of-a-kind space is actually in the same garden as the Charming Cabin and Artist’s Loft properties we listed above. All three properties are rented by the same person, which means you could book all three together and gather all your friends to occupy the coolest Airbnbs in Dallas.

EXPAND courtesy Airbnb

Live Out Your Tiny House Hunters Fantasy

Tiny House in Wooded Backyard Near Bishop Arts District

If you’ve always dreamt of staying in a tiny house, here's your chance. This Bishop Arts home has lots of natural light and a very cute aesthetic. Venture over to the Bishop Arts District for some city fun, then head back into the adorable house to watch TV or climb the ladder to a loft bed under the vaulted ceiling.

EXPAND courtesy Airbnb

1970s Glamping Is Back

Shasta by The Bishop Arts District

This fully renovated, 1972 Shasta camper is a great bang for your buck. It’s glamping with a memory foam mattress. The space is small and cozy, perfect for a weekend getaway with your special someone. It comes with a firepit and backyard space and is only over a mile away from Bishop Arts.

EXPAND courtesy Airbnb

McDreamy Little Camper

Airstream Oasis in Lower Greenville

Maybe you’re opposed to sleeping in a camper, but this one just looks too cool. It gives us major McDreamy on Grey’s Anatomy vibes. It’s a 25-foot Airstream camper caravan in the heart of Lower Greenville, and Design Within Reach designer Christopher Dean is responsible for its modern and efficient interior. This thing has everything you need.

EXPAND courtesy Airbnb

Little Blue House

Separate Private Tiny Blue House Close to All of Dallas

This picturesque, little blue house has everything you need for a weekend getaway: a full kitchen, wood floors and picturesque decorations, making it a perfect home away from home. It’s also only 4 minutes from the Bishop Arts District.

EXPAND courtesy Airbnb

Dip in the Pool, Dip in the Lake

Rustic Poolhouse, Trails End Getaway, Pond View

This renovated, rustic little house sits in between a pool and a lake. You might even forget you’re near a big city with the views of the trees and countryside. The poolhouse was hand-built from California redwood and has wood paneling reclaimed from a house in Highland Park, wood trim from a bowling alley and a crystal chandelier from a Billionaire's Row villa. Every inch of the place tells a story, so it’s the perfect place to make some memories.