10 Best Concerts of the Week: Parker Twomey, Daikaiju, Cure for Paranoia and More

It's time to bring it all back home as the year comes to a close. With the big touring acts home for the holidays, venues around North Texas have turned to the deep well of local talent in putting together their New Year's Eve celebrations. Leading up to the big day, breakout artist Parker Twomey celebrates his debut album in Oak Cliff on Thursday. On Friday, some of DFW's favorite touring acts close out the year in North Texas: Alabama's Daikaiju, Austin's Bob Schneider and Nashville-via-Denton band Seryn. Also on Friday, The Wee-Beasties headline a wild four-band lineup in Denton. On New Year's Eve, you can take your pick. Whether you're feeling something more country, more indie, more metal, more new wave or more funky, we've got something for you to check out in Dallas, Deep Ellum, Fort Worth and Denton — all local and all ready to close the year out right.
Parker Twomey
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. $24 at prekindle.com
Recognized as the Observer's Best Breakout Artist, Parker Twomey has been around the Dallas music scene for several years now. The singer-songwriter first stepped onto Deep Ellum's stages at age 10 with his musician father. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, he began working odd jobs at Modern Electric Studios, meeting the right crowd and eventually joining local country legend Paul Cauthen's band on keys. Closing out his year, Twomey is breaking out with his debut album All This Life. In the Best of Dallas earlier this year, the Observer described him as an "eager new voice recounting the tales of a young man with a worldview beyond his years. The album travels a road between indie-folk and country, pulling from the traditions of Gram Parsons and Kris Kristofferson to build Twomey's own legend." Twomey's album release celebration will have opening support from singer-songwriter Josh T. Pearson.
Daikaiju
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $20 at seetickets.us
With a name that roughly translates as "giant monster," Daikaiju is legendary for its stage show, which returns to Three Links in Deep Ellum Friday night. Often referring to its shows as "ATTACKS!," the anonymous members of the Huntsville, Alabama, band are known to perform in kabuki masks, speaking only through hand signals and setting things on fire. The band's performances at Three Links have become the stuff of legend. Those in attendance at their 2017 show will remember the band using the bar as a stage, bringing all of their instruments into the crowd, playing on the sidewalk outside and setting their instruments on fire. For all of their onstage antics, it's easy to forget that Daikaiju is a music group, and a talented one, playing the kind of aggressive surf rock that warrants the audience's attention regardless of its stage show. Punk acts Venus Twins and Crystal Shit open the show.
Bob Schneider
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $21 at prekindle.com
Winner of 55 Austin Music Awards from 1992 to 2017, Bob Schneider has woven himself into the fabric of Texas music with a blend of pop, country, folk and rock. Schneider has played in an array of projects ranging from funk band Joe Rockhead to rock band Ugly Americans, the latter of which opened for Dave Matthews Band on its 1997 tour. A prolific songwriter, Schneider has released either an album or an EP every year since 1998. He received his first radio play in 2001 with "Big Blue Sea" and again in 2004 with "Come With Me Tonight." It was in 2009, however, that Schneider made it to No. 14 on Billboard's AAA Radio Chart with his sweet, talk-singing single "40 Dogs (Like Romeo & Juliet)." Fort Worth Americana-rock band Cut Throat Finches opens for Schneider at the Granada Friday night.
Seryn
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. $24 at prekindle.com
While Seryn had unearthed two early recordings of its song “Sideways” in 2019, the future of the band was uncertain until November 2020 when it launched its official Patreon with the promise of a new record on the way. On April 8, Seryn released the new single "Misery," the fifth in a string of singles released since the band announced its return last summer and began fulfilling this promise. Although the band is now Nashville-based, Seryn have always kept North Texas and its hometown, Denton, close to the heart. Friday night, Seryn returns to North Texas for an intimate performance at The Kessler Theater to close out the year with special guests Nature & Madness and Jacob Metcalf.
The Wee-Beasties
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $15 at the door
The Wee-Beasties cap a four-band lineup Friday night in Denton after sets by Dallas indie-rock band Nygma, It Hurts to Be Dead from Wichita Falls and up-and-coming band Nip Slip. Over the summer, the band released its epic new album Party With Us!, working with producer Robert Hokamp of Brave Combo. Considering that the 11-piece, symphonic brass punk collective has built its reputation on some of the most insane live performances, Party With Us! is a pristine collection of music that perfectly showcases the true musical talent behind the spectacle. There are hardcore songs, ska songs, mid-tempo Southern punk epics, reggae mysteries — it's an album that's as fun to listen to as the band is to see live, mainly because the album was made with its cult-like fanbase clearly in mind.
Joshua Ray Walker
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy. $27.50+ at livenation.com
For the last several years, folks in the North Texas music community have been saying that the next big thing in country music is Joshua Ray Walker. And the Dallas singer-songwriter has had quite the year. On Feb. 1, the 1.5 million viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon found out why. Immediately following the performance, Walker went on a nationwide, six-month tour that showed what a country singer from Dallas could do. Walker has a voice like caramel — buttery rich and smoky-sweet — as familiar to fans of country music as it is refreshing to those who aren't. Walker's New Year's Eve performance will be co-headlined by Fort Worth Americana band Grady Spencer & the Work. The show will also feature Walker's State Fair Records label mates, old school rock 'n' roll band The 40 Acre Mule and cowpunk band Ottoman Turks.
Black Tie Dynasty
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $22.50+ at prekindle.com
Black Tie Dynasty drummer Eddie Thomas died much too young on Christmas Day 2020 from complications of COVID-19 amid his larger fight against cancer. The band had reunited in December 2019 after a decade-long hiatus, played a handful of shows before the pandemic and were planning to reschedule shows that had been subsequently postponed. Thomas' diagnosis had brought the band back together, and after his death, they decided to keep going. Back in February, Black Tie Dynasty played a small show at Double Wide in Deep Ellum with Burning Hotels drummer Mike Ratliff taking over for Thomas, and the band played an official reunion show in Fort Worth over the summer. The band will cap off the year again in Fort Worth with a few of the hottest indie bands from all around North Texas. From Denton, Dome Dwellers open the show, followed by Fort Worth's own Phantomelo and finally FIT, from Dallas.
Doomfall
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton. $12 at prekindle.com
It's been quite a while since we've heard anything out of the Denton doom metal band Doomfall, which will be closing out the year with a bang headlining a six-band mini-festival in its hometown. The doors will open at 6 p.m. with music from Denton alternative post-rock band Final Broadcast. Playing next is Denton sludge metal band Narcissist, which released a demo and a single in 2020, faded into obscurity, returned in September and played a handful of shows. Denton stoner metal band Wooden Earth will follow, and Denton punk band Party Hats will go on before Houston heavy grunge band Trembler fills the penultimate spot. Finally, Doomfall will ring in the New Year, playing what may be its first and only performance of 2022, but with so much to look forward to in 2023.
Rosegarden Funeral Party
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Three Links, 2704 Elm St. $20 at seetickets.us
If you find yourself in the heart of Deep Ellum this New Year's Eve feeling just a little bit dark but also very much in the mood to dance, make your way to Dallas' premiere punk club, Three Links, and see Dallas' favorite darkwave band Rosegarden Funeral Party close out the year with a little help from some North Texas friends. The night will also see the electronica-infused dream rock of Dallas band NITE, which released its latest EP, Hallelujah (Your Ego Is Gone), in October. Fort Worth noise-rock band Primo Danger will also be there, ending a year that has seen the band grow to become one of the most sought-after live acts in the area. Rounding out the lineup is the new project from former SEVIT frontman Jackie Legos, Happy Phantom, which released a debut album, Requiem, on Dark Entry Records in October earlier this year. Buy your tickets in advance because they will be more expensive the day of the show.
Cure for Paranoia
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $20 at prekindle.com
Double Wide has made it an annual tradition to toast with the Champagne of beers (Miller High Life) when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, and this year some of the funkiest acts from North Texas will join in the celebration. Doors will open at 9 p.m. Saturday night with DJs Gabe Mendoza and Charli Milk taking turns on the 1s and 2s to get people in the mood for some dancing. The two will be taking over between sets and after the show as well. For live music, things kick off at 10 p.m. with funk-rock three-piece Electric Tongues bringing the electricity for the evening. Taking concertgoers to the midnight hour will be Dallas' own Dezi 5, who will be turning up the volume with his '90s-inspired club pop. The night concludes with a performance from Dallas' beloved jazz-infused hip-hop act Cure for Paranoia starting off your New Year with the most positive of vibes and blessings.