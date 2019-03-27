21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

Hey, you, the grubby-handed 10-year-old sitting in a car at the DFW Autoshow. Is your credit good enough to buy a car? Can you even drive? No? Then how about you haul you butt from behind the wheel and let a man get his chance? Jeez, someone goes to all the trouble to put together a gigantic super-fun toy show for adults, and some knee-biter has just got to muck things up. Annoying kids or not, the auto show is a great place to visit if you like shiny things: Imagine all car dealerships rolled into one giant one and — this is the good part — no salesmen to bug you. Plus, there's free stuff and all sorts of accessories and classic cars to check out. Just try not to thump a kid. The law frowns on that. Trust us on that. The show runs Wednesday-Sunday, March 27-31 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. Early birds can get tickets online for $11 through March 26 or pay $50 for a VIP experience, which one suspects doesn't involve children. Find them and a full schedule at dfwautoshow.com. Patrick Williams

At 82 years old, blues legend Buddy Guy is one of the last of his kind. He's a virtuoso of guitar and demands his audiences pay attention during his performances (he's been known to, playfully but seriously, tell a Dallas crowd to "shut the fuck up"). And Guy deserves our full attention. The eight-time Grammy winner is one of Rolling Stone magazine's best guitarists of all time and has influenced some of music's most iconic players like Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. with Jimmie Vaughan, 7 p.m. Wednesday at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $39.50 and up. Diamond Rodrigue

Fronted by charismatic singer David Shaw, New Orleans-based band The Revivalists are an eight-piece outfit that traffic in vintage-tinged soul, rock and R&B. Out on tour behind their recently released album, Take Good Care, they've been in business for well over a decade and achieved their biggest success with 2016's chart-topping "Wish I Knew You," a radio hit that has taken on a life of its own with ubiquitous placements in film scores, TV scenes and advertising campaigns. Beyond that song, though, lies a band with grit and determination. Years of touring have elevated their live shows to a smooth-running machine that takes audiences through dance-along rides, cathartic call-and-responses and anthemic singing sessions that nearly always end with attendees leaving the room in a better place than when they entered. Playing some of the largest venues of their career, they'll be at the cavernous South Side Ballroom ready to bring the vibes of joy to our residents. 8 p.m. Wednesday at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., $45 and up at livenation.com. Jeff Strowe

Like a troupe of Japanese taiko drummers putting their whole bodies into playing covers of Pig Destroyer, Death Grips are best described as intense. The experimental hip-hop group have seared their name into the minds of fans with their visceral stage antics and troll-ish undertone. Formed in 2010, the trio of MC Ride, Zach Hill and Andy Morin connected the dots between hip-hop and the darker side of electronic music. Their latest release, Year of the Snitch, is a step into even deeper waters from a band already on its tiptoes, making earlier tracks like “I’ve Seen Footage” and “Hacker” sound like top-40 pop hits by comparison. However, the thing about pioneers is, sometimes even they have no clue where they’re headed. And if GG Allin and Daffy Duck have taught the world anything, it’s that some tricks can only be done once. If Death Grips didn’t pique your interest when they were sharing dick pics, sabotaging record deals and skipping shows, then evolving on more of the same likely won’t change your mind. But the uninitiated will discover a sound that simply no one else is making. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., sold out. Nicholas Bostick

Thursday

Texas Furry Fiesta 2019 has the theme “Roll Fur Initiative,” a celebration of role-playing games. Fittingly and furrily, the convention opens with “Alternity: the remake of the classic sci-fi RPG” and “Urban Jungle RPG Session” at 5 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. It also has panels, classes, meet-and-greets, games, art sales and other vendors, dance competitions and who knows what else, running from 10 a.m. until the wee hours Friday and Saturday and wrapping up at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Panelists have names like “Addix,” “ItsBritney Bear” and “Corvo of Eagleshire.” To learn more, visit 2019.furryfiesta.org to download the “Amarillo’s Guide to Everything” guidebook for schedule, rules — such as latex or neoprene bodysuits and “[h]arnesses that are worn by a person who is not in fursuit” being permissible only between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. — and more information. Preregistration is closed, but single-day passes will be available on-site Friday through Sunday for $35. Jesse Hughey

There's a sweet reason for making the trek to Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth. It's Bubbling Brown Sugar at Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., which will whisk you back in time to the Harlem Renaissance (1920-1940) and nightclub attractions such as Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday. Curtain time for the three-time Tony-nominated musical is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through April 28. Directing the Loften Mitchell revue is Michael Serrecchia. Choreographer is Megan Kelly Bates. Order tickets ($24-$30) online at jubileetheatre.org or call 817-338-4411. Reba Liner

After forming more than a decade ago in Denton, Bad Sports stand today as one of the best punk bands to hail from Texas. And while Bad Sports may call Austin home nowadays, many North Texas fans continue to name Bad Sports atop a list of their favorite “local” punk bands. They’re presently touring supporting the band’s remarkable LP, Constant Stimulation, released on Dirtnap Records in October. For this tour, drummer John Hodge, formerly of Razorbumps, fills in on drums, with vocals and guitar by Orville Bateman Neeley III (of OBN III) and vocals by bassist Daniel Fried (of Radioactivity, VIDEO and Lost Balloons, to name a few). Show up early for the catchy tracks performed by Dirtnap label mates Drakulas, the Austin-based pop-punk band featuring members of Riverboat Gamblers, High Tension Wires and Rise Against. Power-pop rockers The Whiffs (from Kansas City, Missouri) and Dallas’ own The Pleasers open. 9 p.m. Thursday at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $7 at ticketfly.com. Daniel Rodrigue

On the road accompanied by the biggest band he’s ever toured with, Mike Doughty is bringing a blast from the past to audiences across the country. He will be performing Ruby Vroom, the debut album by his ’90s band Soul Coughing. However, what one fan experiences during Doughty’s Santa Fe tour stop may not be what fans in North Texas get at his Club Dada performance. Doughty wanted to avoid playing an exact replication of the studio release, so he got creative. The entire album will be performed in its original sequence, but through a variety of cues and hand signals, Doughty plans to turn his band into a super-musical apparatus, remixing the songs in real time. 8 p.m. Thursday at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $20 at eventbrite.com. Jacob Vaughn

Friday

To bike or scoot? That’s the big question when it comes to the annual Rockers vs. Mods weekend, kicking off from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with a meet-and-greet at Belmont Hotel, 901 Fort Worth Ave. Bikers and scooters — many decked in leathers and vintage gear — will then ride to No Me Gusta! Social Club before meeting up Saturday morning at Moto Liberty for a little socializing, moto-gabbing and browsing the scenery before a group ride to Lee Harvey’s. The Drawer Devils, Mack Stevens and The Snap will perform before the annual bike/scooter awards are doled out. Sunday, attendees can gather for breakfast at AllGood Café before a long ride ending at Dubliner Dallas. Rally registration is $25, and tickets for the 1964 Honda Dream Shriner bike raffle are $10. Both are available, along with a detailed schedule, at rockersvsmods.com. Merritt Martin

Nobody endures like Selena. The faithful still flock to Graceland to see Elvis’ domain and Michael Jackson’s fans still present a united front for their King of Pop, but neither of them has ever seen the likes of the great grocery bag debacle of 2018. In the spring of that year, fans swarmed Texas H-E-B stores Black Friday-style for limited-edition reusable bags adorned with Selena’s face, leaving an aftermath of depressing YouTube fight videos and jacked up eBay price tags. And this all happened nearly a quarter century after the Tejano/pop idol’s death. The singer, who managed to be both melodramatic and infectiously cool at the same time, left a legacy of style and rhythm that still inspires. Which you know because, admit it, you still crank “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” when it comes on in the car. 214Selena pays homage to the beloved singer with a three-day event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Oak Cliff Brewing Co., 1300 South Polk St., with 214Selena Karaoke Night. The free, all-ages event kicks off the rest of the 214Selena slate of events including an art show and a handful of parties and celebrations. To learn more, visit the 214Selena Facebook page at facebook.com/pg/214Selena/events. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Beer fans, aka humans, can tap into rare and unique brews along with a foamy flood of other craft beers this Friday and Saturday at the Big Texas Beer Fest. Dallas' oldest annual beer celebration will bring more than 100 brewers and 450 beers to the Fair Park Automobile Building, 1010 First Ave. Tickets to the festival tend to sell out, but they were still available at press time. Find them along with a list of participating brewers at bigtexasbeerfest.com. Tickets for Friday's session are $35 in advance and $50 at $39, but VIP tickets for Saturday have already sold out. Non-VIP festival hours are 7-11 p.m. Friday and 2-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Patrick Williams

Atlanta-based rapper Jay Wayne Jenkins, better known as Young Jeezy or even just Jeezy, has been a trailblazer on the hip-hop and trap music scenes for quite some time. As an astute observer of urban landscapes and the lives lived in them, his songs have made strong impressions not just on critics and fans, but on a burgeoning scene of trap artists, as well. Rae Sremmurd, Migos and Trey Songz have all cited him as an influence. with Trapboy Freddy, 8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Gas Monkey Live!, 10110 Technology Blvd. E., $20 and up. Jeff Strowe

Saturday

The 2019 Dallas Art Dealers Association invites art fans, collectors, artists and the public to its annual Spring Gallery Walk, spanning over 20 galleries and cultural centers throughout DFW. This free, self-paced event affords art enthusiasts the opportunity to experience dozens of special exhibitions, gallery openings, art talks, receptions and workshops all in one day — including a silent auction for the Edith Baker Art Scholarship Fund, which supports emerging young local artists. Things kick off at noon Saturday and end at 8 p.m., with exhibitions and events happening all across the area. The DADA Spring Gallery Walk is free. Find more info at dallasartdealers.org. Jonathan Patrick

Odd Fest Deep Ellum will host some of Texas' best folk artists in the parking lot of Trees, 2709 Elm St., at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event is free to attend, but there will be vendors, drinks, live music and raffles, and all proceeds go to help restore Odd Fellows No. 80 in Waxahachie. The current Odd Fellows building was built in 1891 and the lodge has been meeting there since 1912. Visit the Odd Fellows No. 80 Facebook page for more information. Paige Skinner

Dallas artist Wanz Dover claims to have over a decade and a half’s worth of recorded music in the can. The time has come for these tunes to see the light of day, so in an innovative bit of methodology, he’s releasing 12 EPs of the material over the course of 2019. As that translates to a release every month, it seems as though his fans will have a plentiful year of listening ahead. The releases so far have featured healthy doses of slinky and dance-oriented post-punk with lyrics that focus on the plight of the marginalized and the oppressed who are struggling to get by in our current state of political and social unrest. Catch Wanz and his band roll through some of the tunes in the friendly confines of a hometown venue. 9 p.m. Saturday at Tradewinds Social Club, 2843 W. Davis St., free. Jeff Strowe

News hit last week that legendary post-punk band The Cure is finalizing recording their first album in 10 years. To get acquainted with or refresh your memory of the band's extensive musical catalog before the album's release (which has so far been reported as "soon"), check out Le Cure – the Dallas-based Cure tribute band that's, like, really, really good. They're playing at Unlawful Assembly Brewing Company in Legacy Hall, so if you throw back a couple of beers, it's sort of impossible not to assume it's the real Robert Smith and the gang. 9 p.m. Saturday at Unlawful Assembly Brewing Company, Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., free. DR

Sunday

Netflix has given many great comedians audiences they could never have achieved without the streaming service. Ali Wong, who will perform Sunday and Monday at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., is one of its biggest success stories. She was already a successful comedian and familiar face on shows like Chelsea Lately but her 2016 comedy special Baby Cobra turned her into a comedy icon. The following year, she became the first performer to sell out eight straight shows at the SF Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco. Last year, she released her second critically acclaimed and high-rated Netflix special Hard Knock Wife. She's also starring in an animated series for Netflix called Tuca and Bertie alongside Tiffany Haddish and will star in her first film for the streaming network. Wong's shows are at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are between $39.50 and $69.50 attpac.org. Danny Gallagher

One man's trash is another man's treasure — for about three months, then it's trash again. At least that's our experience with yard sales. But Lola’s Rock ’n’ Roll Rummage Sale will be more like a trailer park sale because it happens at noon Sunday at Lola's Trailer Park, 2735 W. 5th St. in Fort Worth. The event promises collectibles, original art, vintage things, vinyl and any other weird thing that might be in a dead aunt's home (except, probably, her corpse). There will also be live music and food trucks. The event is free and animal- and child-friendly. Visit the Facebook event page for more information. Paige Skinner

Taking Back Sunday is a band living in two different times. After releasing their seventh studio album in 2016, Tidal Wave, the band had clearly entered a new era in their careers. Taking measures to push the boundaries, sounding more like traditional rock music with each track, yet they still could be recognized as the band that wrote “MakeDamnSure.” But in 2019, Taking Back Sunday is relishing the nostalgia after 20 years as a band. Their latest release is a questionably collated compilation album titled Twenty, featuring between two and four tracks from each of the band’s seven albums as well as two previously unreleased songs. Luckily though, Taking Back Sunday’s second show here in Dallas is shaping up to be more exciting than the prospect of a compilation album in the age of Spotify and iTunes. The band has told the Observer that on the night in question they plan to flip a coin to see whether they play 2004’s Where You Want to Be or 2006’s Louder Now. No matter the result, fans can expect to hear some of the band’s best songs, even as they seem poised and ready to leave the past behind and move forward. 8 p.m. Sunday at House of Blues Dallas, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35 and up at livenation.com. Nicholas Bostick

Monday

"The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club. The second rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club." Angelika Dallas, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, 7 p.m. Monday, $12, angelikafilmcenter.com/dallas. Patrick Williams

Tuesday

Can you believe it? Tickets are still available for the Dallas stop of Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking use of rap, R&B, soul and show tunes sung by a mixed-race class tells the story of one of America's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. How did an autobiographical musical about one of the authors of The Federalist Papers become a smash Broadway hit? Well, we hear it's pretty good, if you like Broadway, but our guess is that the current generation of musical theater fans grew up watching Schoolhouse Rock, probably the best learning tool ever created. Does Hamilton reach that high mark? See for yourself as Dallas Summer Musicals brings the show's touring production to the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 First Ave. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and performances continue through May 5. Remaining opening night tickets start at $235 and go up ... way up. Find them and a full schedule at dallassummermusicals.org/shows/hamilton/ Patrick Williams