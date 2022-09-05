Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth

The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater.
The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
The new location will be on the roof with The Terrace at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel on Main Street. The official opening date is Oct. 4, and tickets go on sale some time in September when the theater will announce the movie schedule.
The movie theater's website says the venue will have a large "state-of-the-art LED screen with comfortable outdoor seating."
Guests will also be able to hear the movie on wireless headphones while watching a film with the Fort Worth nighttime skyline as a backdrop.
"Guests will be welcomed in an artful setting to socialize before the movie, to enjoy lawn games, signature food and beverage offerings, and instagrammable [sic] views," the website says.
The outdoor theater chain also has locations in Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York and London.
The Rooftop Cinema Club first came to Dallas in 2020 during the thick of the COVID pandemic that brought the entire movie theater industry to a halt due to bans on public gatherings. The drive-in featured a 52-foot screen that people could watch from their cars in an open field at The Central, and could listen to the film on a special FM radio frequency.
The outdoor theater chain came to Dallas again the following year with summer blockbuster classics such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, Frozen II and Grease for a special summer series with a rooftop theater at Heritage Village.
The local theater location even ran special fundraising screenings and events for causes like the Black Lives Matter movement.
Hopefully, the theater's presence in Fort Worth will be permanent.