Home Is Where the Art Is: The Most Creative Responses to Coronavirus from North Texas Artists

Some of the greatest art throughout history has sprouted from shaky grounds in tumultuous times. While some of us are overeating or learning how to cook or working on beautifying our yards, North Texas artists are finding ways to channel their stress into their art and make good use of their time in isolation. Here are some of the most creative and unusual artist responses to the pandemic.

Musician and producer Richard "Picnic" Escobedo really wants you to remember his name.

Photographer Ezra L S Ebbesen is really getting maximum use out of his home space.

Corona Lisa? Artist Jet Smith and her family turned her 10-year-old niece into the subject of many masterpieces.

Artist Clay Stinnett drew an entire book about the coronavirus. And several subsequent volumes.

Music engineer Josh Goode made a short film with his kids, and it's sweeter than anything in your Easter basket.

Photographer Kathy Tran and her partner Daniel Rockey created an image that for most of us is like staring in a mirror.

Kathy is all of us right now. Kathy Tran

Comedian Sallie Bowen's new quarantine fashion collection. Sanitizer not included. Sell a kidney and get your own.

Singer Michelle Priest took the "crazy cat lady" concept to a new level.

Musician Erica Pipes having a birthday so sad that's it's hilarious.

Stylist Havilah Bender transformed herself into Leo DiCaprio in Romeo and Juliet. The Montagues would've liked her much better, just saying.

And finally, performer Jeffrey Colangelo sums up the year in one scene. (But he graciously requests that we mention that it's sugar glass, so don't attempt this at home with a glass bottle.)