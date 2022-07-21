The Best Staycation Spots in DFW This Summer

But you can still relax and do nothing and save on gas, too, by vacationing locally. Here are five affordable staycation picks that will have you feeling like you drifted off into paradise, the '90s or Sin City. Whatever your vibe is, Dallas has you covered.
Hilton Anatole
2201 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas
The Hilton Anatole is the perfect spot for those lusting after a resort vacation. Starting at $247 a room, the Hilton checks off all the boxes with it comes to a family summer staycation.
Access to the hotel's resort-like pool complex, JadeWaters, comes with the stay. JadeWaters is the highlight of the stay. The waterpark is equipped with a lazy river, water slides, splash pad, an adults-only section and a swim-up bar. Just imagine yourself sunbathing with a boozy pineapple from JadeWaters Grill + Bar. Luxury cabanas, day beds and family alcoves can be reserved for an additional cost.
At night, enjoy a breathtaking view of Dallas at SER Steak + Spirits. Located on the 27th floor, the contemporary steakhouse provides an elevated dining experience that will be the cherry on top of any staycation.
For the ultimate relaxation, book a deep-tissue massage at V-Spa. Appointments must be booked 48 hours in advance. Treatments include access to the spa’s eucalyptus steam room, sauna, hot tub, lounge and the Verandah Fitness Club.
The Slater
Address available upon booking, Lower Greenville
Step back into the ‘90s for $164 a night at “The Slater.” Airbnb superhosts Jeremy and Kelsey Turner have curated a time machine in Lower Greenville. As you step into the home, you can practically hear Scott Gale belting out, “It’s alright 'coz I’m saved by the bell.”
The kitchen is designed to resemble The Max restaurant from Saved by the Bell. The 1990s sitcom’s staple booth seating, neon lighting, pay phone and bar are replicated perfectly at the Airbnb.
The home fits six guests with two bedrooms and four baths. The master bedroom nails the blast-to-the-past theme with a king-sized bed with a wicker headboard and matching vanity set. Wake up to the New Kids on the Block with posters of each member adorning the walls, pop in a VHS of The Mask, play the Nintendo 64 or go outside and play with “Officer Big Mac.”
Want more options? Check out the Turners' other offerings such as “The Topanga,” the Home Alone-inspired “The Kevin” or '80s-tastic “The McFly.”
Hotel Vin
@heylaurajay I 💖 the 90s #theslaterdallastx #ilovethe90s #90sthrowback #90saesthetic #airbnbexperience #dallastx #fyp #foryou ♬ All 4 Love - Color Me Badd
215 E. Dallas Road, Grapevine
Securing one of Hotel Vin’s 120 rooms will set you back $400, which is much less than it would cost to get to Napa Valley, and it is well worth it.
The boutique hotel sits in downtown Grapevine, within walking distance of DFW’s best wineries including Landon Winery, Messina Hoff and Bingham Family Vineyards. After waking up in your lush contemporary suite, take a tour down the street to get a taste of Texas wine. After becoming a connoisseur, return to Hotel Vin for an impressive spread of eateries.
Bacchus Kitchen and Bar, located inside the hotel, overlooks the train station. Inspired by the Roman god of wine, the eatery centers its menu on locally sourced specialities.
For those who want a more casual feel, Harvest Hall is attached to the hotel. It has offerings from seven restaurants, and there is something for everyone — from arepas to sliders. The food hall hosts trivia, karaoke, live bands and a DJ on many nights.
On Friday and Saturday nights, make a reservation at Magnum Bar. To get in, locate the telephone booth and give the speakeasy a call. Magnum Bar seats 18, and it’s the perfect spot for an intimate nightcap.
Get My Boat
@chels_eats_ Have you been to Harvest Hall in Grapevine yet? #dallasfood #dallasfoodie #dallasfoodblogger #grapevine #grapevinetx #foodhall #dallas #dfw #dfwfoodie ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
Various locations
Despite being a concrete jungle, Dallas and vicinity is home to a handful of lakes that make for an amazing staycation, such as White Rock Lake, Lake Lewisville, Lake Ray Hubbard and Grapevine Lake, to name a few. Add a boat and you're all set.
Imagine yourself with friends and/or family on the second-largest luxury yacht in DFW under the sun on Lake Lewisville, blasting the hottest hits. Or rent a boat. Just like you can rent a home via Airbnb, Get My Boat lets you rent boats locally. Prices start from $100 for rentals and increase depending on size and day of the week. It’s a steal compared to the costs associated with owning a boat.
Throw in a night at a hotel of your choice and you’ll feel like you left the city in the rearview mirror.
Choctaw Casino and Resort
4216 S. Highway 69/75, Durant, Oklahoma
If you’re yearning for Sin City, opt for Durant’s Choctaw Casino and Resort. It takes nearly an hour to get from one side of DFW to another, so what’s another 30 minutes?
Weekday rates start at $179. Included is access to Aqua, a resort-style pool, which opened in April and is 18,000 square feet of summer bliss. The pool is sectioned off into an adult-only pool and a family pool with 50 full-service cabanas. To complete the resort experience, Aqua has poolside service and swim-up bars.
For those feeling lucky, the casino has 7,400 slot machines, 100 table games and 25 poker tables.
Choctaw eliminates the need to set foot off the premises. The casino is impressively stocked with 24 dining options, with anything from fine dining to a bakery. Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen and Bar is the spot. Try the mezcal watermelon salad or satisfy your sweet tooth with a potato-chip-and-pretzel-topped cheesecake.
@dallasites101 grab your swimsuit, sunnies + good luck! the fabulous aqua pool is now open at the Choctaw Casino + Resort! #dallasites #oklahoma #choctawcasio ♬ As It Was x Heat Waves by Carneyval - carneyval