The Best Dallas Concerts of 2023, According to Observer Writers

The year 2023 was a massive one for live music in DFW. North Texas got to witness some of the most spectacular and buzzworthy stadium tours in recent memory, and our music writers were there every step of the way to cover them, including Beyoncé’s dazzling Renaissance Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Our reviewer, Vanessa Quilantan, was in awe of the show, calling it a “euphoric opus of love, sex, glamour and gay celebration.”
While many of us weren’t blessed to be able to worship Queen Bey in person, we were fortunate to experience other facets of what this insane year had to offer. Namely, that other blockbuster stadium tour that dominated the news cycle this year: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
Observer Music and Culture Editor Eva Raggio reviewed the first of Swift’s staggering three-night run at AT&T Stadium and confirmed that the hype is real and that the proof is not just in Swift’s undeniable artistry but in her connection with her fans.
“For the audience, no song was a non-anthem, no missed opportunity to close their eyes to best feel the lyrics,” Raggio wrote.
Peter Gabriel’s first Dallas show in 12 years as one of their favorites of the year, including Preston Jones, who called the show “nothing short of blissful, a vivid moment in time, one to be fondly remembered in the days and weeks to come.”
Sting's My Songs Tour came through The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, and writer and photographer Andrew Sherman was impressed with his stamina.
“Sting turned 72 this month, and other than his displaying a few more wrinkles, it was like watching the 20-year-old version,” wrote Sherman.
Dallas also saw several highly anticipated hip-hop shows come through, including Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour. Writer Eric Diep described the show at South Side Ballroom as “underrated as hell."
In the realm of indie rock, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs played their first show in Dallas since 2006 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Staff writer Carly May Gravley wrote that the band “cast a sex spell” on their fans.
Finally, writer David Fletcher had high praise for Metallica and Pantera’s massive co-headlining weekend at AT&T Stadium.
“From its legions of fans to its production, from its sound to its showmanship, from its hits to its legacy, Metallica’s very presence is powerful,” Fletcher wrote of the first night. “Regardless of where your loyalty to the band lies, you can't help but be swept into its presence.”
We asked our music writers what their top five shows of 2023 were, seen on assignment or otherwise. Here are some of their responses:
Eric Diep
1. Sexyy Red at House of Blues Dallas, Nov. 21
2. 50 Cent at Dos Equis Pavilion, Aug. 25
3. Lil Uzi Vert at South Side Ballroom, Nov. 8
4. Drake and 21 Savage at American Airlines Center, Sept. 14
5. Onyx and R.A. The Rugged Man at Echo Lounge and Music Hall, April 7
David Fletcher
1. Bruce Springsteen at American Airlines Center, Feb. 10
2. Metallica and Pantera at AT&T Stadium, Aug. 18
3. Seal at Music Hall at Fair Park, April 30
4. Robert Earl Keen at Floore's Country Store in Helotes, Texas, Sept. 4
5. The Offspring at Dos Equis Pavilion, Aug. 13
Carly May Gravley
1. Yeah Yeah Yeahs at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, May 9
2. Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium (Night 1), March 31
3. Boygenius at Re:SET Concert Series, June 9
4. Lana Del Rey at Dos Equis Pavilion, Sept. 9
5. Arctic Monkeys at Dickies Arena, Sept. 16
Garrett Gravley
1. The Magnetic Fields at The Kessler, March 22
2. Greg Puciato at The Studio at the Factory, June 1
3. John Waters at Longhorn Ballroom, Oct. 14
4. Nuclear Daisies at Rubber Gloves, July 21
5. Liz Phair at The Majestic Theatre, Dec. 3
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
1. High Vis at Sons of Hermann Hall, Sept. 19
2. Franz Ferdinand at South Side Ballroom, June 24
3. Donny Benet at Deep Ellum Art Company, Feb. 24
4. NIIS and GBH at Trees, June 7
5. L.O.T.I.O.N. at Double Wide, Sept. 1
Preston Jones
1. Pearl Jam at Dickies Arena, Sept. 13
2. Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center, Oct. 19
3. Ben Folds at Kessler Theater, May 10
4. Emmylou Harris at Longhorn Ballroom, April 22
5. Lyle Lovett at Majestic Theatre (Night 1), April 13
Andrew Sherman
1. Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center, Oct. 19
2. Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers at The Majestic Theatre, March 9
3. Sting and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Oct. 14
4. Love and Rockets at The Factory in Deep Ellum, June 15
5. Greta Van Fleet at Dickie's Arena, July 27
Eva Raggio
1. Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium (Night 1), March 31
2. Doja Cat at American Airlines Center, Nov. 16
3. Lana Del Rey at Dos Equis Pavilion, Sept. 9
4. Metallica (Night 2) at AT&T Stadium, Aug. 20
5. Pussy Riot at Tulips, Nov. 26
Bonus — Best local concert: 1. Vandoliers at Longhorn Ballroom on Nov. 22. It's possible the Longhorn stage hasn't seen this kind of energy since the Sex Pistols' infamous set in the late '70s. And watching co-headliners Joshua Ray Walker and Jarret Reddick cheering on from the front of the stage made it extra memorable.