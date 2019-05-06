Dallas Woman Found Out Her Biological Dad Was Her Mother's Fertility Doctor

On ABC News Friday night, Dallas resident Eve Wiley told her story about her conception.

What started out as snooping through emails turned into Wiley's biggest self-discovery. First, she found out that her father was a sperm donor. When her mother, Margo Williams, couldn't get pregnant during her first year of marriage, she sought out different options. This didn't surprise Wiley, however. She says in the interview that she always felt different from her family, especially considering she and her sister looked quite different.

Wiley was able to track down Steve Scholl, the sperm donor she believed was her father. She and Scholl both say they felt like everything was right and they felt connected, according to their interviews with ABC News. But when Wiley wanted to learn more about her family, thinking she possibly had a sibling she didn't know about, she learned Scholl wasn't her father.

She took a 23 and Me test, which is a DNA genetic testing kit. When the results came in a few weeks later, she had relatives in places Scholl had never lived.

She connected with one of her newfound cousins and the cousin mentioned their uncle was Dr. Kim McMorries. Immediately, Wiley and Williams recognized the name.

"I was just in shock," Williams says to ABC News. "I couldn't believe it. I really trusted him."

That's because McMorries was Williams' OB/GYN doctor who helped her with her fertility treatments. Instead of using Scholl's donated sperm, McMorries used his own to impregnate Williams.

Wiley wrote McMorries a letter by explaining that when Scholl's sperm failed five times, he suggested to Williams using a local man's sperm.

Williams says when McMorries offered this solution, she told him she didn't want a local donor.

However, according to ABC News, McMorries never told Williams that the other local donor he planned to mix with Scholl's sperm was his own.

Wiley lobbied Texas Legislature to make it a felony to use any donor sperm "without the patient's expressed consent," according to ABC News.

