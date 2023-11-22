This Turkey Day Weekend Gives Us Weather To Be Thankful For

What is such a unifying matter, you might ask? Well, the weather.
Whether it’s punishing heat that brutalizes us throughout the summer or freezing cold that forces us to huddle together while the power is down, weather acts as the great equalizer. But this week, we’re thankful that Mother Nature seems to be taking it easy on us with a noticeable (and welcome!) lack of extreme heat, cold or storms.
In other words, this Thanksgiving’s weather likely won’t ruffle many folks’ feathers.
“It'll be pretty mild on Thursday,” Madi Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, told the Observer. “There's going to be a high right around 60 degrees, a south wind maybe around 5-10 miles per hour and it’s going to be about partly cloudy.”
Score.
WFAA’s Pete Delkus, AKA the nation’s top meteorologist, echoed that Turkey Day forecast in a post on X.
“Thanksgiving Thursday looks chilly in the morning followed by a cool, dry afternoon,” Delkus wrote on Tuesday morning. “There is a chance for rain in Central/East Texas with light rain totals. North Texas should stay dry but may see a bit more clouds throughout the day.”
Thanksgiving Thursday looks chilly in the morning followed by a cool, dry afternoon. There is a chance for rain in Central/East Texas with light rain totals. North Texas should stay dry but may see a bit more clouds throughout the day. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/vmFinfTvsK— Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) November 21, 2023
Temperatures started to drop on Monday evening thanks to a cold front that swept through the region, according to FOX 4. That means Thanksgiving is primed and ready to be slightly cooler than is typical for the holiday of feasting and gratitude.
This week we should also see a spike in travel, as people shake off the past several years’ worth of pandemic-induced isolation. Thanksgiving 2023 is expected to rank as the third-busiest travel period for the holiday since the American Automobile Association started keeping tabs more than two decades ago.
So, pilgrims will be pleased to know that Wednesday will offer up a friendly day for travel, with precipitation-free skies and highs in the upper 50s, FOX 4 reports.
Although on Thursday afternoon we will likely see highs in the low 60s, that morning will be much chillier with temps hovering in the upper 30s, according to CBS Texas. Chances of rain will hit Houston and the central part of the state, but most of North Texas will stay as dry as a turkey bone.
Good news, football fans: Those heading to AT&T Stadium to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon will be met with ideal fall weather.
Brace for cooler conditions following Black Friday, though. While that day is expected to experience a high of around 62 degrees and no rain, the weekend’s temps could fall to the 50s.
“There will be another cold front that moves through this weekend,” Gordon said. “It’ll bring some low rain chances with that cold front Saturday and into Sunday as well.”