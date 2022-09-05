Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth

September 5, 2022 4:00AM

The Rooftop Cinema Club, which once had a drive-in location in Dallas, will open an outdoor theater on the roof of The Worthington Renaissance in Fort Worth.
The Rooftop Cinema Club, which once had a drive-in location in Dallas, will open an outdoor theater on the roof of The Worthington Renaissance in Fort Worth. Courtesy of Rooftop Cinema Club
The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater.

The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.

The new location will be on the roof with The Terrace at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel on Main Street. The official opening date is Oct. 4, and tickets go on sale some time in September when the theater will announce the movie schedule.

The movie theater's website says the venue will have a large "state-of-the-art LED screen with comfortable outdoor seating."

Guests will also be able to hear the movie on wireless headphones while watching a film with the Fort Worth nighttime skyline as a backdrop.

"Guests will be welcomed in an artful setting to socialize before the movie, to enjoy lawn games, signature food and beverage offerings, and instagrammable [sic] views," the website says.

The outdoor theater chain also has locations in Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York and London.

The Rooftop Cinema Club first came to Dallas in 2020 during the thick of the COVID pandemic that brought the entire movie theater industry to a halt due to bans on public gatherings. The drive-in featured a 52-foot screen that people could watch from their cars in an open field at The Central, and could listen to the film on a special FM radio frequency.

The outdoor theater chain came to Dallas again the following year with summer blockbuster classics such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, Frozen II and Grease for a special summer series with a rooftop theater at Heritage Village.

The local theater location even ran special fundraising screenings and events for causes like the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hopefully, the theater's presence in Fort Worth will be permanent.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation