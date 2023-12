The Best Dallas Concerts of 2023, According to Observer Writers

click to enlarge Taylor Swift took over the world (especially Arlington) this year. Natalie Perez

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs returned to Dallas in 2023, and it was a scream come true. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

The year 2023 was a massive one for live music in DFW. North Texas got to witness some of the most spectacular and buzzworthy stadium tours in recent memory, and our music writers were there every step of the way to cover them, including Beyoncé’s dazzling Renaissance Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Our reviewer, Vanessa Quilantan, was in awe of the show, calling it a “euphoric opus of love, sex, glamour and gay celebration.”While many of us weren’t blessed to be able to worship Queen Bey in person, we were fortunate to experience other facets of what this insane year had to offer. Namely, that other blockbuster stadium tour that dominated the news cycle this year: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Music and Culture Editor Eva Raggio reviewed the first of Swift’s staggering three-night run at AT&T Stadium and confirmed that the hype is real and that the proof is not just in Swift’s undeniable artistry but in her connection with her fans.“For the audience, no song was a non-anthem, no missed opportunity to close their eyes to best feel the lyrics,” Raggio wrote.Of course, there’s more to life than flashy stadium shows starring buzzy pop stars. There are also flashy arena shows with aging rock stars. More than one of our writers named Peter Gabriel’s first Dallas show in 12 years as one of their favorites of the year, including Preston Jones, who called the show “nothing short of blissful, a vivid moment in time, one to be fondly remembered in the days and weeks to come.” Sting's My Songs Tour came through The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, and writer and photographer Andrew Sherman was impressed with his stamina.“Sting turned 72 this month, and other than his displaying a few more wrinkles, it was like watching the 20-year-old version,” wrote Sherman.Dallas also saw several highly anticipated hip-hop shows come through, including Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour . Writer Eric Diep described the show at South Side Ballroom as “underrated as hell."In the realm of indie rock, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs played their first show in Dallas since 2006 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Staff writer Carly May Gravley wrote that the band “cast a sex spell” on their fans.Finally, writer David Fletcher had high praise for Metallica and Pantera’s massive co-headlining weekend at AT&T Stadium.“From its legions of fans to its production, from its sound to its showmanship, from its hits to its legacy, Metallica’s very presence is powerful,” Fletcher wrote of the first night. “Regardless of where your loyalty to the band lies, you can't help but be swept into its presence.”We asked our music writers what their top five shows of 2023 were, seen on assignment or otherwise. Here are some of their responses:Sexyy Red at House of Blues Dallas, Nov. 2150 Cent at Dos Equis Pavilion, Aug. 25Lil Uzi Vert at South Side Ballroom, Nov. 8Drake and 21 Savage at American Airlines Center, Sept. 14Onyx and R.A. The Rugged Man at Echo Lounge and Music Hall, April 7Bruce Springsteen at American Airlines Center, Feb. 10Metallica and Pantera at AT&T Stadium, Aug. 18Seal at Music Hall at Fair Park, April 30Robert Earl Keen at Floore's Country Store in Helotes, Texas, Sept. 4The Offspring at Dos Equis Pavilion, Aug. 13Yeah Yeah Yeahs at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, May 9Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium (Night 1), March 31Boygenius at Re:SET Concert Series, June 9Lana Del Rey at Dos Equis Pavilion, Sept. 9Arctic Monkeys at Dickies Arena, Sept. 16The Magnetic Fields at The Kessler, March 22Greg Puciato at The Studio at the Factory, June 1John Waters at Longhorn Ballroom, Oct. 14Nuclear Daisies at Rubber Gloves, July 21Liz Phair at The Majestic Theatre, Dec. 3High Vis at Sons of Hermann Hall, Sept. 19Franz Ferdinand at South Side Ballroom, June 24Donny Benet at Deep Ellum Art Company, Feb. 24NIIS and GBH at Trees, June 7L.O.T.I.O.N. at Double Wide, Sept. 1Pearl Jam at Dickies Arena, Sept. 13Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center, Oct. 19Ben Folds at Kessler Theater, May 10Emmylou Harris at Longhorn Ballroom, April 22Lyle Lovett at Majestic Theatre (Night 1), April 13Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center, Oct. 19Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers at The Majestic Theatre, March 9Sting and The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Oct. 14Love and Rockets at The Factory in Deep Ellum, June 15Greta Van Fleet at Dickie's Arena, July 27Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium (Night 1), March 31Doja Cat at American Airlines Center, Nov. 16Lana Del Rey at Dos Equis Pavilion, Sept. 9Metallica (Night 2) at AT&T Stadium, Aug. 20Pussy Riot at Tulips, Nov. 26Bonus — Best local concert: 1. Vandoliers at Longhorn Ballroom on Nov. 22. It's possible the Longhorn stage hasn't seen this kind of energy since the Sex Pistols' infamous set in the late '70s. And watching co-headliners Joshua Ray Walker and Jarret Reddick cheering on from the front of the stage made it extra memorable.