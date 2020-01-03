The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 3 – 5

No shizzle! Snoop Dogg will be at Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday.



Friday, January 3

Skating Under the Stars

2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3

Children’s Health StarCenter Farmers Branch

$10 admission, $5 skate rental

Christmas may be over, but you can still go ice skating. The big outdoor ice rink is open for another two weeks. Get your tickets here.

Hard Days Night First Friday at the Barley House

7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3

Barley House

Free-ish

It's the Fab ... Five? Catch Dallas’ favorite Beatles cover band at Barley House this weekend. courtesy Hard Nights Day

Catch Dallas’ favorite Beatles cover band at Barley House. Enjoy live entertainment, cheap drinks and good company as a great way to kick off the year.

Snoop Dogg as DJ Snoopadelic at The Yard

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3

The Yard (Fort Worth)

$15

Get ready to drop it like it’s hot! Snoop Dogg will be performing at Fort Worth’s hottest outdoor venue. Plus, he will also perform a DJ set under one of his many alter-egos, DJ Snoopadelic. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Saturday, January 4



1st Saturday Wrench or Ride

10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Bike Friendly South Dallas

Free

Is one of your new year’s resolutions to get back on your bike? If so, be sure to bring it to Bike Friendly South Dallas for a check-up. I’m sure it’s been a long time since you’ve been on that bad boy anyway. Plus, if weather permits, there will be a neighborhood ride-through. What a perfect way to kick off the year!

2020 Manifestation Board Party + Mixer

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Butler Brothers Building

Free-ish

Ready to set some goals for 2020? Head over to the Butler Brothers building to create vision board with goals you will manifest over the course of the year. They will bring all the supplies you need, but be sure to B.Y.O. magazines. RSVP here.

Chris Cornell Experience

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Gas Monkey

$5

Pay tribute to one of rock’s greatest vocalists. Chris Cornell Experience will be covering songs by Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. Chris Cornell Experience will re-create the live experience of each song by paying diligent attention to every unique detail and guitar tuning. Tickets are available for purchase here.

VRYLATIN: Latin Music Experience

10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4

Ruins

$5

DJ VRYWVY will be performing a killer set of Latin music at Ruins. Dance all night to reggaeton, bachata, merengue and Latin trap. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Sunday, January 5

Games & Growlers

1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5

Craft and Growler

Free-ish

Bring your favorite board games to Craft and Growler and play among equally competitive gamers. Enjoy some drinks, score some points and make some new friends.

Bring your spirit, an open mind and your own mat to Hot Girl Yoga. Pixabay

Hot Girl Yoga

Hot Girl Yoga

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

13154 Coit Road, Dallas

$15

Yoga and trap music; what a perfect way to get in touch with your spirit in the new year! DJ Asha will be instructing, while playing bangers by female hip-hop artists. Bring your spirit, an open mind and your own mat. Tickets are available for purchase here.

School Night Tavern

8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5

City Tavern

Free-ish

Leslie Ann Bass hosts the first School Night Karaoke of the year. Be sure to leave behind the shyness and anxiety of the years past and kick off the new decade by slaying onstage.