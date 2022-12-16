Where to Watch the Argentina-France Final World Cup Game on Sunday

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is almost at an end, and Sunday will see the world's soccer champions bring home the trophy in a final game between Argentina and France.
There's more than national pride hanging on Sunday's finale. The middle age of 35 is what J.Lo calls her “awkward teen years,” but for a soccer player running for hours trying to steal a ball away from a small army of 19-year-olds, it’s close to retirement age. That’s why soccer fans feel it urgent that geriatric Argentine player Leo Messi (aka “The Messiah”) win Sunday’s final against France: This is the soccer superstar’s last chance at the World Cup.
Though he’s often hailed as the greatest player in the world, the trophy has eluded Messi, who got close to a win in the 2014 final only to lose to Germany. Again.The Germans also took home the trophy at the 1990 final in Italy, even against a 32-year-old Argentine phenom known as Diego Maradona.
Argentine fans are notorious for their mania, whether it’s at a rock concert or soccer match. As Matt Damon said, “The craziest thing I've seen without a doubt was a soccer game in Argentina." And this is coming from a man who spent a year lost in space. In the last few weeks alone, rabid fans have gathered for every win by the thousands in every major city’s center, where they’re known to climb on light poles, jump on top of buses or chant “she’s Messi’s grandmother” outside of the home of a lady believed to be Messi’s grandmother, just in case she is.
Argentinian fans aren’t shy even when they're thousands of miles outside of their element. Hundreds of expat Argentines will be screaming "Olé, Olé, Olé" and generally going wild on Sunday at Al-Amir in Addison, 2885 Beltline Road. The Lebanese restaurant has an Argentine DJ and manager and offers a temporary menu of beef empanadas, choripán (an Argentine chorizo sandwich on baguette bread) and of course, hookah.
Club Vivo in downtown Dallas, at 1930 Pacific Ave., is a dark club/sports bar with much larger screens, possibly fewer fans but more food: Chow down on alfajores de maizena (an Argentine cookie type of treat filled with dulce de leche); various types of empanadas (the Argentine kind, though, so all savory) and sandwiches de miga, a slim sandwich made with crustless, ultra-thin white bread.
You can also pick up some merch, such as Argentine flags and T-shirts.
So pick your barra brava, though both mobs of fans will bring drums, signs and an incurable patriotic fever. Afterward, hopefully to celebrate the win, Argentine fans will be taking to Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas.
If, however, you want to watch the game without crazed soccer fans screaming "Vamos, vamos, Argentina" every time any player of either team makes any movement, then check out our list of best bars to catch the World Cup.
We don’t know where French fans are gathering on Sunday, but as fans of Argentina we don’t care. France's star player Mbappe is still young and has already won a World Cup. And France is the most visited country in the world. Let us have something. We’ll love you again soon, though, France. Bonne chance.