Make Dallas Great Again: Does Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Own a Red MAGA Hat?

Some of you, dear readers, may be thinking to yourselves, “It’s about dang time the mayor admits that he’s a Republican.” He’s rejected certain liberal-led movements. He’s gotten chummy with Texas’ GOP senators. He keeps appearing on FOX.
Johnson has also promoted conservative talking points like boosting law and order and slashing property taxes.
“Our cities desperately need the genuine commitment to these principles (as opposed to the inconsistent, poll-driven commitment of many Democrats) that has long been a defining characteristic of the GOP,” the mayor wrote in the Journal.
“In other words, American cities need Republicans — and Republicans need American cities,” he continued.
American metropolises largely operate under liberal leadership. Only 25% of mayors from the 100 largest U.S. cities count themselves as Republicans.
Johnson is now the only GOP mayor among the nation’s top 10 most populous cities.
Of course, conservatives were quick to applaud him for the switcheroo. Democrats? Not so much.
Before the ink had even dried on his op-ed, a website materialized under the name recallmayorericjohnson.com. Many voters feel duped, given that he won reelection back in May but waited until last week to unveil his change of parties.
“Join the recall of the Mayor of Dallas, where we’re dedicated to restoring trust in local government by holding our mayor accountable for his party switch,” the recall website states. “We believe in transparency, accountability, and consistent representation, and we’re actively seeking volunteers to join our cause. Together, we can demand the accountability the city deserves.”
The Texas Democratic Party also didn’t mince words when news broke of Johnson’s political shift.
“[T]he voters of Dallas deserved to know where he stood before he ran for reelection as Mayor,” TDP's chair and vice-chair said in a statement last week. “He wasn’t honest with his constituents, and knew he would lose to a Democrat if he flipped before the election.”
After some of the excitement died down surrounding Johnson’s big announcement, the Observer started to get curious. “He says that he’s a Republican,” we wondered, “but just how far to the right does he lean?”
The GOP has successfully ignited a nationwide panic about schoolbooks, managed to ban abortion in Texas and introduced a mountain of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. Beyond Johnson’s hardline positions on taxes and crime, though, not much is known about how he views other mainstream conservative values.
Where does the mayor stand, man?
The Observer editorial team whipped up and sent out some questions for Johnson's office, but we have yet to receive a response to these highly topical, burning questions we posed:
1. Did Donald Trump win the last presidential election?
2. Does he support Trump's re-election bid?
3. Should the rioters who received long prison sentences for Jan. 6 be pardoned or have their sentences commuted?
4. What sort of restrictions on health support for trans kids does he like?
5. Book bans: Yea or nay?
6. Phelan or Patrick: Who does he love?
7. Border barriers and shipping off migrants to other cities ... yeah, let's do that?
8. Abortion, abortion, abortion?
9. Medicaid expansion?
10. Gay marriage? Gay rights in general? Why should a gay person in Texas support a Republican ever?
11. DEI and boosting minority enrollment in state colleges — too much or too little?
12. Does he own or have plans to buy a MAGA hat?
13. Who does he like in the GOP presidential primary?
14. Ken Paxton: How great an attorney general is he, exactly?
15. ... and finally: school vouchers?
We hope to get answers soon, particularly to No. 12.