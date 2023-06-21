The Best Things To Do in Dallas, June 21–27

Wednesday, June 21Feed the City Event at Victory Park
According to the North Texas Food Bank, one of every eight people and one of five children go to bed hungry in Dallas because they can't afford to buy food. If you're asking yourself what you can do to help, we've got an answer for you. Tango Charities holds a food drive called Feed the City on the second Saturday of each month to make meals for Dallas' most vulnerable citizens. This month's gathering runs 8:30–10:30 a.m. at Bowl & Barrel in the Shops at Park Lane (8084 Park Lane). Guests are requested to bring food to make a minimum of 25–30 sandwiches per person to provide fresh, nourishing meals for those in need. If you want to help but don't have the time to prepare meals, Tango Charities accepts food donations. For a list of recommended items, visit tangocharities.org/feed-the-city-dallas.
The Headtilt Feud at Dirty Bones
On your marks, let's start the [blocked for copyright by Fremantlemedia] Feud! The Dirty Bones restaurants and sports bar in Victory Park (2610 N. Houston St.) will host the premiere of Headtilt Entertainment's newest game The Headtilt Feud. Teams attempt to guess the most popular answers to survey questions using their phones as buzzers and controllers. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and admission is free — but be generous with your tips for the wait and bar staff.
Thursday, June 22Scott Seiss at the Addison Improv
Working in retail sucks. You're overworked and often underpaid. You're always on your feet. You have to care about the location of special kinds of fruit juices and the spelling of names for Swedish furnishings. The lights in the break room flicker, creating the kinds of migraines that can only be re-created with a sharp ice pick. Worst of all, you have to deal with customers. These rude, thoughtless pricks are capable of treating those people trying to get through a day of work to go home and get high far worse than they would someone who is mugging them at gunpoint. Actor and stand-up comedian Scott Seiss tapped into this vein of anger with a series of Tiktok videos that went mega-viral. He says what store employees are really telling customers and their bosses when they ask dumb questions like "Can you check if it's in the back?" or say things like "At this job, we're a family." He also recently starred in director Elizabeth Banks' action comedy Cocaine Bear as a paramedic who discovers Coked-Up Yogi and leads the bear on one of the film's funniest chase sequences. Now he's on tour and you can see him live for one night only at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road). General admission tickets are sold out but you can snag a table for you and seven of your friends for $200 at Improvtx.com/addison.
Friday, June 23The Oak Cliff Film Festival at the Texas Theatre
If you haven't been to the movies lately, the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) can get you caught up and show you a couple of movies you didn't know existed. The theater's annual Oak Cliff Film Festival returns starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, with a screening of the documentary Going Varsity in Mariachi. The film festival runs through Sunday, June 25, with more screenings of everything from short subject to feature-length comedies, dramas and more. On tap are classics such as the 1987 Western Walker, followed by a live Q&A with director Alex Cox, and the new teenage sci-fi comedy Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out, starring Will Forte. You can purchase tickets to any screening on the film festival's schedule. Visit 2023.oakclifffilmfestival.com/tickets to learn more.
An Evening with John Cusack and Sixteen Candles Screening at the Will Rogers Auditorium
If you were a teenager in the 1980s, you know the era's movies offered a great life preserver to help comfort the absurdity that was this formative time in your life. The decade had great movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sixteen Candles, Say Anything and Better Off Dead, which is a parody of the genre but has just as much to say about how much being a teenager can suck. Actor John Cusack starred in all of them, and he's now touring the country to share these films and his thoughts on them for a whole new generation of film fans. Cusack will be at the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium (3401 W. Lancaster Ave.) in Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 23, with a screening of Sixteen Candles, and at Music Hall at Fair Park (909 First Ave.) in Dallas with a screening of Say Anything. Tickets are $35–$65 for the Fort Worth show and $61–$101 for the Dallas show and can be purchased through Live Nation and Ticketmaster.
Freaky Friday with Confetti Eddie at the Dallas Comedy Club
Magician and illusionist Confetti Eddie may no longer be in Deep Ellum, but he's coming back to his old stomping grounds. The magician's adults-only Freaky Friday show kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St.) in Deep Ellum. No one under 21 will be admitted. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the box office or online at prekindle.com.
Saturday, June 24Dining in the Dark at The Fairmont
Our busy, non-stop, fast-paced world makes it really hard to stop and savor a meal. If we tried to taste the food we eat, it could cause things like a huge pileup on 635 during rush hour, unwanted neglect from our loved ones or (God forbid) tangible bliss. The Fairmont (1717 N. Akard St.) offers the unique chance to taste what you're eating without the benefit of lighting. Dining in the Dark puts guests in complete darkness as they taste special dishes and treats while blindfolded. The idea is that only your keen sense of taste can tell you what you're eating. The restaurant will hold its blindfolded tastings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Reservations are $90 and come with your choice of three different menus including vegan, seafood and red meat dishes. Make your reservations online at Feverup.com.
The Dallas/Fort Worth G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show at the Grapevine Convention Center
Thanks to rabid pop-culture collectors who hunt for rare toys and playthings still in their packages, you could be sitting on a goldmine. Your attic or garage may hold a toy you forgot to give your kids during the holidays or something you just couldn't give away to Goodwill and could now be worth a small fortune. So gather up your toys and bring them to the DFW G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show for an appraisal, or just browse and pick up something special from your childhood. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the Grapevine Convention Center (1209 S. Main St.). General admission is $10. A $15 early-bird ticket lets guests onto the trading floor an hour early. Military members with an active ID can get in for $5. Admission its available at the door.
Sunday, June 25DFW Swap-a-Palooza Popup at Four Corners Brewery
So you went to the G.I. Joe & Action Figure Show and no one wanted to buy your Real Ghostbusters Peter Venkman action figure with the firing proton pack because you took it out of the package and (gasp!) played with it. Maybe you'll find someone willing to trade you the Pop! figure to complete your Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul series of figures at the DFW Swap-a-Palooza Swap Meeting, 2–7 pm on Sunday, June 25, at Four Corners Brewery.
Monday, June 26The 100th Secret Screening at the Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
The Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson (100 S. Central Expressway) has been holding its secret screenings series since it opened almost 10 years ago. Now the theater is springing its 100th film on a clueless audience at 7 pm on Monday, June 26. Will it be a comedy? Will it be a drama? Will it be a horror movie that can scar the bravest human beings for life? The only way to find out is to pick up a $6 ticket at the box office or online at drafthouse.com/dfw.
Tuesday, June 27Triple Threat Tuesday at the Plano House of Comedy
Some of Dallas' funniest comedians will share the stage on Tuesday, June 27, at the Plano House of Comedy (7301 Lone Star Drive). The club's Triple Threat presents host Barry Whitewater and an array of Dallas comics like Hemi Ahulwalia, Madeline Teig, Chris Hopkins and Kirstie Hayden. This week's headliner is Trey Mack, who's been seen on Comedy Central's Hart of the City starring Kevin Hart. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and come with a two-item minimum menu purchase. Get your tickets at the venue or online at tx.houseofcomedy.net.