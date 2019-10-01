How Does Dallas Feel About Post Malone’s New Album?

On Sept. 6, Post Malone released his third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, a twisted metal infusion of rock, pop, folk and hip-hop. The 24-year-old Grapevine native enlisted the aid of the biggest music acts in the modern era, including Travis Scott, Halsey and Future, as well as rock and metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. The 16-track collective includes previously released hits “Wow,” “Goodbyes” and “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).”

The new release is a follow-up to Malone's record-breaking sophomore album Beerbongs and Bentleys from 2018. Critics are labeling the October 2016 Dallas Observer cover subject’s latest effort as “stylish,” “uplifting” and “softer.” Variety’s A.D. Amorosi reports, “... Hollywood’s Bleeding portrays Post Malone as being on his best behavior, a brushed-denim croon-rapper tamed by trap-pop and a wont for love that seems ever so slightly out of reach. Yet there’s still that bad boy thing he’s got to get out of his system.”

There's no place like home, as they say, and it was Dallas that made Post Malone the No. 1 streaming artist in the world through day-one support. Locals still remember a pre-superstardom Posty partying inside Trees in Deep Ellum, three years away from becoming a global phenomenon with his Stoney debut and relocating to Los Angeles. Naturally, we had to ask Dallas what it thinks of Post Malone’s new album.

And the city has spoken. The answer? Drum roll, please ...

Dallas seemingly loves Hollywood’s Bleeding, with a majority calling the album an “instant classic.” Frisco’s Chase Appleby calls Post’s new music "unreal." He tweeted, “Post Malone is a legend that dude finds a way to put out unreal music.”

The album’s biggest highlight appears to be its long-lasting replay value. “I’ve stayed up all night listening to ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding,’” tweeted Salvador Romeo of Garland. For Rockwell’s Colton Hargrove, “New Post Malone on repeat for the foreseeable future.”

Dallas fans have flooded social media with showings of endless appreciation for the hometown hero. Malone's fan-favorite lyrics and infatuation with surprise collaborations build a thrilling anticipation for the next Post Malone live show.

“#HollywoodsBleeding has only been out for 2 days and I'm already ready to sing some songs live!! People really be on my baby Post Malone,” Iris of Dallas tweeted.

“Post Malone’s music always makes me so emotional I can’t wait to see him at Posty Fest,” Juanita of Dallas tweeted. “'Enemies' is really describing so much that has gone on in my life, words can't express how much passion you put into your music.”

One fan's final review identifies Post’s artistry as incomparable to any artist. “The dude is an anomaly,” tweeted Stuart Stephens of Grand Prairie. “Unmatched. Absolutely incredible.”

To date, social media shows the hashtag “#hollywoodsbleeding” has been mentioned over 11,000 times just on Instagram. Google reports 97% likes on the new album.

Hollywood’s Bleeding spent three weeks on the No. 1 slot on the Billboard chart, with the project accumulating 500,000 streams and sales the first week. Malone’s second No. 1 debut will be the second-biggest opening of 2019, falling short only to Taylor Swift’s new album, Love, with 867,000.

Post's new album will be supported by The Runaway Tour, a 30-city nationwide tour that kicked off Sept. 14. The Texas leg of the tour takes place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, with stops in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

On Nov. 2, Post Malone will host his second annual Posty Fest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This year’s lineup includes Pharrell Williams, Meek Mill and Rae Sremmurd. Helping Post Malone represent his hometown will be Oak Cliff sensation Yella Beezy (“That’s on Me”). Beezy’s new song “Rich MF” features Pharrell Williams.

The inaugural Posty Fest featured headlining performances by Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator and Lil Skies.

Tickets for Post Fest start at $35, and if Twitter is any indication, Dallas will show up for its homegrown star.