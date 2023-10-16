Get Ready for Grandscape's Great Big Game Show Next Month

It started with karaoke rooms. You know those places. You can usually hear a crowd of drunk IT employees belting out Miley Cyrus tracks with the hopeful abandon of an American Idol tryout who everyone else knows is destined for rejection.
Then, along came something called escape rooms, the immersive gaming experience in which groups of friends have an hour or so to escape through a series of lateral thinking clues and various puzzles.
Now we've got something called game show rooms, and a new one is headed to the Grandscape entertainment complex and shopping district in The Colony.
The Great Big Game Show announced it's building a second location in Grandscape. Expect it to open for teams of contestants in late November, according to a released statement.
A game show room is just what it sounds like. Two teams of friends and/or strangers gather in a room to compete in a series of game show-esque challenges, with a suit-sporting host moderating the games and hopefully rocking one of those skinny gooseneck mics.
The Escape Game company opened the first Great Big Game Show experience in Nashville last July. The experience involves two teams of 2 to 12 players competing in various game-show challenges in an enclosed studio with lights, mics, buzzers and a giant spinning wheel. Guests can bring a group of friends for a private session or team up and compete with people they just met.
The experience includes games such as trivia showdowns, drawing games with blindfolds and giant pencils, and some kind of Nerf-style shootout between the two teams. There are even some dexterity challenges involving building the tallest structure or completing some kind of insane Beat the Clock-style physical challenge. The host explains the rules of every game, and a giant scoreboard on each side of the room keeps track of the points. "The Escape Game brings us so much joy because we get to witness our guests having a blast with what we've created," says the company's co-founder and chief marketing officer Jonathan Murrell. "We introduced Great Big Game Show to offer more fun to more guests in a whole new and exciting way."
The Great Big Game Show can also be played multiple times since the rounds, questions and challenges are randomized, so "even if you come back and play all the same rounds, you are guaranteed to get new content," according to the website.
This is the second game show entertainment concept to arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Game Show Battle Rooms opened last year in Dallas, pitting guests in similar game-show challenges inspired by popular TV fare such as Match Game, The Price is Right and Family Feud.
And, no, you don't win any cash or brand-new cars in either of these experience. All you get is bragging rights for life over your friends and co-workers and the knowledge that you can beat them at Jeopardy! if both of you managed to get on the show. You can't put a price tag on that little prize.