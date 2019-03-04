Pour One Out for David Irving, One of Dallas Sports' Greatest Shoulda Beens

David Irving is unlikely to play at AT&T Stadium ever again, at least in a home uniform.

David Irving's loss shouldn't sting as bad as it does for the Cowboys. He played in just two games in 2018, registering a single sack and a paltry four tackles. Even before the NFL handed him an indefinite suspension Friday afternoon for violating the league's substance-abuse policy — one of two given to Cowboys defensive linemen last week, along with outside rusher Randy Gregory — the franchise appeared ready to let the former Iowa State Cyclone move on in free agency. The team's pass rush was plenty good last year when Irving wasn't on the field, too.

Irving missed the last two months of 2018 with a high ankle sprain. Before that, he missed the first four games of the 2017 season after being suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs and the last four games of the same year suffering from the aftermath of a concussion. Everything about him screams expendable, especially considering his disciplinary issues.

Irving's actual production is only half the story, however. Despite all the time away in 2017, Irving still managed seven sacks, second on the team to DeMarcus Lawrence. Whenever he got on the field, he showed why it was so hard for the Cowboys to quit him.