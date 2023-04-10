10 Texas Music Museums Worth the Stop on Your Next Road Trip

North Texans don't have to venture too far out to learn about the history of Deep Ellum's musical past, especially after its museum opens to the public in the near future, and Garland has its own gospel museum. But music aficionados willing to make the trip — or an obligatory stop, like getting a kolache at the Czech Stop on the way to Austin — can learn about the jazz, blues and rock ‘n’ roll artists who shaped music from across the state, or learn how the accordion traveled to Texas and then contributed to polka and conjunto music.
Some museums are dedicated to one artist in particular, so they're a great place for a pilgrimage if you're a Lefty Frizzell (Corsicana), Waylon Jennings (Littlefield) or Roy Orbison (Wink) fan. On your next road trip, follow the map of music museums to any of the above, to Houston's hip-hop museum, or to these other cultural gems, which just might overtake Buc-ee's as your most beloved stop.
Texas Music Museum
1009 E. 11th St., Austin
https://www.texasmusicmuseum.org
Located in the “Live Music Capital of the World” (OK, sure), the Texas Music Museum's exhibitions address East Austin’s African American music history and other Texas music pioneers. Learn about Clifford De’Shun Boyd, Virgie Carrington DeWitty, Ernie Mae Miller and others who have lit up Austin’s Red River Street.
Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame & Museum402 W. Robertson St., San Benito
http://www.texasconjuntomusic.org
Learn about conjunto music in the home of Narciso Martínez, the father of the genre. Recently reopened by founder Ray Avila Sr.’s daughter, Patricia Avila, the museum is dedicated to conjunto music coming from South Texas and northern Mexico. Here you can see items such as Ruben Vela’s suit or Ruben Garza’s bajo sexto.
1701 S. Bridge St., Brady
Heart of Texas Country Music Museum
https://www.hillbillyhits.com
This museum in the Hill Country town of Brady follows the history of Texas Country Music and the country music industry. Its focus lies especially in curation of pieces by the legendary tailors in the business, displaying Western-wear designer Nathan Turk’s flashy rhinestone dress for Rose Maddox.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame & Tex Ritter Museum310 W. Panola St., Carthage
https://www.tcmhof.com/museum/4-tex-museum
Known as the Gas Capital of the United States, Carthage boasts another state treasure. Reach back in time at the Tex Ritter Museum, which honors the country music pioneer, his friends and other country music legends of Texas such as Jim Reeves.
Texas Polka Music Museum Inc712 Lyons Ave., Schulenburg
http://texaspolkamuseum.com
Prost y’all! The polka museum honors Czech, German and Polish polka artists in Texas and the DJs who have promoted the music.
Houston Blues Museum3300 Lyons Ave., Houston
https://houstonbluesmuseum.org/index.html
This Houston museum collection honors blues musicians of the Gulf Coast and all of Texas through historical preservation and education. Seeing vintage posters and instruments played by Houston artists, visitors can submerge themselves in the world of Gulf Coast blues.
Austin Museum of Popular Culture6416 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin
https://www.southpop.org
This museum is home to a wide range of exhibits and pop culture ephemera. But in covering a wide range of Austin’s culture, the museum also boasts a collection of vintage posters and other artifacts of the city’s music history including memorabilia following the closing of the Vulcan Gas Company music club in 1970.
Selena Museum5410 Leopard St., Corpus Christi
https://q-productions.com
Explore the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano Music, in her hometown. Built in 1998 by the Quintanilla family, the museum at her former recording studio gives fans a look at her stage outfits, awards and personal items. The museum is also the office of Abraham, Selena's dad, and if you're truly persuasive (and have cute kids with you) he'll sort of pose for a photo with your family. Don't tell him we sent you.
Sherman Jazz Museum201 E. Lamar St., Sherman
https://shermanjazzmuseum.com
Originally a Masonic lodge temple, The Sherman Jazz Museum is housed in an ornate historic downtown building that was once home to a Masonic temple. Here, you can rummage through the vinyl albums (with liner notes) of Ella Fitzgerald or dance band artists, or check out the trumpets of Doc Severinsen, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson and Dizzy Gillespie.
Buddy Holly Center1801 Crickets Ave., Lubbock
https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/buddy-holly-center