Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

Driving through McKinney "Oh look at that nice park with a lake!" Drives a bit further..."Wait, that lake was a park!" #northtexasflood https://t.co/xXUzFffVJB — KMV (@myspiritrejoice) February 21, 2018

Thoughts and Prayers to all the people in north Texas who are desperately struggling to find a way to blame the flooding on Joe Biden. — rodney grim (@rodneygrim) August 22, 2022

Yesterday, North Texas school districts banned a bunch of books. Last night, a huge flood struck those cities. In the words of Christofacists who use their beliefs to say coincidences show God is angry, clearly God is angry about book banning. I mean, a flood? Sounds familiar. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 22, 2022

There was a major flood in North Texas last night. @tedcruz is now furiously checking Expedia for the best flights to a foreign resort. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 22, 2022

North Texas be like pic.twitter.com/hcgnu1yjus — Neptik (@Nept1k) August 22, 2022

No flooding near our place here in #NorthTexas so we are ok for now - I can't believe how many ppl tried to drive through all that high water pic.twitter.com/DtRzFaWBH3 — Eckstein 🌹 (@ecksteinish) August 22, 2022

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.It also brought some intentionally entertaining moments on social media.It makes sense. People are stuck inside sometimes with nothing but a cellphone and a wireless connection to the internet depending on their cell signal, phone power and whether or not they use AT&T.Fortunately, some of these people have the kind of sense of humor to produce something positive in this otherwise negative event — which is just one more in a series of examples for climate deniers. Here's the best of what we found:One of the biggest memes to come out of this weather event is the Dallas Flood Shamu, which has been shared pretty much across all online media channels. Someone with heavy Photoshop experience worked in a photo of Sea World's former attraction jumping out of one of the large flood zones created by the storm. It encapsulates the entire event and adds a nice angle — like putting a cherry on top of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.Stephanie Reyna of Dallas wrote on her Facebook page, "Floods all over Dallas and I go and leave my boat at the lake." She posted the following video underneath it with no further comment.If you've been on social media at all today, you've already run into someone who tried their take on the "Well, we asked for rain and now we got it" routine. It's the Dallas flood equivalent of saying "My wife" like Borat in an office space. Photographer Rambo Elliott has a better spin on it.This one is a little dark, which isn't to say that it's not funny. We could use a little dark humor in dire moments like these, as long as they don't remind us of the brittle string that holds our mortality. If that depresses you, this TikTok video from Brittany Lipsey might cheer you right up.Another meme that's grown during this recent round of flooding is this woman who describes to NBC 5 how she had to kick her way out of her car as the flood waters rose around her. It appears to just be another "woman on the flooded street" type of interview until she bursts out a gem of a joke at the very end.This one also tries to put a positive spin on a dark moment and it scores two hits on two different targets: the recent storm and the big ball of depressing crony bureaucracy that is the Trinity Park Project.McKinney is one the parts of North Texas that got hit the hardest because of a low-lying area under U.S. 75 near the Towne Lake Recreation Area. Someone driving by must've thought it was something else, as evidenced by this tweet.Of course, some people got political.And not at all political:If there is one symbol that fully encapsulates the last three years or so, it's the image of a flaming dumpster. It's even more pertinent now with all this flooding because it seems that not even a summer's worth of rain can put it out.No, Synthmage Evenglare, that does indeed look "not good." And we're guessing that's not your real name unless you live in the Tron Universe or work partime as a steampunk goth.