 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Purell envy much?
Purell envy much?
Sallie Bowen

Home Is Where the Art Is: The Most Creative Responses to Coronavirus from North Texas Artists

Eva Raggio | April 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Some of the greatest art throughout history has sprouted from shaky grounds in tumultuous times. While some of us are overeating or learning how to cook or working on beautifying our yards, North Texas artists are finding ways to channel their stress into their art and make good use of their time in isolation. Here are some of the most creative and unusual artist responses to the pandemic.

Musician and producer Richard "Picnic" Escobedo really wants you to remember his name.

Photographer Ezra L S Ebbesen is really getting maximum use out of his home space.

Corona Lisa? Artist Jet Smith and her family turned her 10-year-old niece into the subject of many masterpieces.

Artist Clay Stinnett drew an entire book about the coronavirus. And several subsequent volumes.

Music engineer Josh Goode made a short film with his kids, and it's sweeter than anything in your Easter basket.

Photographer Kathy Tran and her partner Daniel Rockey created an image that for most of us is like staring in a mirror.

Kathy is all of us right now.
Kathy is all of us right now.
Kathy Tran

Comedian Sallie Bowen's new quarantine fashion collection. Sanitizer not included. Sell a kidney and get your own.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Fashion Spring 2020 Pt.7

A post shared by Sallie Bowen (@daddydiapers) on

Singer Michelle Priest took the "crazy cat lady" concept to a new level.

Musician Erica Pipes having a birthday so sad that's it's hilarious.

Stylist Havilah Bender transformed herself into Leo DiCaprio in Romeo and Juliet. The Montagues would've liked her much better, just saying.

And finally, performer Jeffrey Colangelo sums up the year in one scene. (But he graciously requests that we mention that it's sugar glass, so don't attempt this at home with a glass bottle.)

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.