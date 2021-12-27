From Mild to Wild, the Ultimate Guide to New Year's Events and Parties in DFW

The Biggest Bollywood New Year’s Eve Gala
Friday, Dec. 31
4545 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving
For an energetic end to 2021, make an appearance at a Bollywood-themed gala at The Westin DFW Airport. Guests will dance to Bollywood beats, experience a live midnight countdown with a balloon drop and say cheers to the new year with a complimentary Champagne toast. Families are welcome and attendees can opt for tickets with a buffet dinner or can reserve an on-site babysitter for children ages 3 and up. Find details about the variety of tickets online.
Epic Family New Year
Friday, Dec. 31
2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie
When Texas gives you warm winter weather, make the best of it with a trip to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark with the family. The park's H20 Holidays will also have hula dancers, fire performances and interactive games. Ticket prices vary based on dinner selection and on your actual height. They can be reserved online.
New Year’s Eve Concert at The Dallas Symphony
Friday, Dec. 31
2301 Flora St.
Prepare yourself for a year of new beginnings with the sweet sounds of Viennese waltzes and light classical music. Tickets start at $30 and include the Meyerson ‘til Midnight After Party where guests will hear from DJ Souljah and toast to the new year with complimentary Champagne. Claim your spot online.
New Years Eve at Swizzle
Friday, Dec. 31
1802 Greenville Ave., Suite 110
If you’re dreaming of a tropical holiday but find yourself stuck in North Texas, this tiki bar will help heal your wounds. At this Hawaiian-themed celebration, you can choose from several packages for the evening that include Polynesian meals and island-vibes cocktails. Find details about their packages and make your reservation.
Sin-in the New Year With Deadly Sins Burlesque and Sideshow
Friday, Dec. 31
2724 Elm St.
Be honest: you've been sinning all year long, so why not go all out to end the year? The Deadly Sins party includes a Champagne toast at midnight, a rooftop-view of fireworks, contortionists and burlesque dancers. This helluva good time is for ages 21 and up, opens at 9 p.m. and costs $5 at the door.
New Years Eve at Terra
Friday, Dec. 31
8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 2172
Ring in the new year Italian-style at the third-floor restaurant, Terra, inside Eataly. The evening will take place in a lusciously green space with an open bar offering cocktails and select Italian wines, a live DJ and a prosecco toast when the clock strikes 12. Ticket holders will also indulge in Calvisus caviar, a carving station, fresh truffles and other signature dishes and delicacies. Tickets are $150 per person. Reserve yours online.
Friday, Dec. 31
621 Houston St., Fort Worth
End 2021 on a high note with a dueling piano performance that will have you screaming out some of your favorite lyrics. There are five different price options for this celebration, ranging from $25 to $100 a person, with some tickets including party favors and a bottle of bubbly. See the packages and purchase your ticket online.
Britney vs Christina NYE show
Friday, Dec. 31
2121 McKinney Ave.
In a Britney vs. Christina music show, we are all winners. Duo Danni and Kris will be performing hits by the pop icons with a full-band production (backup dancers and all) at the Ritz Carlton in Dallas from 10 p.m. until midnight. Costumes are encouraged, so if you're feeling "Dirrrty" or "Oops"-like cute, make your reservations at the Ritz.
New Years Eve Speed Dating
Friday, Dec. 31
101 W. Main St., Allen
Put yourself out there this New Year’s Eve by meeting and mingling with other DFW singles at the historic venue The Space on West Main. Both 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. sessions will include a variety of sips, live music to set the mood, romantic desserts and a Champagne toast to loosen any nerves. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online.
NYE Party: The Roaring '22s
Friday, Dec. 31
1508 Commerce St.
Grab your flapper dress and/or suspenders for this 1920s-themed celebration. Live music from the New Orleans-style David Washburn Jazz Band will kick off the evening, and guests will enjoy all-inclusive bites and beers, a New Year’s photo booth, swag bags and more. Come dressed in your best; prizes will be awarded to those who go all out. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online.
Party Like It’s 1981
Friday, Dec. 31
400 E. South St., Arlington
Level up on the last day of the year with a 1980s arcade party at Free Play Arlington. After setting a new high score on some classic games, take part in a complimentary midnight breakfast bar, sip on special drink features, and witness an epic confetti explosion. Reserve your spot online.
Swingin’ NYE Dance Party
Friday, Dec. 31
3414 Elm St.
Throw it back to the 1920s this New Year’s Eve with a jazzy swing session. Arrive to Hermann Hall early for a lesson to learn how to swing dance and then masterfully boogie the night away. Guests can purchase VIP reserved-seating options for The Andrew Griffith Quartet or Ramiro Gonzales, and general admission standing room tickets are also an option for $40. Reserve your ticket online
Reveler's Ball
Friday, Dec. 31
412 N. Bishop Ave.
If you really want to turn up the volume and dance the year away, join the action over at Revelers Hall in Bishop Arts. Savoy Swing will kick off the swing dancing at 6 p.m., and jazz band Congo Square will be bringing down the house (and the whole block with it) from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. The show costs $20. You can reserve a table online but there's also open bar and patio seating at the venue.
NYE With Dopapop and TryMore MOJO
Friday, Dec. 31
3200 Commerce St.
If you feel like dancing among strangers (and maybe some friends) this New Year's, but high-energy, funky, indie rock is more your speed, then head over to Deep Ellum Art Co. to see the longstanding Berklee-formed Dopapop with opener TryMore MOJO. Doors open at 8 p.m. The 21+ show ($31-$36) includes a Champagne toast at midnight.