The Best Things to Do, March 22–28

March 22, 2023 4:00AM

America's Got Talent's Usama Siddiquee performs for one night only at the Addison Improv on Thursday.
America's Got Talent's Usama Siddiquee performs for one night only at the Addison Improv on Thursday. Courtesy of Addison Improv

Wednesday, March 22

Usama Siddiquee at the Addison Improv
Bengali-American comedian Usama Siddiquee found fame on America's Got Talent, impressing the celebrity judges with his self-effacing wit and charm. He used to call himself "Usama Bin Laughin," and that says it all. Siddiquee is clearly not afraid to tackle tough subjects. He's also appeared on the FX series Better Things, Comedy Central's Nora From Queens and Netflix's Inventing Anna. See him for one night only at 7:30 p.m. on March 22 at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road). Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online at improvtx.com/addison.

Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series Featuring Masih Alienjad
Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad became an international icon when she removed her hijab and posted the photo on a Facebook page in defiance of national law. Her brave and bold statement started the My Stealthy Freedom movement in 2014 that prompted a wave of civil defiance of Iranian laws aimed against women. She fled to New York and received the United Nations Watch's International Women's Rights Award for her continued work to fight against Iran's regime. Hear her story at 6:30 p.m. on March 22 at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum (300 N. Houston St.). In-person tickets are sold out but guests can still reserve a seat for a virtual viewing option on the museum's website.


Thursday, March 23

Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast at the Addison Improv
Many people turned to books for entertainment during the lockdown. Comedians Ashley Hamilton and Claire Parker did the same thing, but they found themselves engulfed in the specific literary world of celebrity memoirs. Their Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast dissects these books and make fun of the bad ones written by stuffed shirts who are too full of themselves to notice how stupid they sound. They also call out the best and the worst (usually the worst) of these star-studded memoirs. The hosts will record a live episode of the podcast at 8 p.m. on March 23 at the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road). Tickets range from $27 to $216 depending on available seating, VIP sections and the number of people in your group. Purchase online at improvtx.com/addison.
click to enlarge
A dummy of Michael Myers (or is he real?) looms over a player testing out the new John Carpenter's Halloween pinball game from Spooky Pinball at the Texas Pinball Festival in Frisco.
Danny Gallagher

Friday, March 24

Texas Pinball Festival at the Frisco Hotel and Convention Center
These kids today may have their fancy home consoles and highfalutin' virtual reality devices, but nothing can replace the thrill of a good old-fashioned pinball game. You're not fighting against pixels on a screen. You're dueling with the cold hand of gravity itself as you aim your shots to achieve the highest score you can in one session. The annual Texas Pinball Festival brings collectors and manufacturers from across the country to the Frisco Hotel and Convention Center (7600 John Q. Hammons Drive), where guests can play new and classic machines until their fingers go numb. This three-day gathering runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday, March 24 ($35 for adults and $25 for kids); 10 a.m. – midnight, Saturday, March 25 ($45 for adults and $35 for kids); and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 26 ($25 for adults and $15 for kids). You can buy your tickets at the event or get them online at texaspinball.com.

Paul Varghese at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
One of Dallas' most famous stand-up comedians started in the days when Dallas didn't even have a comedy scene. Now, he returns to his stomping grounds for a special one-night show at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (1323 N. Stemmons Freeway). Varghese won the Funniest Comic in Dallas competition in 2009 and has gone on to open for Jerry Seinfeld and Russell Peters across the country. He's also appeared on the HBO Comedy Festival, Toronto's Just for Laughs and NBC's Last Comic Standing. He'll perform live starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at LiveNation.com
click to enlarge
Meet Daniel Tiger and all his friends at KERA's Be My Neighbor Day celebration on Saturday, March 25.
Mills Entertainment

Saturday, March 25

Be My Neighbor Day at Klyde Warren Park
The world would be a scary place without Mister Rogers. Well, yes, it's still scary but we meant scarier. Even though Mister Rogers has left us, his legacy and characters continue to inspire children to be their best, and KERA is celebrating his work with its annual Be My Neighbor Day at Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway). The celebration will feature Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat performing a live, interactive show along with special crafts and other activities. Be My Neighbor Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. The event is free, and families can register for a spot at KERA's website.

The Big Bounce America at Lone Star Park
Remember when you were a kid and someone's rich parents would rent a giant bounce house for their birthday party? Imagine if it were 10 times that size. Now you can take your kids to just such a place when The Big Bounce America traveling bounce park comes to town for the weekend at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie (1000 Lone Star Parkway). The Big Bounce America experience has four giant bounce houses including a "Sport Slam" house where kids can pretend to be LeBron as they dunk from up high; the "Air Space" slide and jump experience that'll take kids out of this world; "The Giant" obscure course that's four long rows of inflated structures; and "The World's Biggest Bounce House." The Big Bounce will be in town from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26, and kids of all ages are welcome. Tickets are $41 for bouncers 16 and older, $35 for "bigger kids" age 15 and younger, and $22 for toddlers age 3 and younger. All kids require a parent or caretaker to accompany them. Tickets are available online at thebigbounceamerica.com.

Sunday, March 26

Real Genius Brunch at Alamo Drafthouse DFW
Take a day off and indulge with a decadent brunch and one of Val Kilmer's most underrated classics. Four Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters will screen the '80s comedy Real Genius at noon Sunday, March 26, in Las Colinas (320 W. Las Colinas Blvd.), 12:05 p.m. in Richardson (100 S. Central Expressway), 12:20 p.m. at Cedars (1005 Botham Jean Blvd.) and 12:25 p.m. in Denton (3220 Town Center Trail). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at drafthouse.com/dfw.
Marvel at the masterful balancing act of the Peking Acrobats on Monday.
Courtesy of IAI Presentations


Monday, March 27

The Peking Acrobats at the Granville Arts Center
The circus may be an outdated form of entertainment, but the performers who dedicate their lives to achieve awe-inspiring feats of strength, balance and ability are still on the theater circuit. The Peking Acrobats have been touring the world for 30 years, performing some of the most dangerous and delicate high-flying stunts and balancing acts for appreciative fans. Each show uses live musical performances with traditional Chinese instruments as the acrobats move to the music in perfect harmony. The Peking Acrobats will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the Granville Arts Center in Garland (300 N. Fifth St.). Tickets ($22–$37) can be purchased at Prekindle.com.


Tuesday, March 28

Jaws at the Bath House Cultural Center
The only way that Steven Spielberg's classic film Jaws could be scarier is if you were watching it on a lake. The Bath House Cultural Center (521 E. Lawther Drive) on White Rock Lake will project the film on a outdoor screen as part of its Lakeside Cinema series with the Texas Theatre. The event starts at 6:45 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:45 p.m. (or sundown, just to make it that much scarier). The screening is free and guests can either use seating provided by the venues or bring blankets and lawn chairs. 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

