The Best Things To Do in Dallas, Dec. 13–19

Wednesday, Dec. 13Merry Swiftmas at Monument Realty PGA District
Just how big a Swiftie are you? Big enough to celebrate the birthday of Time’s Person of the Year? Well, you’re in luck. Omni PGA Frisco is hosting a ton of holiday festivities, but Merry Swiftmas, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, the day of our Tay, is perfect for the superfans in your lives. Enjoy a free screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. For those who want the ultimate trade experience, there will be a friendship bracelet crafts table under the video wall in the Monument Realty PGA District (3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco). Find out more about this and other events online.
Thursday, Dec. 14
It’s never the same show twice. Illustrious improv comedy troupe Four Day Weekend is continuing its run at Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St., Coppell), and even if you’ve been before, you should consider a return. The second Thursday each month through Jan. 11, the improv masters take audience submissions starting at 7:30 p.m. and create an entirely new show every performance. Take a break from traditional holiday fair and laugh until your sides hurt. Tickets are $25, available online.
The Cher Show at Winspear Opera House
She’s a superstar, yes. But more than that. She’s an icon. Cher is an enduring presence in music, fashion and pop culture in general. It seems absolutely appropriate that she’d be the subject of a Tony Award®-winning musical. Covering her life and inspiring story, The Cher Story goes through six full decades and more than 30 songs. See it Thursday through Saturday at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Tickets are sold online.
Friday, Dec. 15
It’s your chance to appreciate Dallas’ gorgeous skyline by way of your (possibly newfound) artistic prowess and Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd. E.) starting at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15. With the help of Klarity And Khaos, attendees will learn pencil drawing techniques on a skyline-prepped ready-to-frame canvas. No experience is necessary, and acrylic paint markers will be available to add some vibrancy to the experience. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and include admission to the GeO-Deck and the class.
Sammons Cabaret: Making Spirits Bright
The Sammons Center for the Arts (3630 Harry Hines Blvd.) presents a special holiday experience for music fans and families. “Making Spirits Bright” is a winter cabaret that will present nostalgic tunes performed by talented singers and some audience singalongs, winter treats and a visit from some beloved holiday characters. Be there at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show this Friday, Dec. 15, but snag tickets ($45) online before they sell out.
Saturday, Dec. 16
Frisco gets a twofer this week with a nice offering of events, including the free festive shenanigans of Home on the Range for the Holidays. Play merry mini golf, see live reindeer, ride the Fields Ranch Holiday Express Train, make and take crafts, and snap photos galore. Now, while all this is extremely cool, the fact that it’s extremely cool and free means availability is while supplies last, and priority goes to those who have reserved tickets online. So do that. But also, it’s every Friday and Saturday in December, so don’t stress too much!
Harwood Holiday Santa Bar Crawl in the Harwood District
It’s time to pull out your big red suits and style those beards! The second annual Harwood Holiday Santa Bar Crawl is this Saturday, Dec. 16. With check-in between 3 and 4 p.m. at Poco Fiasco (2823 McKinnon St.) and seven drink tickets to be used across as many bars before ending at Happiest Hour (2616 Olive St.), this is the perfect opportunity for your designated elf to show their stuff. Tickets, $45, are available online, and obviously only for those 21 and older.
The Polar Express in Concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center
We realize 2004’s holiday Tom Hanks vehicle (ha!) can be a polarizing (hey-oh!) selection for some. However, one thing is for sure: Alan Silvestri’s score for The Polar Express is lush and festive all at once. There’s no doubt hearing Lawrence Loh conduct the Dallas Symphony Orchestra along with a screening of the film would be a pretty gorgeous audible experience. Enjoy the music — and form your own opinions on the animation — Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). Tickets are available online.
Sunday, Dec. 17
“Questioning the myth of the sole male genius”? Say no more, Dallas Museum of Art, say no more. We’re here for the new exhibition He Said/She Said: Contemporary Women Artists Interject from Sunday, Dec. 17, through July 21, 2024. And sure, while we’re excited about the idea of artists appropriating male contributions to make a more inclusive point, we’re also incredibly jazzed about the names included in this show. Barbara Kruger (and yes, folks, Supreme got it from her), Olivia Erlanger, Sherrie Levine, Emily Mae Smith, Calida Rawles and others all bring forth big presence and big statements from the 1970s to the present time. In the way that it’s motivating to learn about new-to-you artists, we don’t want to give up too much about this show. Just share the joy we have seeing it presented in Dallas. Get all the hours and other DMA details online.
A John Denver Christmas at the Eisemann Center
For readers who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, we need to make this clear: Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler does not involve any Muppets. It’s an easy assumption to make, but fans of Denver won’t be disappointed thanks to Rick Schuler’s striking similarity to the folk legend’s performance style … and looks. The Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) welcomes the show at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16. Audiences will enjoy Christmas classics from Denver's many holiday shows as well as some of his most famous hits such as “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads” and more. Tickets are $44–$50, available online.
Monday, Dec. 18National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Movie Party at Alamo Drafthouse Cedars
Life lesson No. 1 from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Always check the garage outlet. Doesn’t help with the intolerable relatives, but then again, you do have to go out to the garage to check it, so maybe it does. Life lesson No. 2: Some projectiles (and associated evidence) can melt. But that’s neither here nor there. In a grand tradition of offering awesome holiday screenings and parties to celebrate every year, Alamo Drafthouse (various locations) is featuring the beloved jelly of the month club honoree. See it at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the Cedars location to kick off the week. Snag seats but fast. If the “shitter’s full,” head on over to the Drafthouse website to find even more holiday movie parties.
Founding member of Celtic Woman, Chole Agnew, performs with Skyland and Turtle Creek Chorale for a rousing Celtic holiday celebration. The supergroup will indeed present some holiday classics and introduce audiences to new Celtic favorites they may enjoy adding to their playlists following the concerts. Both Monday and Tuesday shows take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets start at $25, available online.
Tuesday, Dec. 19Feast of the Seven Seas at Dolce Riviera
If anyone is still traumatized by one of the most exquisite television experiences of the year, The Bear’s “Fishes” episode, Dolce Riviera (2950 N. Harwood St.) offers the opportunity to overcome. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, and again on Christmas Eve, the restaurant offers The Feast of the Seven Seas. The special seven-course Italian meal is available in addition to the regular menu, and there is an optional wine pairing. Enjoy courses like scallop crudo, whole roasted branzino, spinach tortellini and clams, and more. It’s $85–$125 per person; make reservations online.