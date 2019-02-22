4 Oscar Watch Parties You Should Attend

This Sunday millionaires will dress up in clothes that belong to other people, sing songs and worship a gold statue. No, it’s not an Illuminati meeting, it’s the Academy Awards! This year’s Oscars — or indoor kids' Super Bowl — will surely have some dark-horse victories, a few surprise guests and at least one uncomfortable political acceptance speech.

For those who don’t want to see every nail-biting minute of who wins Best Sound Design with other theater majors, we’ve provided a list of some of the more notable Oscar-watching destinations. You might not have heard of any of the films nominated, but you’ll surely know about a few of these spots around DFW.

High Fives

1804 McMillan Ave.

6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

214-821-5555

$10 cover

High Fives off Henderson will have its bar and kitchen open to service patrons attending their Oscar-watching party. Show up at 6:30 to find a spot as Dallasites 101 hosts a party that, for the $10 cover, includes a glass of Champagne, entry into a costume contest and a bingo card to win cash prizes during the telecast.

The party wouldn’t be complete without themed drinks, and High Fives doesn’t aim to disappoint. As you talk about Gaga’s newest meat dress on the red carpet, you can take a drink of selections like The Bohemian Rhapsody, The Oscar, The Red Carpet and A Beer is Born. Not sure about all of these, but word is the last one has beer in it.

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ever dreamed of walking the red carpet? The folks at Legacy Hall broke into your house, read your dream journal and want to make it happen. Be one of the first 50 people to walk the red carpet at Legacy Hall and you will receive an exclusive Chloe gift bag. Grab a bite from one of the many delicious eateries stationed in Legacy Hall and find the best spot to watch the Academy Awards on the 24-foot Box Garden screen.

Don’t get too drunk from the massive selection of beers and wines offered at Legacy Hall, because you’ll need to keep your wits sharp for the Oscar Guessing Contest held throughout the evening. It’s a safe bet to always guess Meryl Streep, because she wins an Oscar every three minutes, per Hollywood law. (Maybe it's not so safe this year, as she's not nominated. We put the odds at 5-3 she wins anyway.)

Tiny Victories

604 N. Tyler St.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$10 admission

Anyone in the know will tell you the real show is analyzing what everyone wore on the red carpet. Tiny Victories in Oak Cliff knows this, as its Oscar-watching party starts early to accommodate all the armchair fashion experts.

The cost of admission gets you a glass of Champagne and the ever-popular Oscar bingo to win prizes throughout the night. Tiny Victories is known for its craft cocktail menu, and drink specials will be offered to ease the pain of not seeing Chris Pine be nominated in any category for the 16th year in a row.

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Starts at 5 p.m.

Free admission

What better place to see a celebration of film than one of the oldest movie theaters in Dallas? Brought to you by the 2019 Oak Cliff Film Festival, Texas Theatre will open its doors so people can grab a seat to watch the awards on the big screen.

The event is completely free, but by purchasing $3 ballots to vote on the winners, you can support the Oak Cliff Film Festival in its annual showcase of local talent. And just because Chris Pine will never win an Oscar doesn’t mean you need to go home empty-handed. The winning ballot will receive two free VIP badges to the Oak Cliff Film Festival in June, first runner-up will receive one VIP badge and second runner-up wins a Texas Theatre gift pack.