What Dallas Film Fans Can Expect in 2023

It’s not bold to say that the film industry has been struggling in the past few years. While the ramifications of theater shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic certainly highlighted some of the issues within the film community, the systemic issues within the industry can’t all be blamed on the events of 2020. With the rise of franchise properties and studio micromanagement, continued conversations about sexual misconduct within the industry and the rise of streaming services as a potential launchpad for most major films, it's safe to say that it's been a rough few years to be a movie fan.That said, North Texas is home to one of the most diverse and exciting film markets in the United States. While coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles are commonly thought of as the “film capitals” of the nation, other major cities like Dallas, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C., play an important role in spreading cinematic news with a unique perspective. In Dallas you get the best of both worlds; we’re able to preview some of the industry’s biggest projects while also incorporating “slice of life” local projects that would be overshadowed in New York or L.A. If you’re a film fan, you're not going to find a more unique perspective than the one in Dallas.The past year was an exceptional one for the Dallas film community, and it ensured that D/FW film buffs were as excited as ever about returning to theaters. At the box office, Dallas film fans were as eager as anyone else to see major blockbuster films likeand. We also got our typical staple of great local festivals, from major festivities such as the Dallas International Film Festival to smaller celebrations like the one in Oak Cliff. The year 2023 offers much to look forward to for Dallas cinephiles. Check out our preview of everything that you should have on your calendar and watchlist. Denton’s Black Film Festival has attracted attention from film fans across the nation for its robust selection of programming. Under the leadership of Harry Eaddy, president of the Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, Inc., the festival began to incorporate workshops, spoken word performances, art showcases and charitable events over the many years. This year’s festival is one that no cinephile in the area will want to miss.e could go on and on, but you get the point. There are few filmmakers more beloved by horror fans than John Carpenter, who plans to stop by Dallas to attend interviews and screenings at this year’s Texas Frightmare Weekend horror convention.John Williams is easily the most decorated film composer of all time, having earned five Academy Awards and over 50 nominations in his lifetime. Williams is finally retiring this year. We can forgive him, however, considering he’s 90 years old. Whilemight be your last chance to catch Williams’ new work, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is including a special performance of his most beloved scores, includingl,and many more.April 28, throughDallas’ signature film celebration returns for another year of exciting previews of Hollywood fare and nuanced local productions. Although we’re not sure what titles will be included in this year’s spring preview event, expect to see some of the most acclaimed entries from January’s Sundance Film Festival.With the promise to “curb your movie loneliness,” the Oak Cliff Film Festival is one of the best opportunities to celebrate local and student productions. With cheap tickets and some free screenings, you may consider donating to this exciting celebration of the next generation of filmmakers.July 13, throughHere’s another cultural film festival you won’t want to miss. The Asian Film Festival of Dallas has premiered such beloved international films asand this year’s box office smash, so you never know what potential classic you could end up seeing. Details about programming (including student shorts) are forthcoming.Considering that the Cinemark head office is located in Plano, you can expect some great programming at your local theaters. This year, Cinemark once again launches its “Classics” series , bringing film favorites to the screen with stunning restorations and insightful commentary. Included in this year’s lineup are the Audrey Hepburn romantic comedy, the cult favoritethe classic, holiday favorite, the beloved musicaland many more.Now that the cooler weather is finally here, you may want to take a break from seeing movies to get some fresh air. What if you could do both? Fort Worth’s Rooftop Cinema Club, which opened on Oct. 4 , gives you the chance to attend outdoor screenings, where you can add cozy blankets, popcorn buckets, personal headphones and a scenic view to your screening experience.Who said movie theaters are dead? Following the closure of the Magnolia Theater in Dallas, the Violet Crown Cinema relaunched this year and is planning a big 2023. The prestigious cinema will likely be one of the best places to catch next year’s most exciting releases.How do surprise screenings, access to streaming titles, discounted popcorn and concessions, merchandise discounts and half-off Tuesday prices sound? What if you could get these perks for free? If you like the sound of that, you should sign up for the Angelika Film Center’s membership program , which applies to the Plano and Dallas locations.The entire world will get to see some of Dallas’ most beloved stars in some of the biggest films of next year. Jonathan Majors is set to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next “big bad,” Kang the Conqueror, inand Jesse Plemons is already getting awards season buzz for his performance in Martin Scorsese’s ambitious crime epic