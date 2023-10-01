 Can't-Miss Dallas News: New Taco Spot Opens, Dallas Mayor Becomes a Republican | Dallas Observer
Welcome to the Observer Sunday FOMO Review

Keanu Reeves, the State Fair of Texas, local restaurants and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson gave us plenty to write about last week.
October 1, 2023
Mitch Glieber is the president of the State Fair of Texas.
It was a long week. They all seem to be these days. We know you’re busy and you don’t always get to stop and read everything you want as it’s published between Monday and Friday. We get it. That’s why we are happy to bring to your attention some stories you might’ve missed. We want you to feel caught up. We’re here to handle your information FOMO.

Here are some of the stories we ran last week that you may not have seen:

The Man Behind Big Tex: Mitch Glieber Runs a Giant Piece of Texas History

The State Fair of Texas is finally back, and on the cover of our print edition this week, we offer you a look into the life of the man responsible for Big Tex’s backside. He also happens to be the president of the State Fair of Texas.

How to Recall Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

The Dallas mayor announced on Sept. 22 that he is switching from being a Democrat to Republican. That left us with some questions over the course of last week.


One of Dallas' Best Taco Spots Opens in East Dallas

There’s never a dull moment in the Dallas restaurant scene. Exciting new places are always opening, or longtime favorites, sadly, are closing.


Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Played a Sold-Out Concert in Dallas

Can’t-miss live concerts are basically a 24/7 matter around here. This week, we chronicled one of the biggest movie stars in the world stepping onto the concert stage, and we previewed a show that will be near and dear to many millennial hearts.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

